Steve Clarke, Uruguay and Asia: The Losers of the World Cup Group Stage

Charlie Wood

With the group stages coming to an end, teams, players and FIFA will leave North America with questions to answer. Here are ten of the biggest losers from the group stages of the World Cup.

1. Steve Clarke

Many teams that appeared at World Cup finals have never progressed to the knockout rounds. Scotland stand alone as the only nation to have also never reached the knockout stages of their confederation’s continental tournament. Scotland leave North America with one deflected goal, two defeats and big ‘what ifs’.

Individual mistakes and a stubborn insistence on playing out from the back against Brazil’s relentless high press sent Scotland packing early. The biggest casualty is Steve Clarke. Post-match interviews are always conducted under immense emotion, but that does not excuse rudeness and the lack of accountability shown to the travelling Tartan Army.

Upon official elimination from the tournament, Clarke resigned, making sure to add insult to injury by referencing the “0-0 win” against foes England.

2. Piero Hincapié

Arsenal’s left back arrived at the World Cup as an important cog in the Arsenal defensive machine that led them to their first Premier League title in 22 years. Although Ecuador have progressed to the Last 32, the 24-year-old has been the weak link in a usually trusty Ecuadorean defence that conceded only five goals in qualifying.

He endured a torrid time against Cote d’Ivoire, with wonderkid Yan Diomande repeatedly exposing him through fearless runs in behind. Even in Ecuador’s superb victory against Germany, Hincapié afforded Leroy Sane far too much time to pick his left-footed caressed strike. In the next round, he will likely have an individual battle with Mexico’s Roberto Alvarado, who was already registered two assists.

3. Uruguay

Uruguay came into the tournament under difficult circumstances, with public confidence in Marcelo Bielsa dwindling as the two-time World Cup winners were winless since October. From Bielsa’s interview antics to goalkeeping errors and moments of madness from Agustín Canobbio, Uruguay never looked settled.

In the Matchday 3 tie versus Spain, according to Bielsa, the veteran goalkeeper Fernando Muslera asked to be substituted at half-time after Álex Baena’s goal trickled past him in the 42nd minute. Bielsa also oversaw Argentina’s shock group stage exit in 2002.

Uruguay may no longer be the force they were in the early decades of World Cup history, but successive group stage eliminations remain well below expectations.

4. FIFA’s Head-to-Head Tiebreaker

Think back to Qatar 2022 and the chaos of Group E, where Costa Rica, Japan, Germany and Spain all occupied qualification places at different moments on the final evening. This was possible because goal difference was the primary tiebreaker for nations on equal points.

For the first time, in 2026, FIFA has introduced the new head-to-head system where the initial tiebreaker will be determined by the match between the two sides. In theory this sounds fairer but ruins the viewing spectacle.

It has resulted in teams winning the first two games or losing the first two games and having their final tie redundant. In Group D for example, the final day could have been exciting with Türkiye still able to progress and the United States still able to be caught.

However, with first and fourth places secured and 4 points all but securing progression, Paraguay and Australia both only needed a draw to secure their place in Round of 32. This resulted in a match that displayed shades of 1982’s ‘Disgrace of Gijón’.

The match had the lowest expected goals of any World Cup game this century and would certainly have received more scrutiny if it had been played during European prime-time viewing.

5. AFC

Africa’s stellar performance has largely come at the expense of Asian football. Only Japan and Australia progressed from the AFC’s nine competing nations. Despite the increased tournament system, the Asian nations have lost out in close duels to African counterparts. South Korea to South Africa, Jordan to Algeria and Uzbekistan to DR Congo were all close affairs that fell towards Africa.

Furthermore, Iraq finished as the tournament’s poorest team, collecting 0 points and a goal difference of -11 – the heaviest group stage deficit since fellow Asian side North Korea in 2010 and the fourth worst in World Cup history. Asian hopes now fall to Japan, who face free-flowing Brazil and Australia, who meet African side Egypt.

