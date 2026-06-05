“We know they’re not one to underestimate” – Emma Jones Previews Warwickshire Clash

Kian Gadsby

Emma Jones emphasised that despite coming into their encounter as favourites, The Blaze could not underestimate Warwickshire Bears when they clash at Trent Bridge in the Blast.

After enjoying a perfect record of three wins from their opening three, including a win at Warwickshire, the Blaze fell to defeat at home to Durham last time out. That result saw them drop out of the top four, and with a place at finals day on the line, they will be desperate to return to winning ways.

They have the perfect opportunity to do so when they take on a winless Warwickshire Bears side. However, speaking to the Nottinghamshire County Cricket Club media team at Trent Bridge ahead of The Blaze’s game against Warwickshire, Jones made it clear that her team should not take previous results or the league table as any kind of guarantee of victory, and that they should be prepared for a challenging affair.

“That (the first meeting between the two sides) was obviously our first game with a different team as well, so it perhaps won’t be as much of a change as when we play Lancashire at the weekend. I think, though, even though we ended up on the right side of the result, we know they’re not one to underestimate. We have to make sure we’re doing the things that we want to do well, and it wasn’t a perfect game for us. We’ll be taking learnings from that, and we’ll be trying to be really clinical and do it even better this time.”

Having suffered their first defeat of the season last time out, The Blaze know they need to improve and refine their performances. However, Jones remained optimistic about their chances of doing so and feels that the learning points will give them the opportunity to kick on and improve over the season.

“We had a less-than-ideal game the other day, but it’s a different group than the one we’re used to. I think, like the Yorkshire game in the 50-over competition, it will give us a kick to go on and keep winning.”

Despite the score, Jones herself played well in the game against Durham. She took her first wicket for The Blaze by getting Mady Villiers out on 47, before following it up by bowling Emily Windsor in the same over.

Although that effort was in vein, Jones was pleased with her performance, but made it clear that she hopes to have her team on the winning side in this upcoming encounter.

“Yeah, I’m feeling good. I’d not bowled in a couple of games before Durham, and it was good to get my first couple of Blaze wickets. Of course, it was obviously nice to be able to put in a performance with both skills, but to me, it matters a lot more when you end up on the right side of the result. So yes, I’m happy with how I’ve done, but I’m thinking ‘how can I be even more clinical and get us on the right side of the result?’”

Kian Gadsby

Featured image courtesy of Tim Meakin. No changes were made to this image.