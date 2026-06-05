Report: Munsey Stars as Outlaws Beat Durham for First Blast Victory

Kian Gadsby

A batting masterclass from Scotland international George Munsey saw Notts Outlaws upset Durham to pick up a critical first Blast victory of the season.

The off-season signing produced a sensational display to help the Outlaws chase down 156, with his unbeaten 88 off 52 guiding his team to a commanding victory with 16 deliveries to spare.

After winning the toss and electing to start with the ball, Notts started the game perfectly with wicket-keeper Tom Moores catching Graham Clark for a golden duck.

Two overs later, skipper Alex Lees was out to a brilliant catch from Joe Clarke, and things got even better for the Outlaws before the end of the powerplay when David Bedingham and Ben Raine fell on consecutive deliveries. Durham ended the opening phase 67-4, in dire straights thanks to Notts’ phenomenal bowling attack.

The wickets slowed after that, but crucially, so did the runs. No Durham batter was able to establish any long-term momentum at the crease, with England international Ollie Robinson, Colin Ackermann and Will Rhodes all enduring strike rates below 150.

A final tally of 156 felt particularly chaseable, and the low score allowed Munsey to show his class. A sensational display of boundary hitting helped the left-handed opener to cause chaos and survive the entire innings.

He completed his first Outlaws half-century from 30 deliveries, helping Notts reach halfway in their innings at 93-2, before hitting consecutive sixes to bring the tally even closer.

At the other end of the pitch, a solid stand of 32 off 33 deliveries from Freddie McCann helped limit Durham’s damage to the Outlaws lineup. His contribution almost took Notts right to the very end, and although he and Moores were both out on consecutive deliveries, George Linde was able to come in and see out the game with a boundary.

The result is a pivotal one for the Outlaws, who would have seen their Finals Day hopes slip further away with yet another defeat. They follow this up with a game against the winless Warwickshire Bears, with yet another opportunity at home to build some momentum and push back up the table.

Kian Gadsby