Kian Gadsby

Notoriously a sport where only the best of the best compete, breaking into the highest level of American Football is an arduous task.

The conventional pathway into the NFL involves playing football at university before getting drafted or picked up on a free agent contract. From there, players compete to earn a spot on the 55-man roster, with many being cut over the course of the year if they are deemed surplus to requirements.

Even following that route, the odds are stacked against you.

There are approximately 30,000 players plying their trade in Division 1 of College Football across 265 programmes. Those players are jostling for approximately 300 places on NFL rosters each year. In other words, 1% of players make it into the top league.

With such low probabilities holding for the traditional route, breaching the league through any other means feels impossible.

Especially if you come from the UK. The nation that is credited with inspiring American Football has fallen behind their counterparts across the pond in developing the game, with leagues struggling to survive and currently remaining amateur even at the highest level.

Talented players from the UK might get the opportunity to test their skills in Europe, but it is rare that they have the chance to jostle with the elite.

However, despite the odds being stacked against them, there is a former ‘Britball’ star who risen the ranks and made it to the NFL.

A linebacker in his playing days, Aden Durde excelled at London Olympians in the BAFL to earn a move to Scottish Claymores – a team in NFL Europe. He spent two years in Edinburgh before the team folded, but he was picked up by Hamburg Sea Devils and able to keep playing.

His performances at the heart of the defence were superb, and that earned him a spot on the Carolina Panthers through the NFL’s International Development Practice Squad program.

However, he was cut from that squad shortly afterwards without ever playing a league game.

Undeterred by this initial setback, after another short stint back in Germany, Durde turned to coaching. After a couple of years as the Defensive Coordinator for London Warriers back in the BAFL, his break came in 2014 when an internship offered him the opportunity to work for the Dallas Cowboys.

He impressed, helping the Cowboys to top the NFC East with a 12-4 record. Further internships followed with Atlanta Falcons, before he was finally offered the job as the defensive quality control coach to become the first ever British full-time coach in NFL history.

Although Atlanta had disappointing records within this period, Durde still impressed defensive coordinator Dan Quinn enough to convince Quinn to bring him to his new job in Dallas. Three 12-5 seasons in Dallas later, and Durde was headhunted by the Seattle Seahawks to be their defensive coordinator.

Since being appointed, Durde has transformed the Seahawks. Seattle went from a mediocre side who ranked near the bottom of the NFC for all defensive metrics to top within two years – conceding the fewest points of any team in the league.

Their success was largely inspired by Durde’s ‘Dark Side’ collection of young defenders that mimicked the Seahawks’ iconic Legion of Boom teams from the 2010’s. They ran offences ragged, including producing what was easily the most lopsided defensive Super Bowl showcase since the Seahawk’s themselves throttled the Broncos in the 2014 showpiece to claim the Vince Lombardi trophy in the 2026 Super Bowl.

From London to San Francisco, Aden Durde has proven time and time again that he has belongs amongst the elites in American Football. His story is a rare example of success in the sport from the UK, but given his pedigree, others may now follow in his footsteps.

Kian Gadsby