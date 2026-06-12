“They didn’t have to be so certain about it” – On University Course Cuts, Disabilities in Education and Theology Misconceptions with Stephen Ballentyne

Caitlin Morrell

Since the University of Nottingham’s ‘Future Nottingham’ proposal in November, which outlines the suspension of over 40 courses, groups are left uncertain as to what the future holds. Back in December, Impact interviewed Stephen Ballentyne, a former teaching associate at the university, on the importance of Theology, the reaction to the course cuts and the effects redundancy has had since his departure.

It was Wednesday, and the commute into the University of Nottingham was as dire as the weather: cold and dismal. The student atmosphere was the same since, weeks before the interview, the University Council allowed the Executive Board to formally discuss course suspensions and a faculty restructure with staff, students and other affected communities. Months after, the discourse has decreased, but there are groups that still speak up, including the Student Union.

In the Impact Office, Stephen Ballentyne sits with me, comfortable in his jacket. An Impact member reached out to discuss his views and experiences over the past few months, including how life has been since the cutting of all Hebrew modules in the language centre.

“[This semester] has not been too bad.” Ballentyne makes an attempt to joke. “They’ve already scrapped me, so nothing worse they can do, really.”

HE BELIEVES THIS WILL BE HIS LAST YEAR PROVIDING THE MODULES AT THE UNIVERSITY

Stephen Ballentyne, who has chosen to remain named, was a teaching associate at the University of Nottingham, teaching Biblical Hebrew. However, since the module cuts back in the summer of 2025, he independently teaches a Hebrew module within a classroom in the Portland Building the university allows him to use. Although he cannot offer course credits for these modules, the Classical Institute, located in Birmingham, has enabled students to be certified for doing these courses. He believes this will be his last year providing the modules at the university.

After several years as a secondary school teacher, the Oxford graduate first came to the University of Nottingham to study his PhD in Theology for its prestigious reputation. While studying in Loughborough would have been more suitable, considering his personal life was closer there, the university does not offer Theology ‘on any level’. After his graduation, he started a position as a Teaching Associate teaching Biblical Hebrew.

Theology is important to Ballentyne and, for him, the subject is misunderstood as a degree, which puts the Theology department “at a massive disadvantage compared to other subjects.” Although he refuted that theology should not be a mandatory degree from a younger age, Ballentyne is passionate about raising awareness of what theology entails, especially to younger students.

“[People] think, ‘Theology, oh, you want to become a vicar then?’ Or they’ll think, ‘Theology, that’s really easy, isn’t it? That’s like what we did in school in year 10.’

“This is the thing. The subject at school level is so facile… it puts off serious students from taking it further. If they went one step further to AS [Level], they’d find instantly [that] it becomes a lot more interesting, it becomes a lot more challenging. The GCSE is really lightweight.”

There are numerous reports that suggest students find GCSE levels of Theology or Religious Studies easier. A survey by Think Student asking what GCSE subject is the easiest to study showed 17.37% of 777 votes believed GCSE Religious Studies is the easiest subject to take, the highest proportion in student perceptions. Likewise, in 2022, 76.7% of students achieved a grade C/ 4 or above. Save My Exams rates GCSE Religious Studies as the 5th easiest subject to achieve a 9 (equivalent to A/A*), with 8% of grades achieving 9 in 2024.

So why does the former secondary school teacher consider GCSE Religious Studies easy? Ballentyne, who is diagnosed with ADHD, believes that the GCSE was designed around old stereotypes surrounding those with learning disabilities “who struggle with academics” and “had no chance of getting any GCSE grade at all.”

Accessibility arrangements are prepared for GCSE students who do need extra support, and these efforts are taken seriously. As the UK Government states on their website: “Demand for access arrangements has risen in recent years, increasing pressure on awarding organisations and schools, colleges and other exam centres to continue to meet that demand. Ofqual has sought to better understand this trend and the factors driving it, and to identify any associated risks within the access arrangements system.”

