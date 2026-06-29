Test Day Five: England Fall Short as New Zealand Spoil Stokes Farewell at Trent Bridge

Ollie Stevenson

England’s hopes of sending Ben Stokes into retirement with one final, improbable Trent Bridge miracle ended in disappointment as New Zealand completed a 160-run victory to seal a 2-1 series win.

Chasing 373, England resumed the final morning on 103-4, needing another 270 runs to win, a total which was always going to require something extraordinary.

The result wasn’t out of the question, Trent Bridge has seen England do ridiculous things before, not least against New Zealand in 2022, when the so-called Bazball era first properly announced itself. But this time, on a wearing surface and against a New Zealand side who had simply been better for longer, there was to be no fairytale.

Root and Emilio Gay walked out with England still just about clinging to the possibility of something special. Root was unbeaten on nine, Gay on six, and while the target was still distant enough to feel fanciful, the situation was not yet completely dead. Within minutes, it effectively was.

Gay was the first to go, edging Nathan Smith behind to Tom Blundell for 10. Four balls later, England’s position worsened further as Joe Root was run out for 18 after sharp work from Henry Nicholls. It was a nightmare start for England, two wickets in the same over, their most experienced batter gone, and any faint belief of a final-day heist suddenly replaced by the grim reality of survival.

It was also a rare dismissal for Root in more ways than one. Before this innings, the last time he had been run out in Test cricket came in January 2021 against Sri Lanka in Galle, in an innings where he made 186. This time there was no epic Root rescue act, just a sharp piece of New Zealand fielding and another decisive moment in a chase already beginning to unravel.

From there, England appeared to only be delaying the inevitable.

Jamie Smith and Gus Atkinson did at least offer some resistance. Smith, who had endured a leaner spell after such an impressive start to his Test career, played with more control than most around him. He was not reckless, but he was not passive either, gradually working his way towards a deserved half-century. Atkinson, too, stuck around well enough to frustrate New Zealand and briefly give England something to build around.

But the problem was always the size of the task. England had left themselves too much to do. Atkinson’s dismissal, lbw to a clever Mitchell Santner arm ball for 19, ended a partnership that had delayed New Zealand rather than properly worried them.

With Jofra Archer joining Smith, and only the tail to follow, England’s hopes seemed almost non-existent.

New Zealand, for their part, were ruthless. They were not at full strength by the end of the match, with Will O’Rourke forced off after pulling up with a hamstring issue and Matt Henry out for the duration. This meant Nathan Smith to bowl a heavy workload, but England’s lower order failed to ask any uncomfortable questions against a rather depleted attack, and New Zealand never looked panicked.

Smith continued to hit awkward areas, Santner extracted sharp turn from a surface that had become increasingly difficult to trust, and the fielding remained sharp. It was the sharpness, patience and trust in their team that England seemed to struggle to find.

That discipline had been visible across the match. New Zealand’s seamers bowled 44% of their deliveries on a good line and length, compared to England’s 33%. It was not spectacular, but it was relentlessly effective.

England had moments of hostility and bursts of momentum, particularly through Stokes and Jofra Archer, but New Zealand were more consistent for longer. On a surface offering uneven bounce and increasing assistance, that consistency proved decisive.

There was also a wider contrast in method. England’s best cricket came in surges: Stokes charging in, Archer unsettling batters, or the top order briefly threatening to turn a chase into chaos. New Zealand’s came through patience.

On Day 4, they attacked only 13% of deliveries in the morning session, the lowest figure for either team in any session of the series. It was not glamorous, frankly boring, but boring cricket was exactly what the match required. They absorbed pressure, stretched the lead, and made England chase a target that was always likely to be too much.

Jamie Smith brought up his half-century from 87 balls, a reminder of his quality even in a losing cause. There was fight there, and England will take something from the way he batted under pressure.

But it was always a small positive in a much larger defeat. Archer went cheaply, feathering Nathan Smith through to Blundell, before Josh Tongue was brilliantly run out by Santner. Fittingly, the end came when Jamie Smith, by then on 60, looked to go down the ground and was caught by Nathan Smith.

England were all out for 212. New Zealand had won by 160 runs. More importantly, they had won the series.

The result confirmed New Zealand’s fourth Test series victory on English soil and their first in a three-match series in England since 1999. It was a serious achievement, built not on one freak session but on sustained discipline across the match.

Devon Conway and Tom Latham’s first-innings centuries had set the foundation, Daryl Mitchell’s battered but unbeaten second-innings hundred had pushed England out of reach, and the bowling attack did the rest.

For England, the frustration was not simply that they lost. It was that the defeat felt familiar in shape. There were thrilling passages, emotional moments, and enough aggression to remind everyone why this era has mattered. But there were also soft wickets, missed opportunities and a reliance on something extraordinary appearing from nowhere. Against a side as organised as New Zealand, that was never likely to be enough.

There was a brutal symmetry to it all. Trent Bridge was the ground where Bazball was born, against this same opponent four years ago, when England chased 299 in 50 overs and made Test cricket feel as though it had been plugged into the mains. It was loud, reckless, intoxicating, and for a short while genuinely transformative.

But on the same ground, against the same opposition, that sense of invincibility finally seemed to run out. There was no final charge, no impossible chase, no Stokes-inspired twist waiting at the end. Just New Zealand, clinical and composed, closing the door on both the match and the series.

The place of Bazball’s birth may well have become scene of its burial.

Ollie Stevenson

Featured image courtesy of Ollie Stevenson. No changes were made to this image.