Preview: University of Nottingham Hosts World Masters Ultimate Club Championships

Ollie Stevenson

The World Masters Ultimate Club Championships arrive in Nottingham at the end of June, turning the University’s Riverside Sports Complex into one of the largest sporting venues in the country for a week in which most students will be at home, largely unaware that it is even happening.

By any reasonable measure, it is one of the biggest sporting events UoN has hosted in years.

The World Flying Disc Federation has been running world championships in ultimate since the 1980s, although the sport itself dates back to1 968, when it was first played in a New Jersey car park.

That perhaps says something about its origins, and possibly its traditional demographic, although the latter is changing quickly as the sport continues to grow internationally.

The basic format is relatively straightforward. Two teams of seven compete using a flying disc, attempting to score by catching it in an end zone similar to those used in American football. Players cannot run while holding the disc, possession changes whenever a pass is dropped or intercepted and, most unusually, there are no referees.

That final point is not simply an unusual rule but the philosophical basis of the entire sport. Ultimate operates according to what it calls the Spirit of the Game, under which players are responsible for calling their own fouls and resolving disagreements directly with their opponents.

Responsibility for fair play therefore sits entirely with those taking part, rather than with an external official, and that principle remains in place even at the highest level of international competition.

After each match, the two teams sit together in a Spirit Circle to discuss what happened on the field. These circles are a compulsory part of the competition, while teams are also assessed on their conduct throughout the tournament.

A separate award is given to the side judged to have demonstrated the best spirit, meaning sportsmanship is treated as something worth formally recognising rather than simply being expected in the background.

Ultimate is now governed internationally by the World Flying Disc Federation, which represents the sport across 114 countries. The federation has held full recognition from the International Olympic Committee since 2015, although ultimate narrowly missed out on inclusion at the Los Angeles 2028 Olympic Games.

Brisbane 2032 is now regarded as the next realistic opportunity for the sport to enter the Olympic programme.

The Nottingham tournament is specifically for masters-level players, beginning with athletes aged 30 and over. Teams compete in open, women’s and mixed divisions, alongside grand masters and great grand masters categories for older age groups.

This makes the event different from a conventional elite tournament, with many of the competitors balancing international-level sport alongside established careers and family commitments.

When the previous edition was held at the University of Limerick in 2022, it attracted approximately 2,000 athletes and was estimated to have generated €1.5 million for the local economy. Many competitors travelled from the United States and the Southern Hemisphere, often bringing their families and remaining in Ireland beyond the tournament itself.

The Nottingham edition is set to be larger, with more than 130 teams from 32 countries expected to compete, meaning its financial impact on the city could be considerably greater.

This is not, however, a sport arriving in Nottingham without any existing connection to the city or the University. UoN has its own successful ultimate club, which competes at a high level across BUCS and UK Ultimate competitions and won the BUCS Championship in 2016. Several former members have also gone on to represent Great Britain at senior and under-24 level.

Ultimate therefore has a longer history at the University than many students are likely to realise. UK Ultimate already uses the Riverside Sports Complex to stage its national championships, meaning much of the infrastructure and organisational experience required for an event of this scale is already well established. Hosting the World Masters Championships is a significant step up, but it is not starting entirely from scratch.

For the University, its involvement also extends beyond providing pitches. UoN has been confirmed as the event’s official volunteering and workforce-development partner, with students able to take on structured roles in areas including event operations, team liaison and visitor experience through the Leadership Academy.

Competing teams will also stay in university accommodation for the duration of the tournament, effectively turning the campus into a small international sporting village for the week.

For an event of this size, it is likely to pass surprisingly quietly among much of the student population. However, anyone still in Nottingham at the end of June, or simply interested in watching a sport they may not have encountered before, will be able to attend for a fiver.

It is not every week that more than 130 teams from across the world arrive on campus for a major international championship. Of all the miscellaneous events that happen at the university, this one is probably worth noticing.

Event Details

Where? University of Nottingham’s Riverside Sports Complex

When? The action takes place from 28th June through until 5th July

How to Watch? All matches will be streamed live on the Ultiworld website, with a handful of fixtures available free on their YouTube channel.

Ollie Stevenson

Featured image courtesy of Unsplash. Image use license found here. No changes were made to this image.