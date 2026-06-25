Test Day One: Latham and Conway Make England Toil in the Heat

Kian Gadsby

England struggled on the opening day of their third Test Match against New Zealand, letting up 361 runs for only 4 wickets thanks to some brilliant batting from openers Devon Conway and Tom Latham.

After an opening stand that lasted for over 300 runs, it felt like England were in a precarious position in the final Test of their series against New Zealand at Trent Bridge. However, wickets from each of the final two deliveries have suddenly decimated the Black Caps’ top order and given the hosts a fighting chance.

Out in the field in 30+ degree heat and on a pitch notorious for its favourable batting conditions, England knew that they were in for a long day as soon as they lost the toss.

Both New Zealand openers Conway and Latham had struggled throughout the series, but in this final Test they quickly established themselves and built a rhythm that England were unable to break.

Gus Atkinson and Jofra Archer opened the bowling, but the intolerable heat meant pace was replaced by spin within the first hour as Shoaib Bashir was brought onto the attack. New Zealand kept ticking runs over, and even early in the day there was an ominous feel about the direction of proceedings for the hosts.

Captain Ben Stokes brought himself on to a huge applause from the Trent Bridge faithful after missing the last Test, but even he was unable to turn the tide as he was put away for four at mid-off by Conway on his second delivery. Latham reached a half-century for the first time in the series, and the morning session ended with New Zealand on 108 without loss.

Wickets were a long way away from arriving any time soon for England’s bowling attack.

They were no closer after lunch. Conway quickly passed his 50, before the New Zealand openers just continued to pile on runs as a 150 and then 200 partnership soon followed. Bashir and Stokes both had huge appeals for LBW, but these were to no avail as England just continued to struggle in the field.

Both batters continued to just chip away at the innings and notched their centuries to leave New Zealand 223-0. Despite having their stars back after being forced to play an inexperienced side in the second Test, England were suddenly on the ropes.

Buoyed by their performance, Conway and Latham then started to take more risks in the middle. Conway smashed both Bashir and Nottinghamshire’s Josh Tongue for six to bring up the 250 partnership, before Tongue’s county teammate Ben Duckett missed an opportunity to catch Conway’s shot to short mid-wicket.

It was just not England’s day. If that had not already been made crystal clear, it was even more apparent when wicketkeeper Jamie Smith dropped a catch after Latham had edged the ball behind.

More salt was rubbed into England’s wounds as Latham followed Conway into reaching 150, but finally they got their breakthrough as Latham nicked Stokes’ delivery through to Smith, who made no mistake this time around.

At 317-1, the Black Caps were still firmly in control of proceedings. It appeared the pendulum may start to swing in England’s favour in the following over Conway fell in the following over for 157, but new batter Henry Nicholls then hit Archer for back-to-back boundaries to reestablish New Zealand’s dominant position.

With time ticking down on the opening day, England took a new ball hoping to remove Nicholls or Rachin Ravindra from the crease.

That decision was justified, as in the final moments of the day they got their reward. First, Ravindra skied Atkinson’s short delivery allowing an easy catch for Smith, before on the next ball Nicholls edged Archer’s delivery behind to get himself out.

At 361-4, the scoreboard is still very much against England. However, with the top order now down, the home team can look to skittle down the middle order and give themselves a plausible target on the second day of this Test.

Kian Gadsby