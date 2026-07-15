In Conversation with Former Languages Student Jacob Edwards: The Lasting Impact of Language Course Closures

Blessing Nkama

Course closures and staff redundancies have been an ongoing issue and conversation throughout this academic year, and this discourse still continues to be as prominent as ever. In an insightful interview with former student Jacob Edwards, we explore how the University’s drastic choice to eliminate 48 courses has left a negative impression on the University’s reputation and on fellow students.

“I THINK THAT NOTTINGHAM UNIVERSITY HAS TWO SIDES FOR ME, AND THAT’S THE SU SIDE OF THINGS, THE STUDENTS’ UNION AND THE ACADEMIC SIDE, THE ACADEMIC SIDE TAUGHT ME A LOT.”

How did you feel when you first heard that the university was suspending courses?

Jacob recalls feeling distraught and shocked when the news came in, as it was unexpected. His initial thoughts were sympathetic to the lecturers, as he explains, they were a “key part of my growth as a student and a human across my years in Nottingham”. He expressed how he did not feel proud to have the University of Nottingham on his CV anymore, as the shocking decision went against what the university stood for, “since moving to Leeds for university for my master’s, I already feel like I’m more proud to be here at this university than I was, well, especially after I heard the news”.

What did you study?

Jacob studied a joint honours course in English and German, expressing how learning a language allowed him to develop friendships, study abroad for a year, and gain a new perspective on life outside the UK. He retells how the differences in the education system stood out to him, as in Germany, “everybody is almost free to study, in the UK, it is just another institution that is looking to make money, really… something that my year abroad in Germany really taught me was how to be a good student basically”.

How has your degree helped you in both your own personal development and your postgraduate studies?

“I think that Nottingham University has two sides for me, and that’s the SU side of things, the Students’ Union, and the academic side, the academic side taught me a lot”, Jacob explains, citing how he chose his degree based on his love for reading and familiarity with doing German GCSE. What confirmed his choice to study German was living with German exchange students in his first year, which deepened his desire to connect with them and “understand their culture and everything as well, because they were telling me so many great things about their country”.

He signled out Dr Heike Bartel, expressing the positive impact she had on his university journey: “She was a very key figure for my close friends and I on the German side of my degree. She was very kind and seminal to my personal and academic growth”.

He concludes that the German side of his degree has resulted in multiple life-long friendships with “some of the nicest people I know. I wouldn’t have met them if I hadn’t done my degree”.

HE INSISTS THAT STUDENTS SHOULDN’T BE DISCOURAGED FROM PURSUING LANGUAGES JUST BECAUSE ONE UNIVERSITY HAS STEPPED AWAY FROM THEM

Do you think the university’s justification for suspending the courses was appropriate?

“No, absolutely not”, Jacob argues, “it was all due to mismanagement of money and financial business decisions, like creating this new campus that they’re not even going to use”.

Jacob reaffirms how the decision was “absolutely ridiculous”, and how the vice chancellor does not “have legs to stand on really”.

He expresses how the decision “speaks to a society and a generation that are becoming more and more divided in this country, I think, and divided not from each other really, but from the rest of the world”.

He continues, “I think it’s not helping to just keep pumping money into business degrees and science degrees, which, yes, are important, but there’s a world out there”.

Do you think the university is wrongly targeting languages?

Jacob adamantly agrees, arguing that despite the declining rate of German studies, he never thought that Spanish and French would be culled, too. “It’s kind of crazy to say that there’s no market for languages at all”.

He expresses understanding of the financial situation of the German department, but he strongly disagrees with the decision to close all language programmes and music. “Why all languages and why music as well? When the music department, I mean… When I was in my year abroad, my third year, that was when they started a partnership with the BBC Philharmonic. And I can’t believe they went from that to scrapping it entirely.”

For Jacob, the cuts represent not just a loss of courses but a loss of potential. “They’re missing out on opportunities, basically. You can change demand through marketing and just… better services, really”. He argues that the university is treating low demand as a fixed reality rather than something that can be shaped.

He also points to the reputation the language centre once held. “I did hear that German and the language department were good. The language centre in Nottingham, on the third floor of Trent, I don’t know what’s happening there now, but they were quite renowned for impressive results.” The abrupt shift from celebrated outcomes to wholesale closure, he says, still feels “crazy.”

