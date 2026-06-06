Post Match Analysis: Brilliant Death Bowling Bails Blaze Out

Kian Gadsby

The Blaze snatched victory against Warwickshire Bears from the jaws of defeat thanks to some sensational death bowling.

Defending a below-par 151, there were moments in the game where it felt like The Blaze were on the verge of handing their visitors a first victory of the season. The Bears kept pace with the run chase for most of the innings, but they were denied by some exceptional bowling at the death by captain Marie Kelly and Charley Phillips.

Defeat could have been catastrophic for the hosts. Last week’s disappointing loss to Durham saw them slump from second down to fifth in the Blast table, and with top four rivals Durham and Surrey both picking up maximum points, victory against the team rooted to the basement of the standings felt essential if they were to build any sort of momentum.

Despite the game almost running away from The Blaze, with Warwickshire only requiring 30 off the final four overs, the Nottingham based side recovered expertly to prevent impending defeat and instead secure all four points.

Maria Andrews began the fightback with a superb catch when Charis Pavely tried to ramp Phillips’ delivery to the boundary. Tidy bowling then limited the visitor’s progress, before Kelly took the key wicket of Meg Austin to end the 21-year-old’s blistering 74 from 51.

Any momentum the visitors had vanished when Austin left the field. From then on runs proved hard to come by, as the final seven balls only went for four. Phillips then had the final say by dislodging Natasha Wraith, and this scintillating bowling is a positive that The Blaze can build up

However, after a disappointing collapse on the batting side that left Warwickshire with an easily attainable tally, The Blaze can consider themselves slightly fortunate to emerge victorious from this game.

A phenomenal start from their opening batters saw experienced pair Kelly and Tammy Beaumont take 52 for the first wicket. Then, for the second game in a row, The Blaze fell apart once their stars were dismissed.

Charli Knott was bowled for 11, while Georgia Elwiss and Ella Claridge were both caught and bowled by Georgia Davis and Hannah Baker respectively for a combined tally of 12.

Suddenly, a commanding position of 52-0 had capitulated into 78-5 within 11 overs, leaving The Blaze in trouble.

Emma Jones and Lucy Higham came to the crease and steadied the ship, standing for a partnership of 50 before Jones was trapped LBW, but when Higham fell two balls later the momentum shifted back in the Bears’ favour.

Two fours from Grace Ballinger added a little bit of challenge to the Bears’ chase, sufficiently so that the tally proved unmatchable, but the hosts will have been disappointed to end the innings with 151.

Posting a figure two runs shy of the tally that was unsuccessfully defended last week is never ideal. The Blaze now have to figure out how to rectify their frequent batting collapses ahead of pivotal against Lancashire and Essex before the end of the month.

Fortunately, on this occasion they got away with it. After being bailed out by some superb bowling at the end of the innings, a win is a win, and it’s enough to send them back into the top four. That’s all they need to do to get to finals day, where the 2024 Charlotte Edwards Cup champions know better than anyone that anything can happen.

Kian Gadsby

Featured Image courtesy of Jack Lemming. No changes were made to this image.