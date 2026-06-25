Your Plastic Waste Could Become Medicine One Day

Summer Revely

It’s no secret that plastic pollution is a huge problem. Plastic production levels have surpassed all other man-made materials other than steel and cement, and it is predicted to increase by 40% in the next ten years. While plastic does have its uses, every day, enough plastic to fill 2000 lorries is dumped into the world’s oceans and lakes, causing a whole host of issues for wildlife, marginalised communities, and our health. Single-use plastic is the biggest issue, as it’s made to last forever, but is usually used for just a few minutes before being binned.

A NATURAL, BIOLOGICAL PROCESS HAS BEEN ENGINEERED TO TURN PLASTIC WASTE INTO TREATMENT FOR A NEUROLOGICAL DISEASE

From pushing paper straws to promoting bags-for-life, society is making moves to lower single-use plastic consumption, albeit not enough to keep up with the rates of its production. However, researchers at the University of Edinburgh, with core partners at the University of Nottingham, have recently come up with an innovative use for plastic waste…

They have engineered a bacteria which can turn waste plastic into medicine, specifically, into the staple Parkinson’s disease medication Levodopa. Just over 160,000 people live with Parkinson’s in the UK, up to 90% of whom are prescribed Levodopa. The researchers say that this is the first time that a natural, biological process has been engineered to turn plastic waste into treatment for a neurological disease. Not only could this help patients by providing a new method for drug production, it also gives waste plastic a new life as something useful.

The plastic-transforming bacteria work on polyethylene terephthalic acid, often known as PET, which 50 million tonnes of is produced annually for food and drink packaging. The bacteria break PET down, transforming it into Levodopa through multiple biological reactions. This is a huge, more eco-friendly improvement on the current process for levodopa production, which leverages fossil fuels.

It is not just Levodopa that is made unsustainably. In fact, it is commonplace in the pharmaceutical industry for non-renewable fossil fuels to be used in medicine production. Interestingly, the Edinburgh-based group also showed, in 2025, that plastic waste containing PET can be used to make paracetamol. With 200 million packets of paracetamol being sold in the UK each year, all of which are produced unsustainably, this technology could clearly make a huge impact. Theoretically, it could be used to make a whole host of medicines in a different, more eco-friendly way.

REDUCING WASTE PLASTIC, WHICH WOULD OTHERWISE LIKELY END UP IN LANDFILL, COULD BE A WIN-WIN SITUATION

You might wonder whether this technology is limited to improving pharmaceutical industry workflows, and the answer is likely not. Lots of industries use compounds that could potentially be derived from PET within their products. These include fragrances, cosmetics, flavourings, industrial chemicals, and likely many more. While the described research focuses on 2 medicines, this technology could ultimately turn the plastic waste problem into something considerably more useful if applied across several industries. Limiting fossil fuel use while reducing waste plastic, which would otherwise likely end up in a landfill, could be a win-win situation.

It will undoubtedly be interesting to see how this research advances and what other industries it taps into.

Who knows how the life cycle for plastics could be transformed.

Summer Revely

Feature image courtesy of zibik on Unsplash. Image license found here. No changes were made to this image.

In-article image 1 courtesy of Melany @ tuinfosalud.com on Unsplash. Image license found here. No changes were made to this image.

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