There is a lack of research to suggest that this may be the case. However, although speculated, it is worth mentioning that statistics in 2019 showed 21.8% of those with a disability have a degree or equivalent compared to 38% non-disabled with a degree. On the other hand, 16.1% of those disabled have no qualifications compared to 6% non-disabled without qualifications. The report shows large disparities between those with disabilities and those without.

Whether accessibility has improved in the past six years coming out of a global pandemic is up to debate, but Ballentyne believes that the GCSE itself should be differentiated into other subject areas to show theology isn’t just about “describing churches”. For example, putting “the more simpler” topics in PSHE and Citizenship and designing a more academic religious studies at GCSE levels.

This being said, discussing what religious studies is at a young age can help give those choosing GCSEs a broader viewpoint of the subject: “If you’re studying English Literature, you’ve got a fair idea of what you’re going to be doing.”

The same issues in designing curriculums for theology comes ahead once more in degrees. Ballentyne recalls experiences of students in humanities struggling to write essays which is “a problem… both schools and universities have to face.”

Numerous reports suggest that students struggle with aspects of academic writing. First year students struggle with the transition to university work. Those with English as a second language or working knowledge struggle with grammar, vocabulary and conventions of academic writing that are required. Academic writing asks students not only to formally write, but to mentally process multiple facts to create cohesive arguments that combine research together. Even with expected skills, some students find that little guidance from faculties on assignments does not help them improve their academic writing.

“I don’t think the best way to address this problem is to dumb down degrees.” Ballentyne clarifies. “I would not change the degree; I would give [students] that extra help.”

The University of Nottingham does provide support with essay writing and other types of assessment, all of which can be easily accessed online, but its effectiveness would require further investigation.

THE BIGGEST FIELD IN THEOLOGY IS ETHICS, WHICH CAN BE UNDERSTOOD IN MODERN CONTEXTS WHEN TALKING ABOUT ETHICAL ISSUES LIKE ABORTION, EUTHANASIA, WAR AND EXTREAMISM

So what do you study in theology at degree level? Ballentyne explains that the degree is “broad” and “depends what you want to specialise in.” His main field of study, ancient languages, can be part of this degree, learning ancient Greek, Latin and Hebrew. Although a “dying [field of study] at most British universities”, he recalled learning some of these languages which were mandatory at universities such as the University of Oxford, where he studied his undergraduate degree in Theology.

However, the biggest field in theology is ethics, which can be understood in modern contexts when talking about ethical issues like abortion, euthanasia, war and extremism. “People are getting such a twisted view of [religion and extremism]” due to social media. Ballentyne’s example is anti-immigration propaganda “dressed up as Christianity”, which he wholeheartedly disapproves of.

Even if Ballentyne felt deceived by theology academics by the scope of jobs you can move into upon graduation–“if you don’t want to go into teaching or the civil service, you may find yourself stuck” — there are many transferable skills the degree itself offers. With the degree, you have the ability to analyse data, cross reference sources, apply logic to problems, write strong essays and long texts, identify biases… The list goes on in ways that support and develop students who face challenges of academic writing.

This comes to the point at hand: the suspension of courses. While “very disappointed” at the announcements, he was not surprised by the cuts in Theology, which declined in interest over the last 20 years. However, Modern Languages shocked him.

“IT SHOULD BE OBVIOUS WHAT A LANGUAGE DEGREE HAS TO OFFER”

“They don’t know what theology has to offer,” Ballentyne says. “But it should be obvious what a language degree has to offer.”

According to Ballentyne, the ordeal was sudden. In May 2025, when he was working under the Languages department, the Head of the Language Centre, Cecelia Goria, attended a meeting to discuss the courses. Within a couple of days, Goria held another meeting to tell the Language staff what she was told: “your services will not be required from next September.”

“They could have let us know in good time,” he tells me. “They could have allowed more time for debate. They didn’t have to be so certain about it.”

I asked about his viewpoint of the Question and Answer forum with the Vice-Chancellor, Jane Norman held last year for students only. At this point, I’m led to believe that Ballentyne was as lost as the university community; he asked me if the university management ever gave any coherent reasoning for what they’re doing.

