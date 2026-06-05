“We’ve Got a Really Good Opportunity with Two Games at Home” – Outlaws’ Dillon Pennington Previews Critical Weekend

Kian Gadsby

Notts Outlaws bowler Dillon Pennington described his teams’ upcoming sequence of two home fixtures as, “A really exciting weekend,” with the Outlaws looking to establish a run of form and climb up the table.

The Outlaws had made a disappointing start to their Blast season, with three damaging losses at the hands of Yorkshire Vikings, Lancashire Lightning and Derbyshire Falcons leaving them rooted to the foot of the North group table.

However, they recovered excellently in their most recent game to thrash Durham and move to within touching distance of the leadership group.

With pivotal home fixtures against Warwickshire Bears and the return game against Derbyshire to come in front of a tenacious home support, Notts know that they have a chance to strike and establish themselves in contention to book their place in the quarter finals.

Indeed, Pennington felt that this weekend gives the team a chance to build the run of form the 2020 Blast champions need to propel themselves towards the title yet again.

“I think we’ve got a really good opportunity with two games at home, two big games. It’s big for our position in the table, and for moving forward and gaining momentum into that second half [of the group stage]. It’s a really exciting weekend.

“Friday night at Trent Bridge, lights on, it’s unbelievable when the crowd get behind you and we’re on top. Then we’ve got Sunday afternoon to finish the block, so it’s such a good weekend to be part of.”

Pennington himself played a key part in Notts getting off the mark last time out. He bowled Durham opener Graham Clark out with the opening delivery, before limiting the visitors to 24 from his three overs.

Although it was a performance that was slightly overshadowed by the magnificent batting display of George Munsey, who finished the game with an unbeaten 88, Pennington was pleased with his personal display and hopes to carry the form over into the coming matches.

“Hopefully we can be really clear, all bowl like we did against Durham, and take that forward into the next couple of games.

“I think Freddie’s [McCann] done well, and George Munsey did so well to bat through the innings and play the way that he did. Everyone has chipped in so far, so hopefully it’s a complete performance tomorrow, where all the batters chip in and then us as bowlers all do our jobs as well.”

Kian Gadsby

Featured image courtesy of Mark Dunn. No changes were made to this image.