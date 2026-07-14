Charlie Wood

Jude Bellingham’s second brace in as many games fired England to a 2-1 victory over Norway, securing their place in the World Cup semi-finals.

They will now face old foes Argentina, after the reigning champions edged past a 10-man Switzerland side 3-1, sealed by an incredible extra time strike from Julián Álvarez.

The semi-final evokes memories of some of the most iconic moments in England’s World Cup history.

Diego Maradona’s infamous double in 1986, Michael Owen’s electrifying solo goal at just 18, and David Beckham’s red card in the same 1998 encounter all form part of a fixture that rarely disappoints.

Yet, the rivalry between England and Argentina extends far beyond football and even predates the first international football game in 1872.

A Rivalry Rooted History

After getting over the line against Switzerland, Argentine players sang ‘For the Malvinas, For Diego [Maradona], For Leo’s [Messi] last one.’

‘The Malvinas’ is the Argentine name for the Falkland Islands – territory that has been at the centre of a long-standing sovereignty dispute between the two nations.

The Falkland Islands are a British Overseas Territory located in the South Atlantic, around 300 miles off Argentina’s coast. Argentina has consistently disputed this sovereignty claim as illegitimate occupation.

In 1690, British naval captain John Strong landed on the then uninhabited islands, which had no indigenous populations.

Britain later withdrew in the late 18th and early 19th centuries for economic reasons – leaving behind only a plaque asserting sovereignty.

In the 1830s, an Argentine attempt to station a colony and military garrison on the islands ended in mutiny, before Britain asserted control in 1833.

For Argentina, this was an illegitimate act of force and has been the basis for arguments ever since. For Britain, 1833 was simply a reassertion of pre-existing claims, with many islanders remaining under British initiation.

Since then, an English-speaking population of British descent continued to grow on the islands.

Tensions peaked in 1982, when Argentina’s military government, led by Leopoldo Galtieri, invaded the islands to galvanise domestic support.

The British responded with a naval task force, and after a 10-week conflict, Argentine forces surrendered.

The war claimed the lives of 255 British soldiers and 649 Argentines – over half of whom died in the sinking of the ARA General Belgrano.

In 2013, a referendum saw 99.8% of Falkland Islanders vote to remain a British Overseas Territory, with a turnout exceeding 90%. The result, however, has done little to shift Argentina’s stance.

Incumbent President, Javier Milei, recently reiterated the islands “were, are and will always be Argentine.” Reports of an internal Pentagon email suggesting a review into the United States’ position – following Britain’s non-involvement in the Iran conflict – have only increased tensions.

The Semi-Final’s Geopolitical Consequences

The upcoming semi-final has reignited political rhetoric.

Argentina’s Foreign Minister, Pablo Quirno, published an article in newspaper La Nación that rejected the 2013 referendum.

“Time does not transform an illegitimate occupation into sovereignty,” said Quirno, insisting the population of the Falklands were “artificially implemented by the occupying powers.”

Kier Starmer’s official spokesperson has been clear. “The islanders have repeatedly expressed their wish to remain a British overseas territory, and their right to self-determination is paramount.”

Despite the political undertones, Argentina manager Lionel Scaloni has sought to defuse tensions: “It’s a football match. That’s the message. It’s simply a football match. Let’s not make it into anything else.”

History Meets Opportunity

Argentina are aiming to become only the third nation to successfully defend a World Cup, while extending their perfect record in semi-finals (P5 W5).

England, by contrast, have historically struggled at this stage, converting just one of their previous three semi-final appearances into a final.

There is still reason for optimism within the English ranks. Manager Thomas Tuchel boasts an exceptional record in knockout football, having only lost one of his eleven career semi-finals.

For players and managers, the message may be to keep the focus on football. But for supporters, history inevitably lingers.

This is a rivalry shaped by sporting brilliance and geopolitical conflict.

While many will insist it is just a game, England against Argentina at a World Cup has never truly been just that.

Charlie Wood

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