Post Match Analysis: Thrilling Victory Gives Outlaws Momentum Boost

Ollie Stevenson

Notts Outlaws made it two wins from two in this season’s Vitality Blast, beating Warwickshire Bears by three wickets at Trent Bridge on Friday evening.

The final margin perhaps suggested a closer contest than many in the ground would have expected for large parts of the game. After restricting the Bears to 139 all out, the Outlaws looked well on course for a comfortable chase before a dramatic middle-order collapse allowed the visitors back into the contest. George Linde’s unbeaten 29 eventually guided Notts home with one ball remaining.

Having chosen to bowl first, Notts were made to wait for their first breakthrough. Warwickshire openers Rob Yates and Zen Malik started positively, taking the visitors to 54 without loss late in the powerplay. Malik was the more aggressive of the pair, striking 29 from 18 deliveries, while Yates added 23 from 19.

The opening partnership was eventually broken in the final over of the powerplay when Mohammad Ali found Jack Haynes on the boundary rope, and the innings quickly began to lose momentum. George Linde dismissed Malik seven balls later before Freddie McCann struck in his first over, trapping Dan Mousley lbw for one.

Those wickets left Warwickshire 60-3 and the visitors never really managed to regain the rhythm they had established during the opening six overs. Beau Webster and Ed Barnard attempted to rebuild, but scoring became increasingly difficult as Notts tightened their grip on the innings.

Linde was particularly economical, finishing with figures of 1-22 from his four overs, while Liam Patterson-White and McCann both contributed tidy spells through the middle overs. Webster briefly threatened to push the scoring rate upwards, launching Benny Howell for six at the start of the 11th over, but the all-rounder responded two balls later when Barnard edged through to Tom Moores.

The Bears reached 97-4 after 14 overs, but the closing stages belonged to the Outlaws. Dillon Pennington bowled Webster for 23 before Howell trapped Alex Davies lbw. Kai Smith provided some late resistance with 34 from 28 balls and cleared the ropes twice, but wickets continued to fall around him. Pennington bowled Jordan Thompson, Mohammad Ali removed both Chris Woakes and Richard Gleeson, and Smith eventually holed out to Freddie McCann as Warwickshire were dismissed for 139 in 19.3 overs.

On a surface where Trent Bridge totals can quickly escalate, the Outlaws would have been pleased with their work after Warwickshire’s opening stand had threatened something considerably larger.

The chase began in emphatic fashion as Joe Clarke struck consecutive boundaries from Chris Woakes in the opening over before Jack Haynes quickly took centre stage. The left-hander immediately found his range and was particularly severe on Jordan Thompson, whose first over disappeared for 20 runs. Haynes followed that by taking two sixes from Dan Mousley as the Outlaws raced through the powerplay.

Alongside George Munsey, Haynes helped Notts to 67-1 after six overs, with the pair bringing up a half-century partnership from just 22 deliveries. Haynes eventually made 36 from 17 balls, while Munsey settled into a supporting role at the other end as the required rate continued to fall.

At 72-1 in the eighth over, the chase appeared firmly under control. Instead, Warwickshire found a route back into the game through Rob Yates.

The off-spinner produced a remarkable spell, removing Haynes before bowling Tom Moores. He then claimed return catches to dismiss Freddie McCann and Munsey, leaving Notts 87-6 after 11.5 overs. When Beau Webster removed Benny Howell in the following over, the Bears suddenly had a chance in a game that had looked to be slipping away from them.

Liam Patterson-White and George Linde steadied things. Patterson-White made an important 20 from 14 deliveries, including a six off Yates, while Linde focused on keeping the scoreboard moving. A boundary off Richard Gleeson and a six over long-on from Dan Mousley helped ease the pressure as the target moved closer.

Patterson-White was eventually bowled by Usman Tariq with 22 still required, but Linde remained at the crease and ensured the collapse went no further. Warwickshire kept fighting until the end and Tariq conceded only two runs from the penultimate over, leaving Notts needing three from the final six balls.

The winning runs eventually arrived from the penultimate delivery of the match. Linde found an outside edge off Gleeson that raced away to the boundary, sealing a second successive Blast victory for the Outlaws.

There was plenty for Notts to take from the evening. Their bowling attack recovered impressively after Warwickshire’s strong start and looked in control for much of the first innings, while Haynes and Munsey’s powerplay assault put the chase on course. The middle-order collapse will give the Outlaws something to reflect on, but Linde’s calm finish ensured the evening ended with a second win on the bounce.

Ollie Stevenson

Featured image courtesy of Megan Paul-Thomas. No changes were made to this image.