Post Match Analysis: Notts Outlaws claim derby-day spoils despite Derbyshire fightback

Ollie Stevenson

Notts Outlaws completed a derby-day victory at Trent Bridge as they beat Derbyshire Falcons by 10 runs, defending 183/6 despite a spirited lower-order fightback from the visitors.

George Munsey and Jack Haynes both struck half-centuries to give Notts the foundation of a strong total, before Tom Moores’ 39 from 24 balls and a late Freddie McCann cameo helped the Outlaws finish with 183 from their 20 overs. Derbyshire threatened in bursts during the chase, but three wickets apiece for Mohammad Ali and Dillon Pennington ensured Notts stayed just far enough ahead, even as Ben Aitchison’s unbeaten 25 carried the Falcons closer than had looked likely.

Asked to bat first after Derbyshire won the toss, the Outlaws started quickly through Munsey and Joe Clarke. Clarke was quieter at the other end, but Munsey immediately gave the innings its shape, targeting the shorter Bridgford Road boundary and taking on Jack Morley in the second over.

Two reverse-swept sixes in three balls set the tone, before he then went after Ben Aitchison in the following over, striking him for a straight six, a four and another six as Notts raced to 43 without loss after three overs.

The opening stand reached 50 inside five overs, with Munsey already on 38 from 17 balls by that stage. Clarke fell at the end of the fifth over, bowled by Akif Javed for six, but the Outlaws still ended the powerplay in a strong position on 59/1.

Haynes joined Munsey at three and helped settle the innings after the early burst. While Munsey continued towards a second half-century in three games, Haynes played himself in before beginning to expand through the middle overs. Munsey reached his fifty from 28 balls, with three fours and four sixes, and by the halfway stage Notts were well placed at 85/1.

The pair then moved the innings on again, bringing up the hundred in the 12th over at the same time as their fifty partnership. Munsey eventually fell for 53 from 32 balls, caught by Caleb Jewell on the backward point boundary off Matt Montgomery, before Haynes followed soon after reaching his own half-century, offering a return catch to Morley for 50 from 36.

That briefly gave Derbyshire a route back into the innings. From 117/1, Notts slipped to 126/3, and when Benny Howell was caught behind first ball off Javed, the Outlaws were 133/4 after 15 overs. Having looked set for something nearer 190 or beyond, there was a danger that the early platform would not quite be fully used.

Moores made sure that did not happen. He was severe on anything in his hitting arc, striking three sixes in a 24-ball 39 that restored momentum at the back end of the innings. George Linde added a quick 8 before falling to Aitchison, while Moores took 15 from Javed’s final over, including a four and a six. Although Moores fell from the first ball of the final over, McCann finished the innings with a six, four and two from the last three balls to lift Notts to 183/6.

Derbyshire’s chase of 184 began badly. Pennington struck in the opening over, bowling Martin Andersson for a duck, before Mohammad Ali removed the dangerous Aneurin Donald for 20 from nine balls, caught low down by Moores after chasing a wide delivery.

Caleb Jewell briefly threatened to keep Derbyshire moving quickly, making 25 from 15, but Ali struck again in the sixth over when Jewell skied one to Liam Patterson-White inside the ring. Three balls later, Ali had another, with Matt Montgomery cutting uppishly to Haynes as Derbyshire slipped to 58/4.

At the end of the powerplay, the Falcons were 59/4. They were scoring quickly enough, but the wickets meant Notts had control of the chase. Wayne Madsen and Ross Whiteley tried to rebuild, putting on 34 for the fifth wicket, but Olly Stone broke that stand at the halfway point when Whiteley picked out substitute fielder Ben Martindale at long-off for 24.

That left Derbyshire 92/5 after 10 overs, needing another 92 from the final 10. Madsen remained the key wicket, and Patterson-White provided it in the 15th over when the experienced Derbyshire batter was caught by Haynes on the rope for 27. Patterson-White had already removed Amrit Basra for 15, caught by Howell, and by the time Madsen departed Derbyshire were running out of recognised batting firepower.

Pennington then appeared to have killed the chase. He took a sharp caught-and-bowled to remove Nick Potts for 19, before having Akif Javed caught by McCann three balls later. At 141/9 after 16 overs, Derbyshire still needed 43 from 24 balls, and the game looked almost done.

But Aitchison and Morley refused to let the chase disappear quietly. Aitchison struck an unbeaten 25 from 16 balls, including two sixes, and forced Notts to close the game out properly. The final margin ended up being only 10 runs, with Derbyshire finishing on 173/9, but Stone held his nerve in the final over to seal the win.

It was not the cleanest finish from a Notts perspective, but the result was deserved. Munsey and Haynes gave the Outlaws control with the bat, Moores and McCann ensured the total had late weight, and the bowlers repeatedly found wickets whenever Derbyshire threatened to build something meaningful. Ali’s 3/25 and Pennington’s 3/29 were the standout figures, while Patterson-White’s two middle-over wickets also proved important.

For Derbyshire, there were enough counter-punches to keep the game alive, but losing four wickets in the powerplay left them chasing the match from too early a stage. For Notts, it was another derby win built on a strong batting platform, early bowling damage, and enough nerve at the death.

This win takes The Outlaws to second in the table, tied on points with local rivals Leicestershire but with a strong net run rate. More crucially, though, as things stand they will be heading to the Blast quarterfinals, a position that looked highly unlikely after the first couple of games this season.

Ollie Stevenson