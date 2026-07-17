The Bronze Final – Football’s Unwanted Stage For History

After the battle against Argentina in the semi-final, England manager Thomas Tuchel described the Bronze Final against France as a tie “nobody wants to play.”

He is not wrong. It is a revenue-driven epilogue to heartbreak. Yet, for those unfortunate enough to feature in it, the game provides a path to individual glory, and usually an abundance of goals.

Since 1994, four of the last seven third-place play offs – or Bronze Finals as they will now be called – have produced four or more goals, and there has never been a goalless affair.

Free from the same level of pressure, matches are often open, allowing attackers the chance to etch their name into history.

Over time, the Bronze Final has become a contest where personal pride and accomplishments often override team glory – a setting that has allowed two of the competition’s most remarkable individual records.

Just Fontaine – The Untouchable Tally

Many will recognise the name Just Fontaine on World Cup highest scoring tables; fewer know the extraordinary story of how he got there.

The answer to one of football’s great pub quiz questions netted 13 goals in only six games at the 1958 tournament in Sweden.

His opportunity came unexpectedly. After teammate René Bliard was injured in a pre-tournament warm-up game, Fontaine was thrust into the French starting line-up.

Playing in borrowed boots – a reflection of how unanticipated his inclusion was – he announced himself with a hat-trick in France’s opening 7-3 win over Paraguay, before scoring in every match that followed.

France’s run was ended in the semi-finals by 17-year-old Pelé’s Brazil. That defeat sent them to a third-place play-off against reigning champions West Germany.

Fontaine entered the game with nine goals to his name. He left with 13, scoring four in a thrilling 6-3 victory.

The third-place play-off had facilitated one of football’s most incredible records.

Kylian Mbappé enters this year’s Bronze Final one goal behind his compatriot’s tally at the same stage 68 years ago – requiring five against England to equal Fontaine.

Even with the advantage of an expanded format and up to two extra matches, Fontaine’s record for goals in a single tournament appears to be safe.

Hakan ?ükür – The World Cup’s Fastest Ever Goalscorer

Another incredible record forged in a third-place play-off was by Türkiye’s Hakan ?ükür.

After just 10.8 seconds, the then Parma striker gave his side the early lead against co-hosts South Korea – the fastest goal in World Cup history.

South Korea, who had stunned Italy and Spain before falling to Germany, made only two passes from kick-off before future national team manager Hong Myung-bo was dispossessed by Ilhan Mans?z, and Sükür did the rest.

Türkiye went on to win the game 3-2 and Sükür surpassed Vaclav Masek’s record – 16 seconds for Czech Republic against Mexico in Chile in 1962.

Battle for the Golden Boot

Despite England’s controversial exit from the World Cup in 1986, Gary Lineker later said: “Winning the Golden Boot was a year zero for me. Life changed.”

That is the power of winning the Golden Boot on football’s biggest stage, and aside from the near-untouchable records, the third-place play off has played a decisive role in the race for the award.

It has allowed players like Poland’s Grzegorz Lato (1974), Italy’s Salvatore Schillaci (1990) and Croatia’s David Šuker (1998) to secure the tournament’s top scoring honour.

In terms of the Golden Boot, the Bronze Final had no greater importance than in 2010. After the semi-finals, each of the four teams had a player in the running.

Both Germany’s Thomas Müller and Uruguay’s Diego Forlán began the third-place play-off level on four goals, trailing Spain’s David Villa and the Netherlands’ Wesley Sneijder, who each had five.

In a 3-2 win for Germany, both Müller and Forlan found the net. Müller, however, won the Golden Boot because of his superior assist tally – a triumph earned in a match of apparent consolation.

One Final Opportunity

On Saturday, England will face France in Miami in what will be Didier Deschamps’ final game as France manager after 14 years in charge.

It may be a match neither side wished to contest, but it still presents Golden Boot contenders the opportunity for personal accolades.

England’s Jude Bellingham and Harry Kane both sit on six goals – two behind current leader Lionel Messi.

Mbappé currently holds second place after Messi’s two assists against England in the semi-final. The Bronze Final provides the French captain the chance to win his second consecutive World Cup Golden Boot in his manager’s farewell match.

If he was to win it, Mbappé would become the first player to win the Golden Boot twice.

The Bronze Final may not be coveted, but despite being one of football’s afterthoughts, it is frequently referenced in the history books.