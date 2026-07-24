The Beyond Monet Experience — ‘Whatever you are expecting to see, it is so much more than that.’

Grace Morrell

Beyond Monet was a truly fascinating experience, one that you definitely have to check out as a staple of Nottingham’s current culture scene right now. Currently, Beyond Monet is a fortnightly experience (along with Beyond Van Gogh) at the Motorpoint Arena, charging tickets for a minimum of £14, which are still on sale now. On Friday night, the entertainment team had the thrill of going to experience the press release of Beyond Monet, an experience that immerses you inside the paintings and artwork of the famous painter, Claude Monet.

The experience itself starts with a guide around Monet’s life, tackling his painting style and techniques, as well as the deeper, more meaningful background information that surrounded part of his paintings. All of these were done on meticulously designed boards, which even younger children were enjoying running about by. What felt like it really should only be enjoyed by adults, was really enjoyed by all age groups.

From life-sized Van Gogh sunflowers to startling landscapes reminiscent of Monet’s works, it was the room for photo opportunities

From the main entrance in the section for Monet’s backstory, we move into the waterfall room, where one is taken through unique abstract patterns whilst reflecting on Monet’s life itself. Whilst a minor part of the experience, it is the perfect transition into the main attraction itself – the illusion room.

Within the illusion room, one is greeted by a variety of large screens, all of which cycle through Monet’s paintings in the most marvellous and unique way. The allure of the room seemed to appeal to different age groups in different ways, with children running around in the more landscape-based projections, immersing themselves in the environment, whilst the adults admired particular paintings such as The Girl with the Umbrella. As well as this, the experience has also opened its doors to yoga classes inside this room, allowing for flexible and varied use of the illusion room. The classes created a more tranquil environment, particularly at off-peak times for those who struggle with packed rooms. Overall, it is clear why the illusion room is the centrepiece of the exhibition. Even within the press release, looking around the room, everyone had a look of awe or speechlessness.

If you or someone you know is an art lover, it is a definitive ‘must-do’ before it goes on August 9th

Then, enter the reflection room, which brought to life the creations of Monet, as well as Vincent Van Gogh. From life-sized Van Gogh sunflowers to startling landscapes reminiscent of Monet’s works, it was the room for photo opportunities. Easels scattered in the corners of the room, which enabling guests to attempt their own rendition of the room whilst “reflecting” on the exhibition. Personally, this was popular with the Entertainment Team, as the colour palette particularly appealed to us — generally striking the feeling of being part of each small painting that built up the exhibition. However, be careful when trying to lean on the ‘walls,’ they are just hung up canvases you cannot lean on. Otherwise, this was certainly our favourite room.

The final room also focused on the reflection of the guests inside the exhibit, challenging them to either draw or colour in different art works, or make their own. Really, it was a nice way to end the experience, especially when it was completely reminiscent of the York Beyond Van Gogh Experience I got to do a while back (also a Must Do, really)! Families and couples alike got to sit down and take in the scenery they just had, and creative flows really sparked within this one room alone. It just goes to show how much the experience truly impacted those inside the press release.

Overall, it was a wonderful experience, and could be a unique family day out. The illusion and reflection rooms were both particularly standout highlights, which were mentioned in the speeches at the start of our press exhibit, “all made accessible to the people of our city, our county, and the wider East Midlands.” Nottingham has always been a city of culture, with nationally recognised landmarks such as the Justice Museum, the City of Caves, or Nottingham Castle. However, admittedly, this exhibit coming to Nottingham has really felt like a new staple in our culture: one that Impact Nottingham personally hope to see return one day. If you or someone you know is an art lover, it is a definitive ‘must-do’ before it goes on August 9th.

Grace Morrell

Featured image courtesy of Grace Morrell. No changes were made to this image.

In-article photos courtesy of @beyondmonetuk via Instagram. No changes were made to these photos.

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