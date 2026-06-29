Pochettino, Africa and Vózinha: The World Cup Group Stage Winners

Charlie Wood

The group stage of the 2026 World Cup has been explosive and exciting. Established powers have largely asserted themselves but the expanded format has given emerging nations and players a global platform.

As the tournament enters the knockout rounds, here are ten of the biggest winners of the eventful group stage.

1. USA and Mauricio Pochettino

Much of the discussion surrounding the tournament has centred on events off the pitch. On it though, the hosts USA have been amongst those who have impressed early. Mauricio Pochettino has successfully transferred the philosophy of high intensity, dynamic attacking style that defined his club sides into international football.

Cristian Pulisic, Sergiño Dest and company have attacked with directness, repeatedly exploiting the half spaces to devastating effect. Their opening victory carved open a Paraguay side that have not conceded since. An aggressive press overwhelmed both Paraguay and Australia, allowing the United States to seize control of Group D before heavily rotating against Türkiye.

With a favourable Round of 32 tie against Bosnia and Herzegovina, the USMNT will look to go better than 2002’s Quarter-final.

2. Mexico

Before the tournament, Mexico manager Javier Aguirre demanded five uninterrupted weeks of preparation time with his squad despite conflicting with Liga MX play-offs. Players were told they would be ruled out of contention if they were not available.

This preparation seems to have worked. Mexico are one of only three sides to finish the group phase with a perfect record, but they are the only team to have done so without conceding a goal.

Under immense pressure as hosts, El Tri have dominated Group A, making full use of home support and their familiarity with the altitude. The next game will be more challenging against an Ecuador side that only conceded five goals in the entire of CONMEBOL qualification and have experience playing at altitude.

With maximum points from the group though, this Mexican side will endeavour to break the ‘5th game’ curse, where no Mexican team has won a knockout game since 1986.

3. CAF

African football is often dismissed or underestimated. Following Italy’s failure to qualify for this tournament, manger Gennaro Gattuso claimed: “They gave Africa too many World Cup spots.”

The expanded 48-team World Cup has been the perfect response to this perception. Africa were one of the biggest beneficiaries of the increased tournament size – doubling its representation from the previous finals and emphatically justifying the additional places.

Nine of the continent’s ten attendees have advanced to the Round of 32. Cape Verde, South Africa, DR Congo and Ghana have all produced memorable results, while Morocco and Cote d’Ivoire have performed like seasoned professionals. In a tournament where climate has become a focal talking point, the African teams appear increasingly equipped to thrive.

Many will take inspiration from Morocco’s deep run in 2022 as evidence that African teams can compete with the global footballing powerhouses.

4. South Africa

The world’s eyes watch the first game of any World Cup. In the opening match between Mexico and South Africa at the iconic Azteca Stadium, the 2010 hosts were outclassed, outthought and lacked discipline. Midfielder Sphephelo Sithole became infamous online after gifting Mexico the opening goal before being sent off.

Many assumed South Africa’s tournament was over. Instead, after a draw to Czechia, Sithole was part of one of the shocks of the group stage by defeating South Korea to secure automatic qualification and a Round of 32 meeting with Canada. This is the first time South Africa have ever progressed beyond the group stage of a FIFA World Cup.

5. Iran

Iran became the first nation since New Zealand in 2010 to finish the group stage undefeated and still be eliminated. This, however, is not the story and barely captures the scale of the achievement. They did so whilst playing in a tournament hosted by a nation that declared war only four months ago.

In addition, despite matches in Los Angeles and Seattle, the Iranian team were based in Mexico and had to travel to the United States for fixtures before immediately returning across the border.

Regardless of the unprecedented challenges, they were moments away from the Round of 32 before Austria’s late equaliser meant the honourable journey came to an end. Amir Ghalenoei’s side can leave the U.S. with their heads high.

6. Marcus Rashford

Aside from the evident positives provided by Jude Bellingham and Harry Kane, Marcus Rashford has emerged as one of England’s biggest winners from the group stage.

The 28-year-old was more direct and influential than newly signed Barcelona winger Anthony Gordon whenever he was introduced.