With inside sources and in collaboration with other Impact members, I attended and reported on the forum last month, looking for answers after outrage on social media from various students, staff and alumni alike asking the same question: why? Our article suggested the primary reasons being “economic instability” and “changing demands in courses”. Questions on why Arts and Humanities courses were disproportionately affected were not answered and data on the affected courses previewed at the forum were not publicly made available after the event.

All of Ballentyne’s following comments were speculative and based on his personal interpretations shaped by uncertainty, ranging from the scrapping of multiple departments to scrapping the arts and humanities in general.

Here’s a point from behind the scenes in Ballentyne’s perspective. The Language Centre “made a small, modest profit” that the university acknowledged “until it didn’t”. This is because the university allegedly distributes debt across departments. In Ballentyne’s example, if the University of Nottingham were £20 million in debt, the University would distribute debt equally amongst departments, with the languages department having £200,000 alongside engineering and physics.

This is where Ballentyne discusses with me the issues that arise as the distribution of debt is inaccurate to the running costs of departments. While the Physics department may require more running costs due to the extensive technology they use, the Languages department would require little to run in comparison. In the Language Centre’s case, the University arguably runs like a business, looking into areas that do not make substantial amounts of profit to help debt in other areas as easy ways to cut. This is despite the fact that the University refers to itself as an institution.

“This can lead to what is called a financial death spiral, where things get more and more out of control, where departments get… costs they have to shoulder and the university has to take more and more dramatic and extreme actions.”

“…I don’t know what their grand plan is.” He admits, sharing the same sentiment of some students I previously talked to about the course suspensions. “The only thing that makes sense is if they really want to become [a] STEM subject [university] only and really market to the audience that appreciated these subjects abroad, getting in vast quantities of foreign students who will pay massive fees.”

“…This would explain the secrecy.” Ballentyne comments. “Because if they’re going to get rid of the arts and humanities entirely, they want to do it using “salami tactics”… [cutting] just a few subjects here, a few subjects there… they don’t want to do it all at once.”

Ballentyne is “glad” that various groups around Nottingham are speaking up about the course suspensions, especially from students who showed “they’re not going to sleep through it”. However, he believes that the effort is also futile: “I’ve seen this happen before and nothing ever changes.”

[MANY] FAITH GROUPS, PARTICULARLY JEWISH GROUPS, WERE SIGNIFICANTLY AFFECTED, WITH ALL SIX MODULES RELATING TO THE JEWISH RELIGION CUT IN THE SUMMER

I asked about the effects on religious groups within the university. We talked in detail about our “tumultuous” relationship with religion, myself coming from Catholic schools across Nottinghamshire and Derbyshire, and himself acknowledging his multiple awakenings with Christianity. However, other faith groups, particularly Jewish groups, were significantly affected, with all six modules relating to the Jewish religion cut in the summer.

“I don’t think it was deliberate anti-semitism,” Ballentyne believes. “[But] it showed considerable insensitivity… a lack of cultural awareness.”

Other situations have occurred in which Ballentyne and Jewish students feel as though the University have been insensitive towards their faith. On another occasion, Biblical Hebrew classes were timetabled on a Friday afternoon, a time when Jews would be preparing for the Sabbath on a Saturday.

Ballentyne’s life since then has been nothing but difficult since the modules were cut. He will be able to start work for the Classical Institute, but only for a few hours a week. Finding a full-time job has been difficult for him, taking a drastic personal toll on him. His job applications to the University, even for roles such as a janitor, remained ineffective, despite their clause which states that a person who declares a disability and meets minimum requirements for the role will be offered an interview. As a person diagnosed with ADHD, he feels that the University is not fully honouring its recruiting commitments through the Disability Confidence Scheme stated on their website.

