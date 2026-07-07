England Rise to the Azteca Occasion: A Story of Individual Brilliance and Tuchel’s Confidence in his Squad

Charlie Wood

Led by Jude Bellingham, Harry Kane and a resolute defence, Thomas Tuchel’s England team progressed after a 3-2 victory over hosts Mexico at the Azteca Stadium.

Two goals from Bellingham and a third from captain Harry Kane booked a spot against Norway in the Quarter-finals. The side had to overcome the altitude effect, the Azteca factor, the influence of uncertain weather conditions and more than half an hour with ten men following Jarrell Quansah’s dismissal.

Tuchel’s England battled past the hostile environment with remarkable maturity. Every player contributed and the match reflected the importance Tuchel placed on player profiles over individual talent.

Star of the Show: Jude Bellingham

Players like Jude Bellingham win tournaments. The very best possess the ability to sense decisive moments. The 23-year-old’s two goals in the space of 99 seconds transformed the match from the methodical and slowed start into one firmly under England’s control. The professional opening 30 minutes had sucked the life out of the game and calmed the Mexican fans – Bellingham’s two goals were the culmination of a perfect 40 minutes under unpredictable conditions.

For the opener, Bellingham’s incredible off-the-ball movement wrongfooted Mexican Érik Lira to create the space for his header.

His second showcased his intelligence as well as his finishing. After receiving from Anthony Gordon and playing into Kane, Bellingham continued his run into the box and was rewarded with a simple finish, after his captain had selflessly squared the ball across goal.

Bellingham became the first player to score a brace in a World Cup match at the Azteca Stadium since Diego Maradona’s unforgettable double against England in 1986.

His influence extended far beyond the scoresheet. His constant and unwavering work rate for the Three Lions is what has nurtured him into a fan favourite. Relentless pressing, recovery runs and defensive interventions established the intensity England maintained throughout the contest. Even after the red card, he continued to work tirelessly in the midfield trio in the adopted 5-3-1.

It is also important to remember the discourse before the tournament about Bellingham’s role. Questions surrounding his place as a starter, or even his place on the plane feel very distant after three Player of the Match awards in five games. Incredible performances of this calibre are exactly why Bellingham will remain indispensable in an England shirt.

Captain Kane Strikes Again

Harry Kane has had some high-pressure moments for England. He has scored decisively penalties against Colombia and Italy and endured heartbreak against France. His second half penalty was also surrounded by incredible pressure. Having just been reduced to ten men, England desperately required composure. England’s leading goalscorer provided it with his trademark across-goal strike low to the keeper’s right.

This was followed by the England captain conceding a penalty. The soft, but correctly awarded, penalty scored by Raúl Jiménez forced Tuchel into the defensive changes needed to protect the advantage.

Kane becomes the first player to score and concede a penalty in the same World Cup match since 1966.

Nevertheless, another goal and assist further strengthens Kane’s extraordinary World Cup record. The partnership being built with Bellingham is quickly becoming one of the defining features of Tuchel’s England. Their combination of intelligent movement, selfless link-up play and ruthless efficiency in front of goal has made the pair one of the most feared duos in the tournament.

Great Display on the Wings

The biggest weaknesses for England against DR Congo were the wide areas. Anthony Gordon and Bukayo Saka replaced Marcus Rashford and Noni Madueke and were impressive throughout.

Saka provided the quality England had lacked. Receiving the ball from Declan Rice in an isolated 1-on-1 position, the Arsenal winger beat his marker before finding Bellingham with an inch-perfect cross. It was precisely the decisive final ball that had been missing in the Round of 32, where Madueke lacked end product. In a tight game, the winger’s ability to drive to the by-line and find a teammate in the box was the early difference.

On the opposite flank, Gordon continued from the impactful substitute appearance against DR Congo. Within the opening exchanges, he had already successfully taken on Mexican right-back Jorge Sánchez on multiple occasions, constantly driving forward.

His contribution proved decisive in both England’s second and third goals. After an excellent high press from Elliott Andersen, Gordon received and played quickly into Bellingham to maintain the pace of the attack. It was a goal that encapsulated Tuchel’s England team. Andersen’s aggressive press, quick and direct passing and then Kane’s unselfish squared cross.

For the third goal, the newly signed Barcelona winger was the quickest to react and forced goalkeeper Raúl Rangel into conceding the penalty Kane converted.

Defensively, both wingers were incredibly impactful. Before the Quansah red card, Saka was needed as wide defensive cover as Quansah stayed tight to Julián Quinoñes. Following the reduction to 10 men, Gordon’s fitness levels were pivotal in the 5-3-1 formation, repeatedly closing Mexico’s wide players before recovering to central areas.

Jordan Pickford Back to His Best

Jordan Pickford responded emphatically after a difficult outing against DR Congo.

At the Azteca he was back to the same goalkeeper England fans have become accustomed to. Two brilliant early saves from Jiménez’s headed efforts prevented Mexico establishing early momentum. The first, in particular, required superb reactions, getting low quickly while having to negotiate the awkward bounce.

Pickford has been a cornerstone of the English national team’s resurgence and has now played the same number of World Cup games as goalkeeping great, and England’s most capped player, Peter Shilton.

The Highs and Lows of Jarrell Quansah

No position has generated more discussion throughout the tournament than England’s right-back role. Injuries and Tuchel’s unconventional selections had already intensified scrutiny. Makeshift right-back Jarrell Quansah was tasked with containing Mexican dangerman Quinoñes, who entered the tie with three tournament goals. Quansah minimised the tricky winger, forcing Mexico into reliance on set pieces and crosses into the box.

Evidently though, his 54th minute challenge on Jésus Gallardo fundamentally changed the fixture. Following a VAR review, the Bayer Leverkusen defender was shown a red card, with Quansah’s studs making dangerous contact.

Following the furore regarding the reinstatement of Folarin Balogun for the United States match against Belgium, eyes will turn to the FA to see their response.

The Defensive Finishers

The final half an hour showcased Tuchel’s tactical flexibility. Marc Guéhi and Ezri Konsa were strong throughout the tie, standing firm despite relentless Mexican pressure. John Stones, Dan Burn and Djed Spence were brought on to form a disciplined 5-3-1 defensive block.

Stones organised the back line superbly with individual moments of defensive excellence and Spence offered crucial athleticism while defending in wide areas.

Burn dominated aerially as Mexico reduced their attacks to hopeful balls into the area. The 6’ 7” defender touched the ball on ten occasions with eight being defensive contributions. His towering headers beyond halfway relieved pressure and allowed England’s midfield momentary recovery.

Tuchel made the decision to park the bus with no real outlet up front because of his squad selection, and his confidence in all 26 members of the squad. He knew Bellingham, Rice and Gordon possessed the athleticism and fitness levels to protect central areas and push Mexico wide, while having immense confidence in his defenders’ ability to handle the bombardment.

England finished with just 33.2% possession – their lowest possession at a World Cup since 1966.

In a match that seemed to be broken into sections – initially slowing the pace in the first thirty minutes, then pressing high and dominating until the red card, to the incredible defensive display during a nail-biting finish – Tuchel utilised his squad expertly. This game showed the tactical astuteness of an experienced coach, and, in a tournament where squad depth will be more important than ever, Tuchel is confident in his.

Charlie Wood

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In article image 1 courtesy of @england via Instagram. No changes were made to this image.

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