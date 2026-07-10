Italy 1934, Chile 1962 and Argentina 1978: The Precedents to Trump’s World Cup Intervention

Charlie Wood

Politics and sport are inextricably linked, and the FIFA World Cup is no exception.

After Folarin Balogun was sent his marching orders in United States’ Last 32 win against Bosnia and Herzegovina, his one-game ban was suspended by FIFA. The decision to allow the American to play against Belgium followed an intervention by US President Donald Trump, with FIFA announcing the one-match ban would instead be suspended for a year.

CBS reported that Trump spoke directly to FIFA President Gianni Infantino – the architect of the 47th President’s FIFA Peace Prize victory.

Hampered by the furore surrounding the controversy, the USMNT were beaten 4-1 by their European opponents in the Round of 16.

The Belgian players celebrated by openly mocking the President’s trademark dance moves, while the social media accounts revelled in posting: “Overturn this.”

Trump is not alone in his political involvement. Host nations throughout the competition’s history have exercised their political capital in pursuit of either immediate sporting success or wider political and commercial gain.

Trump and the 2026 World Cup now join a list that includes Mussolini’s Italy in 1934, Chile’s intervention on behalf of Garrincha in 1962 and Videla’s Argentina in 1978.

1934 and Mussolini’s Fascist Iconography

The 1934 World Cup was the second instalment of the competition. It was hosted in Italy and, like four years earlier in Uruguay, it was won by the hosts.

The defending champions refused to participate as only four European nations had made the trip to Uruguay in 1930.

The 1930s were the years of fascism in Europe, and the founding father of the political ideology was Benito Mussolini, who seized power by force in 1922.

Iconography was fundamental to fascism’s appeal. Achille Starace, a close companion of Mussolini and the creator of the fascist salute, manufactured the World Cup into a focal point of the regime’s propaganda strategy.

Italy’s successful hosting bid was plagued by rumours of intimidation and illegal payments – reminiscent of recent World Cups in Russia and Qatar.

That the reigning champions Uruguay or England did not attend – the latter due to the belief that the Home Nations Championships represented the true world championship – did not affect Mussolini or his goals.

The objective was domestic and the tournament was designed to showcase Italian prowess and reinforce Mussolini’s nationalist rhetoric.

The host cities chosen were to highlight fascist ideals and promote grand Italian architecture.

In an instant knockout tournament, the Italians beat 1930 third-place finishers United States 7-1 in the opening match, gruelled past Spain 1-0 in a replay, and advanced past ‘Wunderteam’ Austria in the semi-final.

The final was fought between Italian fascism and Czechoslovakia, who, on the day of the final, allied themselves with communist Soviet Union. This game was the manifestation of what would dominate most of 20th century geopolitics.

The Italian hero was Angelo Shiavio, who scored the winner in extra time to give the Azzurri their first World Cup title.

Mussolini got his wish. Italy paraded as the dominant force, the fascist anthem Giovinezza was played, and the Italian team were presented with both the Jules Rimmes trophy and one six-times larger commissioned by the Italian leader himself.

This was fascism presented to the world as a symbol of strength, unity and the leading political ideology.

Four days later, Mussolini and Adolf Hitler met for the first time and the path to the Second World War began.

1962 and Chile’s Garrincha Intervention

In 1962, Brazil travelled to Chile as reigning World Cup winners after superstar Pelé had announced himself to the world during the nation’s historic first tournament victory in Sweden.

After Pelé suffered a thigh injury in the second match of the group stage, Brazil’s hopes fell to tricky winger Garrincha.

The Botafogo forward became Brazil’s talisman, scoring braces in both the quarter-finals and semi-finals.

However, in the semi-final affair with hosts Chile, after netting the first two of a 4-2 victory, Garrincha received a red card for lashing out at Chilean defender Eladio Rojas.

With no automatic one-match ban as seen in the modern game, Garrincha’s fate was decided by a disciplinary committee that reviewed on a case-by-case basis.

In the absence of Pelé, Garrincha had become the competition’s biggest attraction.

Keen for the World Cup final to feature its greatest star and joint top goalscorer, despite Brazil having eliminated the host nation, the Chilean President Jorge Alessandri, signed a petition asking for FIFA to let Garrincha play.

Peruvian President Manual Prado Ugarteche also reportedly urged referee and fellow countrymen Arturo Yumazaki to soften his testimony before the disciplinary committee.

The political persuasive power meant the committee let Garrincha off with just a warning, making him eligible to play in the final. Chile’s Honorino Landa, who had also received a red card in the semi-final, remained ineligible for the third-place play-off.

Brazil went on to beat Czechoslovakia 3-1 to become the second team after Mussolini’s Italy to successfully defend their title.

Before the Balogun controversy, this had been the only example of a player sent off at a men’s World Cup appearing in his nation’s next match.

1978 and Videla’s Argentina Triumph

After finishing runners-up in the inaugural World Cup in 1930, Argentina did not progress beyond the quarter-finals until hosting the tournament in 1978.

The nation’s first World Cup victory was inspired by Mario Kempes and Daniel Bertoni, who sealed a 3-1 extra-time win over the Netherlands in the final.

To reach the final, however, Argentina first had to beat Peru by four or more goals to overtake Brazil in the second group phase and play Oranje in the final.

At the full-time whistle in Rosario’s Gigante de Arroyito, Argentina had won 6-0 – a staggering scoreline that immediately raised eyebrows.

Suspicion intensified after photographs emerged of Argentina’s dictator General Jorge Videla – who gained power in the country’s sixth military coup of the 20th century in 1976 – visiting Peru’s changing room before kick-off.

Peruvian players Juan Carlos Oblitas and Hector Chumpitaz have since spoken of the dictator’s presence in the dressing room as “terrible” and “frightening.”

In 2014, former Peruvian President Francisco Morales Bermúdez stated: “Videla threatened them. Something happened and it seems that some money changed hands.” Bermúdez himself was sentenced to life imprisonment in 2017 for crimes against humanity.

Just like Mussolini in 1934, the image of Argentina captain Daniel Passarella lifting the World Cup helped distract from the country’s brutal military dictatorship.

In 2019, United States declassified documents showed how the Argentine regime dynamited the bodies of thirty political prisoners. The report revealed how Videla was “annoyed that the bodies were left so dominantly displayed.”

It was just one example of the civil rights abuses that characterised the dictatorship. Human rights groups estimate around 30,000 people were killed or forcibly disappeared during Videla’s rule.

Only a short walk from where Passarella lifted the trophy to huge jubilations, the Navy Mechanics School operated as one of Argentina’s most notorious detention and torture centres.

Trump’s intervention in the Balogun case may feel unprecedented to modern audiences. Yet, whether for propaganda, prestige or competitive advantage, history suggests that when the World Cup comes to town, politics is never far behind.

Trump’s interference may be the latest controversy, but it is merely another chapter in the World Cup’s long and complicated political history.

Football changes, politics rarely does.

Charlie Wood

Featured image courtesy of Unsplash. Image use license found here (Unsplash). No changes were made to this image.

In article image 1 courtesy of @thefootballpapers via Instagram. No changes were made to this image.

In article image 2 courtesy of @fifa via Instagram. No changes were made to this image.