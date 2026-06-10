Post Match Analysis: Knott’s four-for sees The Blaze past Lancashire despite Potts five-wicket haul

Ollie Stevenson

The Blaze go top of the Vitality Blast table after beating Lancashire in a low scoring affair defined by some excellent individual performances, including a Tammy Beaumont 50 and 4 wickets in 8 balls from Charli Knott.

The Blaze were restricted to a below-par 135-9 from their 20 overs after Lancashire Thunder, led by a superb five-wicket haul from Grace Potts, kept taking wickets at just the right moments to stop the home side from building any significant momentum.

Having been put into bat after Lancashire won the toss, The Blaze made a bright enough start through Marie Kelly and Tammy Beaumont. Cross was taken for nine from her opening over at the Radcliffe Road End, including a loose drop catch from Tara Norris, who followed from the Stuart Broad End, and although she was tighter, Kelly’s early intent helped The Blaze move to 15 without loss after two overs.

However, a miscue from Kelly saw The Blaze lose their first, as she departed for 13 from 13 balls. Knott threatened immediately when she struck her first ball confidently through the covers before adding another boundary in the same over. After five overs The Blaze were 39/1, but with Potts return she removed Knott, with the Australian cutting to Tilly Kesteven at point. The power play closed with The Blaze 43-2, under par but with room to expand.

Tammy Beaumont became the anchor of the innings from that point. While wickets fell around her, she played with her usual control and grace, picking up boundaries when Lancashire dropped short or gave her width, whilst also keeping the innings moving through singles. Georgia Elwiss briefly looked to settle alongside her, but when she cut Norris to Eve Jones at short third for 10, she left the Blaze 56-3 and placed even more responsibility on Beaumont.

The middle overs have been the defining period for most of the Blaze recent games, and once again this passes would prove crucial. Lancashire did not completely choke the run rate, but they kept breaking partnerships before they could do any serious damage. Ella Claridge struggled to get going before falling for five to a low catch from Meg Lanning off Fi Morris, and Ema Jones followed soon after, top-edging a sweep against Potts to Venus Weerappuli at fine leg. By then, The Blaze were 92-5 after 13.1 overs, with Beaumont still present but increasingly short of support and overs.

There was one clear period where the Blaze threatened, when Beaumont took 14 from Weerappuli’s 13th over, including two boundaries before reaching a classy half-century from 35 balls, her 33rd in T20 cricket. Her innings was the standout contribution by some distance, combining calm placement with well-timed aggression and without it The Blaze would have been in serious trouble much earlier. At 114-5 after 16 overs, with Beaumont on 59, there was still a chance of a late push toward the 150 mark.

Instead, her dismissal at the start of the 17th over changed ended hopes of a 150+ finish. Beaumont swept Weerappuli, born on the same day the 35-year-old made her England debut, to Grace Johnson at square leg, departing for an innings saving 59 from 40 balls, with eight fours. It was a fine innings, but once she fell, The Blaze’s hopes of a strong finish faded quickly.

Prisha Thanawala and Kirstie Gordon did what they could to keep the score moving, and Thanawala’s 16 from 16 at least gave the lower order something to work with. However Lancashire’s bowlers closed the innings well. Cross removed Gordon for eight, caught at cover by Lanning, before Potts returned for the final over and completed an excellent five-wicket haul. Thanawala edged behind to Ellie Threlkeld for 16, and Grace Ballinger was then caught by Cross at mid-off for her four overs.

The Blaze eventually finished on 135-9, with Charlotte Phillips unbeaten on two and Maria Andrews seeing out the final ball. It was a total built almost entirely around Beaumont’s half-century, but the wider innings never quite came together.

They had managed 43-2 in the powerplay and were 63-3 at halfway, but the repeated loss of wickets meant they were never able to properly accelerate at the back end. With 13 boundaries but no sixes, and only Beaumont passing 20, 135 felt light on a Trent Bridge surface where a score closer to 150 would likely have been the minimum target.

Potts was comfortably the pick of the Lancashire attack, her 5-20 breaking the innings at both ends, while Cross, Norris, Weerappuli and Morris all played supporting roles in keeping The Blaze from escaping. For the hosts, Beaumont’s class gave them something to defend, but it was their bowling performance that turned the game on its head.

Lancashire started their innings with seemingly every intention of making light work of The Blaze’s 135. Grace Ballinger’s opening over went for 13, including three fours from Emma Jones through extra cover, and whilst Charli Knott removed Jones in the third over, the Thunder still had enough early momentum to put feel ahead of the game. Meg Lanning, as expected, looked particularly dangerous, taking three boundaries from Charley Phillips’ second over as Lancashire reached 39/1 after four.

The Blaze needed wickets more than they needed dot balls, and they found them just in time. Ballinger removed Tilly Kesteven for six before Kirstie Gordon, on temporary release from international duty with Scotland, struck with her first ball to trap Grace Johnson lbw. Even so, Lancashire were 56/3 at the end of the power play. 13 runs ahead of where The Blaze had been at the same stage, and with Lanning still at the crease the chase was very much in Thunder’s hands.

Then came Charlie Knott to turn the game on its head. Having already removed Jones earlier in the innings, returned for the seventh over and produced the spell-defining moment of the game.

Lanning was the first to go, caught by Georgia Elwiss at extra cover for 21, before Seren Smale followed next ball, hitting the exact same shot and giving Elwiss more catching practice. Fi Morris survived the hat-trick deliver, but only briefly, as Knott trapped her LBW the next ball to complete a triple wicket maiden, and claim her fourth victim in only eight deliveries.

In the space of 5 balls, Lancashire had gone from 56/3 to 56/6, and The Blaze had turned a fairly modest defence into a position of control.

More importantly than just the wickets, the batters Knott had removed themselves swung the game heavily in The Blaze’s favour. Lanning was the obvious danger, and the combination of Smale and Morris falling had given Lancashire lower-middle order depth. Removing all three without conceding a run left Thunder with almost no room for ever. Knott finished with career-best figures of 4/17 from her four overs, and it was the sort of spell that made The Blaze’s 135 suddenly feel 20 or 30 runs heavier.

Lancashire did not completely disappear, largely because Ellie Threlkeld refused to let the chase drift. She batted with good control, picking off scoring options when they were available and keeping Thunder just close enough to make The Blaze nervous. Alongside Kate Cross and then Tara Norris, she dragged Lancashire towards three figures, reaching 49 from 36 balls and threatening to take the game deeper than The Blaze would have wanted.

But The Blaze kept finding just enough breakthroughs. Elwiss had Cross stumped by Ella Claridge for seven, and although Threlkeld continued to keep Lancashire interested, Ballinger returned well at the death. Her final two overs conceded just nine runs, and the crucial wicket came in the 17th over when Threlkeld, looking for the boundary that would have taken her to fifty, picked out Prisha Thanawala at deep midwicket.

From there, Thunder’s chase faded quickly. Norris was caught by Emma Jones off Elwiss for 11, before Venus Weerappulli was caught by Marie Kelly from the first ball of the final over, sealing a 15-run win for The Blaze. Elwiss finished with 3/12 from 3.1 overs, adding to two important catches, while Ballinger’s 2/26 included the key wicket of Threlkeld.

It was not a perfect Blaze performance, and 135/9 would usually feel short at Trent Bridge, especially after Lancashire had reached 56 inside the powerplay. But some individual performances pulled them through. Beaumont had given them just enough with the bat, Potts had threatened to make that irrelevant with a five-wicket haul, and then Knott produced the match-winning spell to drag The Blaze from danger to the top of the table.

Ollie Stevenson