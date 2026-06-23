Preview: England Face New Zealand Test Series Decider at Trent Bridge

Jack Lemming

England and New Zealand will settle their Test series at Trent Bridge, after the sides split the first two fixtures to leave the scores even ahead of the final match.

A chaotic series has bubbled into a dramatic finale. The hosts took the lead in the series after winning a low-scoring thriller in the first Test at Lord’s but then skipper Ben Stokes and bowler Gus Atkinson breached curfew and were dropped for the second fixture.

Those absences hurt England, and New Zealand convincingly got their revenge with a thumping 253 run victory to leave their series tied at 1-1.

With Stokes and Atkinson cleared and reinstated to the side, the England camp has its leaders restored. The key question surrounding this fixture is will their return be enough to clinch the series for England.

The Series So Far

After being bowled out for 140 on a rain-affected opening day at Lords, England’s hopes of a successful series seemed slim. However, they retaliated brilliantly, and Ollie Robinson responded to Kyle Jamieson’s five wicket haul with one of his own, including three in his first over, to hand England a 27-run lead heading into the second innings.

Lead by debutant Emilio Gay’s 57, England set the Black Caps a target of 254 to win. Given the low scoring first innings, that target always seemed ambitious, and that became even less likely when Darren Mitchell fell to leave his side 53-5.

A rain delay on day three threatened to hold England to a draw, but the weather eased and a combination of Ollie Robinson, Josh Tongue and Gus Atkinson across the attack was enough to take the required wickets and bring home the opening victory.

But the fiasco that ensued after, combined with an injury to Robinson and wicket-keeper Jamie Smith left out following the birth of his daughter, England were suddenly depleted.

The hosts were forced to field an inexperienced side for the second test, with interim captain Joe Root having more caps than the rest of the squad combined. Somerset’s James Rew came in for Smith, while Sonny Baker and Jordan Cox also made their international debuts.

Baker enjoyed a great debut in the attack alongside Jofra Archer as England made a solid start, but a nightmare second day saw the visitors reach 391 in the first innings thanks to Glenn Phillips’ maiden Test century.

The home side struggled in reply at The Oval, only reaching a sup-par 291 that remained respectable thanks to Matthew Fisher’s half century at the end of the innings.

Needing to restrict New Zealand early to have any chance of victory, England got off to a flying start with openers Tom Latham and Devon Conway out 28-2. However, Henry Nicholls then gathered a century alongside Rachin Ravindra’s 76 as the visitors racked up 253-3 at the end of day three.

Although the tail order collapsed from 290-5 to 362 all out, the damage had been done. England couldn’t chase the huge 463 needed to win, ultimately getting out for a sorry 209.

What To Expect at Trent Bridge

With Stokes, Atkinson, Robinson and Smith all available in the squad, this sets the stage for a finely poised final test. Are the returning stars going to be enough to drag England to a series win and a fourth consecutive victory at Trent Bridge?

Historically, this pitch is one that favours batting in Test matches. England broke their record for most runs on the opening day of a Test by hitting Zimbabwe for 498 last year, and when these two met here in 2022 both teams scored over 500 runs in the first innings.

Opener Ben Duckett plays his County Cricket here for Nottinghamshire and hit 203 on this wicket as defending champions Notts drew with Surrey in the County Championship. His experience will be critical to getting off to a good start alongside opener Gay in this match and could prove to be the difference against a New Zealand side who are now without captain Kane Williamson following his retirement after the first test.

Captain Stokes will also have to consider the heat, with temperatures in Nottingham poised to exceed 30 degrees for the first three days of play. This will limit the ability of the fast bowlers to bowl long spells, meaning the entire bowling attack will be critical.

Combining the conditions with the pitch, and we could very well be poised for a high scoring affair that goes right to the wire.

England have not lost a home series of at least three Tests since they were beaten by South Africa 14 years ago. Will they be able to hold their nerve and extend their winning streak?

Match Details

Where? Trent Bridge, home of Nottinghamshire County Cricket Club

When? Thursday 25th June – Monday 29th June with play starting at 11am every day

How to Watch? This match will be broadcast live on Sky Sports

Jack Lemming