Across his cameos against Croatia and Ghana as well as the final tie versus Panama, Rashford showed his ability against both low blocks and opponents willing to play expansively. His desire to attack his full-back, or to cut inside to create half-a-yard of space and shoot was simply missing with Gordon.

These qualities, including the ability to quickly switch the play, will be vital against a resolute DR Congo defence. Individually, Rashford is also set for an interesting battle with former Manchester United teammate Aaron Wan-Bissaka, who notoriously is strong in 1-on-1 situations.

7. Vózinha and Cape Verde

One of the unexpected heroes of the group stage has been Cape Verde goalkeeper Vózinha. The 40-year-old produced a remarkable performance to earn his country an unexpected draw against one of the tournament favourites Spain.

The unlikely hero’s Instagram following surged from 50,000 before the tournament to over 17 million as many discovered one of the tournaments stars. Vózinha profitted from prime-time coverage of the tie versus La Roja. In contrast, Curacao goalkeeper, Eloy Room, who made fifteen saves during a goalless draw with Ecuador received a fraction of the recognition.

Cape Verde have since remained unbeaten, adding draws against Uruguay and Saudi Arabia to continue one of the tournament’s great fairytale stories. Next comes an even bigger challenger for the 500,000-strong island: in-form Lionel Messi’s Argentina.

8. Johan Manzambi

Every World Cup produces a breakout star. James Rodriguez announced himself in 2014. Kylian Mbappé followed in 2018. Enzo Fernandez emerged in 2022.

In 2026, that player could be Johan Manzambi. The 20-year-old Freiburg midfielder began the tournament on Switzerland’s bench but transformed their campaign after appearing as a substitute against Bosnia and Herzegovina.

Two goals, an incisive attacking display and the decisive contribution that ultimately reduced the opposition to ten men earned him a starting spot in in the group-deciding game versus Canada. Three goals in just over 100 minutes of play time has elevated Manzambi into one of the tournament’s most exciting young players.

Switzerland now face Algeria with the playmaker hoping to inspire his country into the Quarter-finals for the first time since 1954.

9. Sunderland and Crystal Palace

In a World Cup full to the brim with superstar talent, two Premier League clubs have become unlikely protagonists. After the group stage, only Real Madrid and Paris St-Germain players have scored more goals than Sunderland and Crystal Palace.

Five Sunderland players have scored in North America. Netherland’s Brian Brobbey has netted three, alongside Switzerland’s Granit Xhaka, Senegal’s Habib Diarra, Haiti’s Wilson Isidor, and Nilson Angulo, who lit up Ecuador’s Matchday 3 game against Germany.

For Crystal Palace, the goals are shared between Senegal’s Ismaila Sarr (3), Japan’s Daichi Kamada (2) and Colombia’s Daniel Munoz (2). With both clubs preparing for European football for next season, the World Cup had provided brilliant global exposure and further evidence of the quality spread throughout the Premier League.

10. The Golden Boot Hunters

The global superstars have delivered exactly as expected. Lionel Messi leads the race with six goals, while Ousmane Dembélé, Kylian Mbappé, Erling Haaland and Harry Kane remain firmly in contention.

Messi continues to orchestrate and spearhead an Argentina team constructed around his abilities. Dembélé has carried his club capabilities onto the international stage, Mbappé continues his extraordinary World Cup record, Haaland looks deadly in an exciting Norway side, and Kane seems to be forming a formidable partnership with Bellingham.

In 2022, Mbappe received the Golden Boot with eight goals – the highest since 2002. Given the expanded format, the eventual winner could move significantly closer to Just Fontaine’s seemingly untouchable 1958 record of 13.

Heavyweights remain firmly in contention but the tournament has also been enriched by new nations. The Round of 32 promises to create a new cast of winners on the road to New Jersey.

Charlie Wood

Featured image courtesy of Unsplash. Image use license found here (Unsplash). No changes were made to this image.

In article image 1 courtesy of @usmnt via Instagram. No changes were made to this image.

In article image 2 courtesy of @bafanabafanaofficial via Instagram. No changes were made to this image.

In article image 3 courtesy of @fcfcomunica via Instagram. No changes were made to this image.