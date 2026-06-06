Report: The Blaze Defeat Still-Winless Bears by 11 runs Despite Austin Career-Best Heroics

Ollie Stevenson

The Blaze snatched a dramatic victory against the Warwickshire Bears to shake off final’s day heartbreak despite middle order collapse. The result put them third in the table with a chance of Finals day still on the horizon.

After being put into bat by Warwickshire, The Blaze made a strong start through Marie Kelly and Tammy Beaumont, reaching 52 without loss inside the first five overs before a sharp middle-order collapse left them relying on Emma Jones, Lucy Higham and Grace Ballinger to drag the innings to 151/7.

The opening over was quiet, with Alexa Stonehouse conceding only two from the Stuart Broad End, but The Blaze quickly accelerated as Warwickshire struggled for control with the new ball. Mary Taylor’s first over cost 11, helped by five wides, before Stonehouse was taken for 15 in the third as Kelly struck two boundaries and Beaumont added another.

The most expensive over of the powerplay came from Charis Pavely, whose first and only over went for 18. Kelly took full advantage, hitting three fours in the over, while five more wides pushed The Blaze to 46 without loss after four. At that point, Kelly had moved to 28 from 19 balls and The Blaze looked well placed to post a score well beyond 160.

Warwickshire’s first breakthrough came in the fifth over when Taylor bowled Kelly for 29 from 22 balls. Kelly’s innings, which included five fours, had given The Blaze early momentum, but her dismissal at 52/1 started a very different phase of the innings.

The Blaze still ended the powerplay in a strong position at 61/1, with Charli Knott hitting two boundaries off Amu Surenkumar’s first over. However, Warwickshire quickly pulled the game back through Hannah Baker and Georgia Davis, who took control of the middle overs.

Baker struck first, bowling Beaumont for 10 from 10 balls in the seventh over. Davis then removed Knott for 11 in the following over, before dismissing Georgia Elwiss for eight with a caught-and-bowled in the 10th. When Baker also had Ella Claridge caught and bowled for four in the 11th over, The Blaze had slipped from 52/0 to 78/5, losing five wickets for just 26 runs.

That collapse was the main reason The Blaze’s final total felt below what their start had promised. Baker finished with excellent figures of 2/19 from her four overs, while Davis was Warwickshire’s standout bowler with 3/23. Between them, they stopped The Blaze from turning a fast start into a dominant first-innings score.

Emma Jones and Lucy Higham then rebuilt the innings with the most important partnership of the Blaze innings. Coming together at 78/5, they added 50 from 37 balls for the sixth wicket, giving The Blaze enough stability to avoid falling well short of a defendable total.

Jones was the more aggressive of the pair, making 32 from 22 balls with five fours. Her scoring rate was important because The Blaze had gone several overs without the same fluency they had shown in the powerplay. Higham made 19 from 19, playing a steadier supporting role as the pair took the score from 78/5 to 128/5.

Warwickshire struck again late on when Taylor trapped Jones lbw in the 17th over, before Davis picked up her third wicket when Higham was caught by Taylor for 19 at the start of the 18th. At 130/7, The Blaze were in danger of finishing closer to 140 than 150.

Grace Ballinger’s late contribution proved important. She finished unbeaten on 17 from 13 balls, hitting two fours and helping The Blaze take 18 runs from the final two overs. Prisha Thanawala also ended not out on five, as The Blaze closed on 151/7 from their 20 overs.

Given they had been 52 without loss after 4.5 overs and 61/1 after the powerplay, 151/7 felt like a total Warwickshire would have believed they could chase. But after the collapse through the middle overs, the late runs from Jones, Higham and Ballinger at least gave The Blaze something to defend.

The Blaze started strongly, with Grace Ballinger’s first over with the new ball from the Stuart Broad End going for just three. Charley Phillips was then taken for 11 in the second, including a lovely, lofted drive from Meg Austin, but The Blaze quickly managed to pin the Bears back through successive tight overs from Charley Knott, Ballinger and Phillips.

That pressure told in the fifth over, when Georgia Elwiss struck with just her second ball, taking out Abbey Freeborn’s leg stump for the first wicket of the game. With only three runs coming from the over, The Blaze ended the powerplay having restricted the Bears to 37/1, leaving them in good shape to defend what had looked a below-par total.

However, it was already clear that tight bowling alone would not be enough. There was always a sense that, without regular wickets, The Blaze would struggle to keep the required rate under control for the full chase.

Around the 10-over mark, the Bears batters began to come into their own and briefly threatened to take the game away from the East Midlands outfit. Maria Andrews bowled a loose full toss which was dispatched for the first six of the evening, and that seemed to be the catalyst the Bears needed to properly kick-start the chase. Andrews went for 11, before Elwiss was then hit for 12 from her six balls, including a lovely six which brought up Austin’s half-century.

The Blaze earned themselves a temporary respite when Ballinger returned for her third over and removed Georgie Redmayne, who sliced a hook to Beaumont at backward point. But the relief was short-lived. Some fielding chaos in the 14th over led to overthrows and summed up the messy middle period of both innings for The Blaze.

The Bears added 28 from the next three overs, with Charis Pavely and Austin batting smartly and keeping the chase alive. It was only at the death that the Bears began to fall apart, and The Blaze regained their composure.

Pavely tried to work one through the gap at short fine leg, but miscued it to Andrews, who took an excellent diving catch. At 126/3 after 17 overs, the Bears were still in the contest, but the momentum was beginning to shift.

A comparatively tight 18th over left the visitors needing 20 to win, and when Austin fell in the 19th after a miscued drive, the hopes of a successful run chase – and a maiden victory – seemed to fall with her.

A wicket with the third ball of the final over effectively wrapped up the game for The Blaze: a side who, once again, started and finished strongly, but looked vulnerable through the middle overs.

Ollie Stevenson

Featured image courtesy of Kian Gadsby. No changes were made to this image.