What would you say to prospective students interested in studying languages?

Jacob laughs a little before answering. “Well, I guess you can’t go to Nottingham.” The joke lands with a sting, and he quickly shifts to a more earnest tone. He insists that students shouldn’t be discouraged from pursuing languages just because one university has stepped away from them.

“It’s really a shame to say, but I would tell people to keep following it. I haven’t got a career yet, I’m still studying, but I already know I’ve stood out to employers just because I spent a year at Heidelberg. It’s on my CV, and people notice it”.

For him, the value of languages goes far beyond employability. “It’s so important to understand people’s perspectives and how things work outside your own country. You start to see what Britain gets right, what it doesn’t, and who it could learn from.” His time abroad has even made him consider moving to Germany in the future, something he says now feels increasingly possible.

His message to future linguists is simple: “Definitely follow your dreams”.

”THEY DIDN’T HAVE THE BENEFITS OF A STANDARD CONTRACT; THEY COULD BE AXED AT ANY TIME.”

Do you think the university should have done more before cutting courses?

Jacob pauses before answering, weighing the complexity of the situation. “It’s a tricky one,” he says. “Because it’s prior mistakes that have led to this.” He believes the roots of the crisis stretch back years, to decisions he feels were poorly judged and poorly timed.

He recalls widespread objections to the development of a new campus, objections he feels were ignored. “They should have listened more to those protesters. Throughout my first and second years, there were so many protests and strikes because my lecturers weren’t getting paid properly.”

The instability hit the German department particularly hard. “A few of them were on temporary contracts. They didn’t have the benefits of a standard contract; they could be axed at any time.” One lecturer eventually secured a permanent position, but Jacob sees that as the exception rather than the rule.

In his view, the financial strain was worsened by what he describes as “idealistic financial pursuits that unfortunately backfired”. The consequences, he argues, now fall on staff, students, and entire academic disciplines.

He states strongly: “It was ridiculous. We have enough campuses.”

Jacob doesn’t mince his words when reflecting on the wider impact of the cuts. “They’re taking away opportunities from all people, and earning so much money while they do it.” For him, the decision reflects poorly on the institution’s values. “I think it’s a bad test of character. It gives the university a bad reputation, especially when it’s meant to be a Russell Group university.”

Jacob explains how he has contributed to the petitions and continues to actively speak about them.

REMOVING LANGUAGE PATHWAYS [JACOB] ARGUES, CUTS STUDENTS OFF FROM THE POSSIBILITIES BEFORE THEY HAVE EVEN BEGUN

If languages disappear from universities, what do we lose?

For Jacob, the loss is both personal and societal. “What do we lose? Lifelong friendships or the possibility of having them,” he says. Studying languages opened doors to friendships across Europe, and even something as simple as being able to “couch surf all across the continent”.

But the consequences run deeper. “We’re in a globalised world, and if you keep stripping back opportunities to break out into other countries and seek opportunities there, then you’re stripping your own citizens of possible career paths.” He points out that different countries excel in different industries, offering prospects that the UK simply can’t match in some areas. Removing language pathways, he argues, cuts students off from those possibilities before they have even begun.

If you could say one thing to the vice-chancellor, Professor Jane Norman, what would it be?

Jacob’s answer is immediate. “I think she should reconsider the decision.” But he also hopes the university recognises the human cost behind the headlines. “I hope she’s thinking not just about the students still on those courses, but also the lecturers. Where do they go? Find opportunities for them too, and be a bit kinder, perhaps.”

He pauses, then adds quietly: “Yeah… wow.”

Jacob’s views are shared by many, both students and staff, in mutual anger and disappointment about the university’s drastic measures. The university’s reputation has been brought into disrepute because of this decision, and it is now a question of whether they will listen to their people.

Blessing Nkama

Featured image courtesy of Impact’s Head of Entertainment, Caitlin Morrell. No changes were made to this image. No changes were made to this image.



In-Article image 1 courtesy of Impact’s Head of Entertainment, Caitlin Morrell. No changes were made to this image. No changes were made to this image.

For more content including uni news, reviews, entertainment, lifestyle, features and so much more, follow us on Twitter and Instagram, and like our Facebook page for more articles and information on how to get involved.