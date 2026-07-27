The iPad epidemic – a seemingly light-hearted joke but does it point at a grave problem in our society?

Iona Parsons

When we think about screen time and its most avid victims, are toddlers the first group that comes to mind? Well, recent research and general societal concern suggest we should be more informed about the detrimental effects screen time and electronic usage have on child development.

As a society, I’m sure we are slightly aware of how toddlers are turning into mini doomscrollers, whether one has gathered this from iPad kid-related jokes on Instagram reels or has seen a younger family member glued to their mucky iPad screen watching Cocomelon. But when we have the facts and statistics right in front of us, these light jokes and comments become less amusing and all the more worrying.

Research from The Guardian’s article ‘How screen time affects toddlers: ‘We’re losing a big part of being human’, gives us an insight into this grave matter. A child’s exposure to a screen is having a big impact on education, with impacts ranging from affecting their problem-solving skills to patience and creativity whilst performing simple activities. Additionally, children are leaning towards working individually as opposed to part of a team, massively affecting their social interaction.

THE USE OF SCREEN TIME IS AFFECTING LANGUAGE ACQUISITION AND THE TWO-WAY INTERACTIONS BETWEEN PARENT AND CHILD

This research has also shown that those exposed to more screen time have a limited use of vocabulary and have shown behavioural problems. This limited use of vocabulary has also been highlighted in the way in which 0–2-year-olds interact. For example, the use of screen time is affecting language acquisition and the two-way interactions between parents and children. Outside of the classroom, even before a child has started education, exposure to screen time is affecting them too; it has been shown that use of screen time is affecting children’s ability to be ready to start school. The worry is when these children reach primary or secondary school, if pre-school children abandon their screen time and time is spent rebuilding their other skills, they can catch up. However, if they continue with their screen time once they leave pre-school, the more difficult this becomes. In fact, teachers are even able to identify which students are more exposed to screens compared to others, which seems quite extreme, showing how shocking these effects are.

SCREENS BECAME AN EASY OPTION AND HELPED YOUNG CHILDREN STAY CONTENT AND OCCUPIED

This is why it is important that we raise awareness, educate ourselves and, most importantly, parents on this matter. Certain factors do exist as to why parents let their children become exposed to screens at such a young and formative age. The aforementioned article from The Guardian provides us with more insight once again. The pandemic, a difficult time for all, proved a very difficult time for parents and their young children. Reliance on screen time increased during this time period, with parents trying to juggle everything under impossible circumstances. Screens became an easy option and helped young children stay content and occupied. Furthermore, research has shown that children from disadvantaged families who experience financial difficulties, have higher exposure to screens. This allows us to understand and sympathise with parenting techniques that may seem unnatural to us but help different families get by in tricky circumstances.

Adult and teenage use of social media and screen time still presents a serious concern in our society, but for our younger ones – starting engagement at such early years of their development – and thus continuing throughout their lives, is something that toddlers should not be conditioned to. It may prove a vicious cycle in the future – toddlers being born and immediately turning to the use of devices during their first stages of human development, this continuing until their later years, and thus having children doing the same – repeating this cycle for future generations.

So, ideally it would be an idea to break this cycle early on. I am aware of the useful nature of toddlers using devices. For instance, if you’re on a plane and your child is crying and the only way to keep them content is to provide them with some sort of device – then yes that is a short-term solution. But if we think back to a time when devices didn’t exist and parents did not have this option, having no choice but to use parenting techniques that didn’t involve chucking an iPad in front of their child.

So, how did we get here? Did we ever think that the reins of social media would get a hold on children as young as two years old? It all seems hot topic for governments to be introducing social media bans on under 14s, but what about the 0–2-year-olds it is already affecting? This way we can protect the most crucial stages of their development as screen time is something that they should certainly not be exposed to in large amounts. We see in the world how much screen time impacts teenagers, adults, and the elderly, so it worries me to think about how much it is impacting the youngest members of our society.

Iona Parsons

Featured image courtesy of Sherwin Ker via Unsplash. Image license found here. No changes were made to this image.

In article image 1 courtesy of Kelly Sikkema via Unsplash. Image license found here. No changes were made to this image.

In article image 2 courtesy of Maxim Tolchinskiy via Unsplash. Image license found here. No changes were made to this image.

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