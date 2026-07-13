A Culture of Unity: The Impact of Southgate Lingers Over England

Charlie Wood

England’s 3-2 victory over Mexico at the Azteca Stadium is arguably the nation’s greatest World Cup result since the highs of 1966.

Thomas Tuchel’s squad battled through altitude, match delays, a hostile home crowd and the challenge of playing the final 30 minutes with 10 men to book a quarter-final clash with Norway. They followed that up with a 2-1 victory in Miami to secure a spot in the final four, with a test against reigning champions Argentina in store.

While great excitement sweeps the nation ahead of that fixture, it is important to recognise how England reached this moment of renewed belief.

Younger generations have been fortunate to witness a competitive and consistent England side. They did not endure the failures to qualify for the World Cups in 1974, 1978 and 1994, nor the disappointment of the so-called ‘Golden Generation’ missing out on Euro 2008.

Sir Gareth Southgate inherited a fractured squad in 2016, fresh from the national embarrassment at the hands of Iceland. What followed was a period of sustained progress and cultural transformation.

Under his leadership, England reached a World Cup semi-final in 2018, a quarter-final in 2022, and two consecutive European Championship finals. While many may point to favourable knockout paths, those were opportunities England sides had routinely failed to take in the past.

England Before Southgate

England With Southgate

From 1966 onwards, England won six knockout ties. In the Southgate era, England won nine.

In the same pre-Southgate era, England reached only two semi-finals. During Southgate’s tenure, England made a semi-final and two finals.

England also failed to qualify for seven major tournaments between 1966 and 2016. Under Southgate, the concept of not qualifying for a tournament was unfathomable.

Aside Sir Alf Ramsey, Southgate has been England’s greatest manager.

A Cultural Reset

Southgate’s desire was to change the culture within the England squad.

For years, the culture had been defined by club cliques and Premier League competitiveness, that former players, like Frank Lampard and Rio Ferdinand believed harmed England’s chances in the 2000s.

Southgate prioritised cohesion, integrating younger players who had played together through youth ranks, to create a sense of familiarity and trust within the senior squad.

Leadership responsibility was also shared. Rather than placing sole pressure on captain Harry Kane, Southgate established a leadership group including senior figures like Jordan Henderson and John Stones.

This leadership group provided a collective voice within the dressing room and reinforced a unified identity built on togetherness and accountability – certainly a factor in the maintenance of certain players into Tuchel’s squads.

Unity within an international squad is paramount. In a team that only meets a handful of times annually, unity and trust become vital. Under Southgate, these qualities became England’s foundation.

Man Management Over Tactics

Southgate was not regarded as a tactical innovator. His safety-first mindset and selection favourites often frustrated many, but his strength lay in his man management.

Players like Jordan Pickford, Harry Maguire, Kalvin Phillips consistently delivered their best performances in an England shirt under his guidance. That consistency reflected a manger who created an environment where players felt valued.

It is easy for many critics to point to specific games where England could have done more, and it is easy for others to claim his impact was limited, but his true influence is best illustrated by how his players described him.

Upon his departure, those who played throughout his 102 games as England manager voiced their support.

Kane, his captain throughout, said: “You have been one of England’s greatest ever managers and it has been a pleasure to have served as your captain throughout. You helped our nation connect and believe in our team again.”

Jude Bellingham, who made his debut under Southgate, said: “It’s been a rollercoaster of amazing emotions that has instilled hope and joy back into our country.”

Speaking during Euro 2020, John Stones said: “Southgate created an unbelievable culture within our squad and an unbelievable togetherness [and] calmness that is his unique quality as a person and as a manger.”

A Lasting Legacy

Southgate took England as far as he could. He restored hope, reconnected the team with the pubic and bult a unified identity after years of underachievement and disillusionment.

His exit came at the right time, but his philosophy and foundations remain pivotal to an England side that continue to prioritise squad morale, player profiles over individual talent and cohesion.

Southgate’s greatest legacy will be dismantling the long-standing hierarchy where club loyalties overshadowed national duty. Tuchel looks as though he is building upon it.

This England team may not boast the greatest individual players in the nation’s history, but it is amongst the most united. A good team will always beat great individuals.

A Wider Golden Era

England football is in its golden era. The Lionesses have won consecutive European Championships and reached the 2023 World Cup Final. At youth level, England have secured two World Cups and four European titles in the past decade.

The video of Manchester City’s John Stones and Arsenal’s Declan Rice dancing and celebrating together after victory against Mexico encapsulates the spirit of the new era.

It is one where club allegiances are set aside in pursuit of national success.

It boosts hopes of the Men’s senior team joining in on the recent English accomplishments.

Charlie Wood

Featured image courtesy of Kian Gadsby. No changes were made to this image.