North Group Chaos Gives Outlaws Chance to Reinvigorate Season

Kian Gadsby

Notts Outlaws’ 2026 Blast season appeared to be over before they even were a quarter of the way through the season.

The 2020 champions had endured a torrid start to their campaign. Yorkshire Vikings came to Trent Bridge and walloped the home side, before a venture north to Lancashire Lightning saw them fall 39 runs short chasing 208. A fiery trip to local rivals Derbyshire Falcons offered signs of improvement, but once again the visitors were on the wrong side of the scoreboard.

Now rooted to the bottom of the North standings, results were just not going the Outlaws’ way. It felt like they were going to miss out on the knockout stage for the third consecutive year.

But then things picked up. Dillon Pennington took a wicket with the first ball of the game against Durham, and Notts haven’t looked back since.

That delivery set the tone for an innings where Durham were unable to build any momentum, and their tally of 156 was comfortably chased down by Peter Moores’ team, with George Munsey leading the chase with a sensational 88 unbeaten.

Momentum is always key in T20 cricket, and the first victory quickly led to a second as the Outlaws got over the line in a low-scoring thriller against the Warwickshire Bears.

Suddenly, Notts were looking up the table. They made yet another statement by taking their revenge in the return fixture against Derbyshire, as brilliant displays from both the bowlers and the batters helped them to a third straight victory.

Within a week, the Outlaws had gone from the whipping boys of the group to one of the contenders.

Remarkably, the congested nature of this group means that the Outlaws now sit in second, with a real chance of making the quarter-finals at the midpoint in the season.

Durham, who won their first two games and were at one point top of the standings, have now suffered a four-match losing streak to plummet down to fifth. They are only above a star-studded Lancashire side who have been unable to build any sort of momentum, but Lightning comfortably dispatched Durham when the two collided in the final game before the break to remain in with a chance.

Derbyshire have also been consistently inconsistent. They capitalised on Notts and Leicestershire’s poor run of form but then have lost to everyone else. Two victories from six is enough to leave them in contention, but they too need to pick up form if they are to progress.

After three games, Leicestershire were level with the Outlaws winless at the foot of the table. However, they have also enjoyed a three-match winning streak, including taking the scalp of Yorkshire, to climb up the standings and now only sit outside second spot on net run rate.

Notts have yet to play Leicestershire this season. Those two games still to come between the sides, including at Trent Bridge on the penultimate matchday, may be pivotal in influencing the race to advance.

The only team to have offered any sort of consistency is Yorkshire, with their 106-run demolition job in the Roses game handing them control at the summit. However, frustrating results against Leicestershire and Central division contenders Gloucestershire have rendered them unable to pull away from the pack, and there is still every chance of a collapse over the second half of the season.

With only 8 points separating top from bottom, and four between second and sixth, each result is critical. Every game counts, and Notts will have to be on top form if they are to clinch a place in the next stage.

Kian Gadsby