An Interview with Nottingham Against Transphobia

Katie Deustch

Nottingham Against Transphobia (NAT) is the sort of organisation that is very well known in some circles and unheard of in others. Maybe you know them well, maybe you’ve walked past them protesting in the city centre, or maybe you’ve never heard of them at all. They are, however, an important and influential group within Nottingham’s queer community, focusing on leading protests against transphobic people and policy, as well as engaging with various events for the transgender community, such as vigils for Transgender Day of Remembrance.

THEY ARE DROWNING OUT THE HATRED OF OUTSIDERS WITH THE LOVE AND SUPPORT OF THE LOCAL COMMUNITY

NAT supports the argument that no one should be treated as lesser for their gender and that transgender people of all ages deserve the right to self-determination. I reached out to one of their leaders to get a more in-depth exploration of what they do.

The organisation has held large protests in Nottingham for the past three years and has successfully organised counter-protests against every anti-trans speaker that has come to Nottingham since 2022, when NAT was founded. In the words of one of NAT’s leaders, Anna Preston, they are ‘drowning out the hatred of outsiders with the love and support of the local community’.

Rachel Strong is the founder of NAT but has handed over control of the group to the trans community of Nottingham, ensuring that it is run by and for the transgender community. They specifically formed to fight against the ‘fascist agitator’ Kelly Jay Keen and continue to rally against her whenever she comes to Nottingham, which included the counter-protest in February last year.

THE UNITED NATIONS CONSIDERS WITHHOLDING BLOCKERS FROM TRANS PEOPLE AS TORTURE. BECAUSE IT IS.

When asked why she was motivated to volunteer her time to the cause, Anna Preston spoke of her first time speaking at Notts Pride in 2019. Despite the rain, Anna showed up half an hour early for a speech that was delayed by an hour to an audience of around fifty people. She spoke of how she felt discouraged until her partner pointed out the number of ‘baby trans’ in the crowd who hung on to her every word.

Since then, she’s been one of the three leaders of NAT, and designed the logo for the organisation which ‘every good bar in [the] city’ has displayed. It is ‘pink, white and blue for who we are, archers’ arrows for where we’re from, and three of them for who we oppose’.

When asked what she’s fighting for, Anna said that every time ‘we get a big group of bright, colourful, creative, loving, joyful queers together to speak their truth and wave signs and shout chants, then I know we won’.

She specifically mentioned Health Secretary Wes Streeting banning hormone blockers ‘in a move condemned by every major authority on the subject, including the World Health Organisation, the American Psychiatric Association, the Endocrine Society – the authority on this specific branch of medicine – and the World Professional Association for Transgender Health.’

‘The United Nations considers withholding blockers from trans people as torture. Because it is.’

TRANS RIGHTS AREN’T CONTROVERSIAL, NOT TO THE BRITISH PUBLIC THAT HAVE ALWAYS SUPPORTED US

Anna Preston made the point that there were 22 trans children who died by suicide in 2021-2022, which she attributed to the ban on hormone blockers. She says that these children have ‘died as a result of Wes’s action’, and that ‘the real number’ of children’s deaths is ‘probably much higher’.

In her words, when asked why she fights for transgender rights, when it is such a controversial issue, Anna said: ‘I reject the notion that trans rights are controversial. There’s a wealth of evidence that trans people existed in ancient Mesopotamia, Rome had a transgender empress and communities of holy trans women predate Christianity, we dug up a trans Viking – we’ve always been here.

What’s more, we’ve been widely accepted, even here; we’ve had a trans war hero celebrity. The state ran a campaign promoting trans service members. Even the Tories backed self-ID until 2017. Trans rights aren’t controversial, not to the British public that has always supported us.’

I DON’T LIKE IT WHEN CHILDREN SUFFER AND DIE, AND IF THAT’S CONTROVERSIAL, THEN WE’RE ALL F****D

‘What is controversial is the NHS skipping the normal bidding process and giving an unqualified paediatrician the contract to write a report on trans healthcare because her last job was crafting anti-LGBT legislation with war criminal Ron DeSantis and bribing her with a million quid and a title to write something they could use to harm trans folk.’

‘What is controversial is JK Rowling paying the Supreme Court, which includes her next-door neighbour, to take rights away from vulnerable people.’

‘What’s controversial is that a third of Labour MPs are still following her after the revelation that she invited Epstein to a children’s play and a private dinner after he was convicted of child sex trafficking.’

‘Why trans rights? Because I don’t like it when children suffer and die, and if that’s controversial, then we’re all f****d.’

Katie Deustch

Featured image courtesy of Oriel Frankie Ashcroft via Pexels. Image license found here. No changes were made to this image.

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