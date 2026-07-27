A Love Letter To Second Year

Harriet Hobbs

I’d like to remember it. I’d like to remember it all, really. I read that the human mind forgets 80% of daily events by the time the week is done. If that is the case, and my brain really has only stored 20% of second year, then that 20% encompasses an awful lot. I stand by my theory that time in university is akin to that in Narnia where a lifetime of adventures can be lived before returning home only to find months have passed. Having finished second year, I would like to take another trip down memory lane and write the second love letter to my time at university (a sequel to first year’s love letter).

The second year of university is a special one. The stark newness has subsided and yet the novelty has not worn off. Instead, a whole new challenge awaits! You’ve survived the trial that is halls and its time for bigger and better things. For most, it’s a beautiful little corner of the world called Lenton, which, for all its student press, you’d think was akin to Mayfair but not quite. Having said that, it is charming in its own way. Occupied overwhelmingly by students, the university has inadvertently managed to create a town filled with teenagers and young adults playing house. Terraced streets entrusted in the hands of students who don’t really know what they’re doing. It’s all a bit of a game really. A game of playing at being adults and trying to follow the two seemingly simple rules: don’t break anything and try to keep yourselves alive .

In our case, we were mostly successful in those two endeavours. I say mostly as there were definitely a few bumps, scrapes, burns, and (almost) lost–fingers along the way. All in all though, we played house very successfully and settled into our perfect little routine. The six of us learnt the specific choreography required to navigate not bumping into one another every 3 seconds in our rather minuscule kitchen. We got used to the hot and cold taps being in reverse, our back door locking ‘Lefty Tighty’ and ‘Righty Loosey’, our telly being mounted so high it was practically on the ceiling, and of course, our freezer residing in the living room of all places, which was surprisingly convenient when it came to the easy access to our Ben&Jerry’s tubs every evening. Lenton’s interior designers are evidently innovative – who knew?

THERE IS A WONDERFUL FREEDOM IN LIVING IN HARMONY WITH PEERS EXPERIENCING LIFE AT THE SAME LEVEL, AT THE SAME TIME

The family that was formed in halls took on a somewhat rickety terrace and made it our own. As I’ve said, there is something uniquely special about bundling a group of young people from across the UK and giving them a house to play grownups in. With no (true) adults, you are all navigating reality for the first time, together. Even better, you are living in a sort of parallel reality wherein the rules are made by you. If dinner happens to be ice-cream and breakfast happens to be chips, then dinner is ice-cream and breakfast is chips. There is a wonderful freedom in living in harmony with peers experiencing life on the same level, at the same time. The rules are yours, and the time is yours.

In spending so much time together, rituals and traditions inevitably come about, and however silly, however mundane, these rituals become part of the fabric that becomes the most special set of memories for years to come. Hundreds of hours lolling on the sofas watching endless reruns of Gavin and Stacey, Miranda, I’m A Celeb, and, nerdishly, Only Connect for a brief stint in the autumn were hours well spent. No matter how long the lectures, boring the seminar, or rainy the walk back from campus, like clockwork, coats would be flung off, patchwork dinners of whatever could be found in the reduced section of Derby Road Sainsbury’s or the bottom of the freezer, would be cooking as everyone congregated together to laugh at the ridiculousness of MAFS: Australia, scream the answers to Only Connect, sing along to dozens of musicals, and swoon at even more rom-coms. Again, hours very well spent.

Then of course, there are the nights out. So very special and still so exciting. You’d think that after a good dozen UNIT Mondays or Rock City Thursdays, they might lose some of their appeal, but they somehow manage to just keep getting better. The entire ritual of a good night out is quite thrilling: waking up knowing it’s coming, five heads of hair being thoroughly scrubbed one after the other, the carb-loading and asking, “Is this much pasta enough to line my stomach?”, to which the reply is without fail, “No you need more, and throw in some garlic bread.”

When getting ready, we would inadvertently create a multi-room nightclub with 80’s pop, R&B, Indie, and Hip-Hop drifting out from under the doors of our respective rooms whilst mascara and lip-gloss were so carefully applied. Rifling through piles of sequins and lace declaring there’s absolutely nothing to wear before swapping and trading until everyone is happy, pre’s in the living room, and screaming “HURRY UP THE UBER’S HERE!!” are all part of the perfect ritual. And then sometimes, you’ll be sitting on the sofa at 10:37pm, ice-cream in hand, finishing your seventh episode of Friends that night, ready to head up, and one of you will pipe up with, “…You know there’s still last release tickets left for ‘X’ …” and after a few side-eyes and wry smiles, you’ll find yourselves throwing on some old jeans from the floor, shoving on first top you can see, swiping some bronzer on your cheeks, and downing one quadruple shot vodka cranberry as you and your unwashed hair now in two french braids fly into the car that will make it to the club just in time. And, of course, it will be brilliant.

[YOU] INDULGE IN THE FREEDOMS AND APPRECIATE ALL THOSE SMALL, MUNDANE MOMENTS THAT ARE ACTUALLY THE VERY OPPOSITE

Everyone tells you that university flies by, and whilst in a way that is true, the small amount of time you do have encompasses decades of experiences and memories that we will cherish forever. It is an interesting thing to be aware that you are living in a time, right now, that you will look back on with intense nostalgia later. I suppose what that awareness does is push you to indulge in the freedoms and appreciate all those small, mundane moments that are actually the very opposite. Assuming the statistic of one remembering only 20% of events points to the dismissal of seemingly tiny, insignificant instances of lingering too long on the stairs chatting before bed, pacing round the supermarket aisles, accidentally saying the same thing at the same time, having to jump in the bin to squash it down, sharing snacks, ordering takeaways, and wheezing with laughter at the most stupid things, it may not take into account how special each of these things are. There are millions of these tiny moments, yet it seems they are not so tiny after all.

In writing this, my head is teeming with hundreds of memories swirling round and round. So, if I can’t fight neuroscience, and my brain really is only capable of holding 20% of this year, then I have to count myself lucky to have the richest 20% to cherish forever and always.

Second year, over and out.

Harriet Hobbs

Featured image courtesy of the author, Harriet Hobbs. No changes were made to this image.

In article images all courtesy of the author, Harriet Hobbs. No changes were made to the images.

For more content including uni news, reviews, entertainment, lifestyle, features and so much more, follow us on Twitter and Instagram, and like our Facebook page for more articles and information on how to get involved.

If you just can’t get enough of Lifestyle, like our Facebook as a reader or contributor.