6. The Stutter Penalty

Leading into the tournament the ‘stutter penalty’ technique was already under scrutiny after Eberechi Eze’s miss in the Champions League final. Fast forward through the group stage and high-profile misses from Lionel Messi, Jørgen Strand Larsen, and Harry Kane’s initial penalty against Croatia have only further vilified the technique in the eyes of the masses.

Football fans are often quick to confirm their biases. On the same gameday as Strand Larsen’s miss, two penalties from Lautaro Martínez and Yoane Wissa were converted using the same method. Given their non-European friendly kick-off times, they will be quickly forgotten.

Should England reach a penalty shootout, fans will have to watch on as penalty specialist Ivan Toney with his trademark style and Eze, who has publicly declared no intention to abandon the method, continue to utilise the technique to gain the upper hand over goalkeepers.

7. Tunisia

Nine out of ten African nations advanced to the Round of 32. The only side not to do so was Tunisia. Following an opening 5-1 defeat to a Sweden team that only qualified due to Nations League success, head coach Sabri Lamouchi was relieved of his duties.

Two goals from Tunisian-born Yasin Ayari further dampened fans’ spirits. The Tunisian Football Federation looked towards international managerial pedigree and turned to Hervé Renard. An AFCON winner with Zambia and the man who masterminded Saudi Arabia’s victory over eventual champions Argentina in 2022.

Still, Tunisia were comfortably beaten 4-0 by Japan before falling 2-0 behind against the Netherlands inside six minutes, after which the Dutch took their foot of the gas. The North African team littered with players across Europe never looked capable of competing.

8. South Korea

With host nations automatically seeded in Pot 1, the World Cup draw often creates inviting opportunities for those in Pot 2. At first glance, Group A appeared perfectly set up for South Korea and Mexico to advance. That impression was only strengthened after Matchday 1 as both sides dominated their respective encounters with Czechia and South Africa.

Instead, defeats to Mexico and South Africa sent the Taeguk Warriors home early, prompting the resignation of head coach Hong Myung-bo.

In the aftermath, South Korean President Lee Jae-myung has criticised the team. He said: “I am not just taken aback by this unexpected outcome, I am utterly baffled.” He has since instructed the Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism to “thoroughly investigate” the failure. This was Hong’s second World Cup as head coach, and the former South Korean captain has failed to lead his side out of the group stage on both occasions.

9. Conor Mcnamara and the Offside Rule

The offside rule is often used as an indicator by those questioning another’s understanding of football. This group stage has shown how many are ignorant to it completely.

In the dramatic Matchday 3 game between Iran and Egypt, Shoja Khalizadeh thought he had won it for the Iranians in the 93rd minute, before it was ruled out for offside. Commentator Conor Mcnamara was left questioning the decision as Egyptian defender, Yasser Ibrahim, was closer to the goal line than Khalizadeh.

However, the rule clearly states that a player is offside if any playable part of the body is closer to the goal line than both the ball and the second-to-last opponent. With the Egyptian goalkeeper ahead of play, Khalizadeh was in an offside position, and it took co-commentator Matt Holland to remind Mcnamara. Freeze-frame screenshots have become a staple of football discourse on social media.

This incident served as another reminder that many confidently debate a sport they fail to understand completely.

10. Germany

You might be questioning why a side with two impressive wins and a loss in a meaningless game are one of the losers of the group stages. Germany manger Julian Naglesmann summed it up perfectly. He said: “I don’t think it’s ideal that you’re somewhat punished for winning the group.” His frustration centred on the tournament’s new format.

Germany did not know who their Last 32 opponents until every final group match would be had concluded, only to discover they face Paraguay before a probable Last 16 meeting with tournament favourites France.

The imbalance built into the expanded tournament continues to reveal itself.

For some, there is still chance to change the narrative in the knockout phase. For others, with their World Cup over, difficult questions will need to be answered and many will face the full force of their nations’ backlash, or in the case of FIFA, the world’s scrutiny.

Charlie Wood

Featured image courtesy of Unsplash. Image use license found here (Unsplash). No changes were made to this image.

In article image 1 courtesy of @aufoficial via Instagram. No changes were made to this image.

In article image 2 courtesy of @ftf.tn via Instagram. No changes were made to this image.