The University of Nottingham is committed to being a Disability Confident Employer (Level 2), ensuring all recruitment processes are inclusive and accessible. When applying, candidates are invited to indicate whether they wish to be considered under the Disability Confident Scheme, provided they demonstrate they meet the minimum essential criteria for the role. This scheme guarantees an interview for any candidate with a disability who meets the minimum essential requirements for the role, as outlined in the role profile published with the advert. To ensure their commitment is fair, the University provides mandatory interview and selection skills training for hiring managers and reasonable adjustments for candidates throughout selection and recruitment processes. All are supported with tools and resources, such as candidate guidance to support applicants and ensure transparency as well as resources for hiring managers to ensure decision-making is consistent, fair and inclusive.

The team and I personally looked through one of Ballentyne’s applications, which was “judged to have failed to meet the minimum standards for every single criterion.” Although the role has since been taken down, a similar role of the same name released in 2022 was found. His application followed the recommended STAR techniques, which the University’s career services recommends students when completing job applications. After cross referencing his answers with the role specification, despite picking up on his animosity towards the university, the team and I believe that Ballentyne, nevertheless, did follow the essential criteria for the 2022 role. Whether role requirements followed the opening Ballentyne applied for remains debatable. However, when he approached the University for feedback on his rejected application, their responses did not give any “coherent explanation.”

Despite Impact approaching the University about this situation, they have made no comments on such an occasion where this may be the case, only offering ways they do comply with the Disability Confidence Scheme.

THERE ARE NOT ONLY EFFECTS ON THE UNIVERSITY CULTURE, BUT THERE IS A DEEPLY-ROOTED PERSONAL EFFECT ON GROUPS

If there is anything to take out of this, it is the need to be open about the issues surrounding the course suspensions. There are not only effects on the university’s culture, but there is a deeply-rooted personal effect on groups. As the end of the academic year looms closer each day, various public engagement sessions opened up for students to speak about their experiences. Likewise, multiple SU Election candidates have spoken up. Numerous candidates have acknowledged the Future Nottingham proposal. However, whether cuts that fully affect the suspended courses will be finalised or not, or if any further suspensions are expected to be made, only time will tell.

A University of Nottingham spokesperson said: “We sometimes have to make the difficult choice to withdraw modules with lower student demand, as has been the case with Biblical Hebrew. We understand that some students will be disappointed with this outcome, however there are other opportunities to study modules related to Hebrew and Judaism.

“The university is also proposing to close two theology courses within the Philosophy department, which is due to low student demand. Closure and creation of courses is a normal part of how we evolve as a university. It allows us to adapt our portfolio so that students – and the global workforce – gain the skills, knowledge, and adaptability needed for the future.

“It is important to remember that nothing has been decided yet. The university continues to engage with students, staff, trade unions and relevant stakeholders on the proposals to reshape the university. Final decisions on the plans, including course closures, will not be made until the end of the academic year 25/26. We will do everything we can to minimise the impact on students to ensure they are supported to complete their current course.

“We are committed to working with our university community to gather feedback, hear concerns and consider counter proposals as we work through the next steps. These are difficult decisions and many members of our community feel passionately. This is not a reflection on the quality of these courses, our students or our staff, but there is not the demand to make these courses sustainable.

“The government has been very clear it expects universities to manage their own finances and to focus on areas of strength. We are responding to this to ensure the University of Nottingham remains a world-leading institution long into the future.

“The university’s Employee Assistance programme offers staff a range of support services and resources including access to counselling support on any workplace or personal related issue and advice from Information Specialists who are expert advisors, trained by Citizens Advice, to provide comprehensive answers and assistance on a wide range of issues including changes at work, retirement, budgeting and benefits. Occupational Health can be accessed via a referral from staff members’ line manager in order to provide advice to the individual and the line manager where work has an impact on an individual’s health and where the individuals health has an impact at work.

“The University of Nottingham is proud to be a Disability Confident Employer (Level 2). We remain fully committed to meeting the expectations of the scheme and to maintaining a recruitment process that values equity, transparency and inclusion. Our aim is to ensure that every candidate has an accessible and supportive experience when applying to work with us.”

Caitlin Morrell

Featured image courtesy of vitou ream on Unsplash. Image use license found here. No changes were made to this image.



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