Three Key Players to Watch as Trent Rockets Look to Claim Men’s Hundred Title

Jack Lemming

Trent Rockets have completed their squads for the 2026 edition of The Hundred, with the men’s team featuring an array of international stars that will be hoping to light up Trent Bridge over the summer.

After suffering defeat in the final at the hands of Oval Invincibles last year, the 2022 champions will be looking to get their revenge.

Here are some of the key players to watch for the men’s team as they look to go one better than last year and get their hands on a second Hundred title.

Tim David

David was drafted by Southern Brave for the inaugural season of The Hundred, and he justified his selection by playing a pivotal role in the final. He scored 15 runs from six balls, took a catch, and affected a crucial run out of Liam Livingstone, helping Brave to clinch the title.

The performance was enough to see him remain with Brave for both the 2022 and 2023 seasons, where he maintained the fifth highest strike rate in Hundred history.

After a two-year absence, the Australian international now returns to the format for the Rockets having been picked up for £350,000. That expenditure makes the middle-order batter the highest paid player on the Rockets roster this summer, and the pressure will be on for him to deliver another title.

Tom Banton

Wicketkeeper Banton has been retained by the Rockets after first joining in the 2024 season following two impressive seasons at Trent Bridge.

An integral part of the Nottingham-based side’s batting lineup, Banton has amassed 792 runs across 39 games in the competition at an average of 20 runs per innings. That leaves him in the top 10 for most runs scored in Hundred history, and his power opening the batting is key to setting the tone of the innings.

Beyond batting excellence, boasting two-time Vitality Blast championships with Somerset and 31 England white-ball caps, Banton, will also bring a plethora of experience to the Rockets batting order. After his team crumbled to a meagre 142/8 in reply to the Invincibles in last years showpiece, this will be critical as the Rockets look to claim the title.

Ben Duckett

A mainstay of England honours in recent years, Duckett has also enjoyed success playing in the Hundred and will be looking to guide the Rockets to success at Trent Bridge.

In the first two editions of The Hundred he captained Welsh Fire, where despite a disappointing season for the team Duckett shone on an individual level, being named in the team of the tournament and scoring over 200 runs in both years. He joined Birmingham Phoenix in 2023 as their first draft pick and, after a solid season in 2023, in 2024 he finished among the leading scorers in the men’s competition with 269 runs with standouts including 43 off 20 balls against Northern superchargers and 54 off 31 against ex-club Welsh Fire.

After a less successful but still consistent 2025 season, he now joins the Rockets sat fifth on the all-time list of run scorers in the competition and with a reputation as one of the Hundred’s most consistent performers.

Batting on a pitch that he is used to for Nottinghamshire, Duckett will have the opportunity to finally get his hands on the Hundred trophy for the first time.

Jack Lemming