Report: Scintillating Bowling Attack Helps Outlaws to Nervy Victory Over Warwickshire

Kian Gadsby

Notts Outlaws earned an enthralling low-scoring victory against Warwickshire Bears to continue their climb up the T20 Blast standings.

A sensational display from the Outlaws’ bowling attack, spearheaded by Mohammed Ali and Dillon Pennington, dismissed Warwickshire for 139 all out and set the stage for a simple chase for the Notts batters.

Notts started firmly in control of proceedings, before a middle-order collapse threatened to turn the tide. However, the Outlaws steadied themselves and rallied to eventually complete their target with one ball to spare.

In a match that seesawed back and forth, the Bears, who came into the game winless from their opening four matches, enjoyed an impressive start to their batting innings after Notts won the toss. Their first wicket stood for 54 before Rob Yates was caught by Jack Haynes while attempting to hit Mohammed Ali’s delivery over the boundary.

From there, they descended into chaos. Zen Malik was caught by Ali off Linde’s bowling six balls later, before the dismissals of Dan Mousley and Ed Bernard saw their solid platform crumble to 75-4.

Although the rate of the wickets temporarily slowed, Warwickshire had experienced too much change to deal with the brilliance of the Notts attack and struggled to rack up runs as a consequence.

Dillon Pennington then got the party started again for the home outfit when he sent the stumps cartwheeling to remove Beau Webster, and, after Benny Howell pinned Alex Davies LBW, Pennington repeated the trick with a second lovely no movement yorker to get Jordan Thompson.

Ali then stole the show, with sublime full-length deliveries sending the wickets of Chris Woakes and Richard Gleeson flying. The damage of the innings had been done by this point, and although a late boundary extended the Outlaws’ target, top scorer Kai Smith was dismissed for 34 to draw their innings to an early conclusion.

Notts set the tone for their reply immediately, with Clarke picking up fours from each of the first two deliveries off England international Chris Woakes.

Although Clarke was quickly out, Jack Haynes replaced him at the crease and thumped six boundaries, including back-to-back sixes, from the first 18 balls he faced. That should have been enough to alleviate any concerns the home faithful had about their side’s ability to chase the target, and the required tally dropped below a run-a-ball after only seven overs.

However, a comfortable victory did not transpire, as Haynes, Tom Moores, Howell, Freddie McCann and George Munsey all fell within four overs.

Suddenly, the Outlaws’ position of complete dominance had become very precarious.

George Linde and Liam Patterson-White took their places at the crease and emphatically stepped up to the pressure. Patterson-White smashed three boundaries on his way to 20 from 14, and although he was dismissed by Usman Tariq, Olly Stone came in and helped South African international Linde to see out the victory.

It’s a second consecutive win for the Outlaws, one that keeps them in contention to finish in the top two. They host Derbyshire in a must-win game on Sunday 7th June, with the victor placing themselves in prime position to clinch a place in the Blast knockouts.

Kian Gadsby

Featured image courtesy of Megan Paul-Thomas. No changes were made to this image.