How Argentina Went From Fan Favourites to Pantomime Villains

Charlie Wood

Four years ago in Qatar, Argentina entered the World Cup Final against France as the neutrals’ choice.

Much of the footballing world hoped to see them claim a third star, and, more importantly, to witness Lionel Messi finally crown his career with the game’s greatest prize.

Fast forward to New York, and Messi’s Argentina have managed to turn the neutral world against them in swarms.

So, in the space of just a singular World Cup cycle, how did this transformation happen?

The Tactics

After the semi-finals concluded, Argentina had scored more goals than any other team in the tournament (19), with Messi leading the Golden Boot standings.

However, during the final, it took 117 minutes for the reigning champions to register their first shot.

This is the first time in the competition’s history that a finalist has failed to have at least one shot within 90 minutes.

Lionel Scaloni opted to compact the midfield by bringing in Rodrigo De Paul and Nico González from the semi-final victory. The intention was evident: limit risk and attempt to disrupt at any moment.

Despite the action-packed run-in that saw two extra-time matches and two dramatic comebacks, Argentina chose pragmatism on the biggest stage.

The difference in the two sides’ priorities was glaring. Spain had come to play while Argentina had come to frustrate.

Spain were the antithesis to Argentina’s style. Their exceptional off-the-ball movement permanently created wide triangles, exploiting Messi’s limited defensive contributions. The full backs provided both width and underlapping runs, while Rodri and Fabián Ruiz dictated the tempo. Dani Olmo and Mikel Oyarzabal’s fluid interchange added further complexity to attacking scenarios and Argentina’s defensive task.

For all of Spain’s dominance, other teams that faced the European Champions showed more ambition. Cape Verde, for example, achieved six more shots than Argentina within 90 minutes and created a big chance, whilst still holding the eventual champions to a draw.

That was seen as courage and is why the small African nation captured the hearts of many. By contrast, footballing heavyweight Argentina’s caution felt more like a retreat, offering an insight into the rationale behind the almost universal discontent.

The Dark Arts

If the tactics frustrated, the behaviour infuriated.

After the final, Enzo Fernandes said on social media: “For years, this group has represented our country in the best possible way.”

Yet, his 93rd minute second yellow card – for the reckless challenge on Young Player of the Tournament Pau Cubarsí – was, to Argentina’s critics, the culmination of a tournament littered with gamesmanship and cynical fouling.

The scenes at full-time, involving Leandro Parades and Nahuel Molina clashing with celebrating Spanish players, only added fuel to the fire. What should have been a moment of sporting closure instead descended into needless confrontation.

In conjunction with the defensive tactics, Argentina relied heavily on disruption. Late tackles and tactical fouls became common in attempts the break Spain’s rhythm. The World Cup Final, the pinnacle of the sport, became increasingly fractured.

Argentina received six yellow cards on the night, including Fernández’s dismissal. It followed a semi-final in which Guiliano Simeone committed five fouls in just over half an hour without sanction.

In Messi’s pursuit for first World Cup glory, football fans will remember Argentina’s iconic 2022 quarter-final against Netherlands. That match was similarly ill-tempered, filled with flashpoints and controversy.

At the time though, in light of Messi’s eventual triumph, those moments were reframed as passion and edge.

If they were to happen today, it would likely have been interpreted very differently.

The perceived injustice of several incidents, including Mostafa Ziko’s disallowed goal for Egypt, Breel Embolo’s second yellow for Switzerland and a series of challenges against England that went uncarded, increased the scrutiny of the Argentine side.

Perception so often dictates footballing opinion. The last time a team committed more fouls than Argentina’s 25 in a single World Cup game was also Argentina in that unforgettable 2022 final in Qatar. That final will not be remembered like this one.

There is a growing sense the so-called ‘dark arts’, albeit constant throughout Argentine footballing history from Diego Maradona’s ‘Hand of God’ to the 1978 match fixing allegations, have become a central pillar to the national team’s identity.

Whether fair or not, that feeling will prove difficult to shake.

The Politics

Football is political. It always will be.

Argentina’s off-field antics have also contributed to the shift in sentiment.

There has always been a heated rivalry between England and Argentina that runs deeper than football.

After the semi-final against the old rivals, Argentine players were seen holding a banner reading “Las Malvinas son Argentina” – “The Falklands are Argentine.”

The Falklands have been a British Overseas Territory since 1833, and the brief but bloody war in 1982 – initiated by Argentina’s military junta under Leopoldo Galtieri – claimed the lives of over 900 soldiers.

Those who already felt Argentina were receiving preferential treatment grew even more aggrieved when the White House defended the team’s actions, despite Fifa regulations prohibiting political messaging.

Andrew Guiliani, head of the White House Fifa task force, championed free speech and said: “We believe in our First Amendment rights here in the United States of America.”

In contrast, after their European Championships victory in 2024, Spain’s then and current captain Álvaro Morata and Rodri received bans after they chanted “Gibraltar is Spanish.”

As of now, Argentina have received no punishment for the breach.

From Heroes to Villains

Four years ago, the masses bought into a romantic story of a genius leading his nation to their first World Cup title in what was 36 years.

Now they are viewed through a different lens. Increasingly polarising, pragmatic and combative.

Irrespective of political beliefs, the sight of professional athletes displaying a lack of magnanimity in both victory and defeat has resulted in much of the watching world to turn its back on a side that consists of the greatest player to play the game.

Charlie Wood

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