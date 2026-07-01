Third Test Roundup: England Fall Short at Trent Bridge As New Zealand Seal Series Victory

Ollie Stevenson

England’s hopes of completing a remarkable comeback in the third Test ended in disappointment at Trent Bridge, as New Zealand secured a 160-run victory to seal the series 2-1.

Chasing 373 to win, England were bowled out for 212 on the final day, with Jamie Smith’s 60 the only significant resistance after early wickets left the hosts with too much to do. It completed a deserved victory for New Zealand, who controlled large parts of the match after a dominant opening stand from Devon Conway and Tom Latham on the first day.

For New Zealand captain Latham, the series win was built on clarity and resilience after losing the opening Test at Lord’s. Speaking afterwards, he described it as “a fantastic series” and said New Zealand had responded by playing a more “old school” style of cricket, doing the basics “for a little bit longer” and staying clear in how they wanted to operate.

England had begun the Test in difficult conditions, losing the toss on a pitch known for favouring batting and being forced into the field in temperatures above 30 degrees. It quickly became clear that they were in for a long day.

Conway and Latham, both of whom had struggled earlier in the series, settled quickly and built a rhythm England were unable to break. Gus Atkinson and Jofra Archer opened the bowling, but with the heat taking its toll, spin was introduced inside the first hour through Shoaib Bashir. New Zealand kept the scoreboard moving steadily, and even early in the day there was an ominous feel about the direction of the match for England.

Ben Stokes, returning after missing the previous Test, brought himself into the attack to a strong reception from the Trent Bridge crowd. But even he could not shift the momentum immediately, with Conway putting him away through mid-off early in his spell. Latham reached his first half-century of the series and New Zealand went to lunch on 108 without loss.

England’s wait for a wicket continued after the interval. Conway passed fifty, and the opening partnership moved through 150 and then 200 with little sign of New Zealand loosening their grip. Bashir and Stokes both had strong lbw appeals, but neither brought the breakthrough England desperately needed.

Both batters moved on to centuries, leaving New Zealand 223-0 and England increasingly under pressure in the field. The visitors, growing in confidence, began to take more risks. Conway struck Bashir and Josh Tongue for six as the partnership moved beyond 250, before Ben Duckett missed a chance at short mid-wicket.

It was not England’s day. Jamie Smith then put down Latham after an edge behind, adding to the sense that the opportunity to drag the match back was slipping away.

Latham went on to reach 150, following Conway to the milestone, before England finally made the breakthrough. The New Zealand captain edged Stokes behind and Smith, having missed an earlier chance, made no mistake. The opening stand was finally broken at 317.

Reflecting on his own innings, Latham said his job as captain and opener was to “set the tone for the group”. While he was pleased with the milestone, he stressed that the importance of the innings was in the contribution it made to the team’s position. In the heat, on a flat surface, his partnership with Conway gave New Zealand the platform from which the rest of the match was shaped.

Conway followed soon after for 157, giving England a brief sense that the tide might turn. But Henry Nicholls responded by striking Archer for back-to-back boundaries, reminding the hosts that New Zealand were still firmly in control.

England took the new ball late in the day, searching for another way back into the match, and were rewarded in the final moments. First, Rachin Ravindra skied a short ball from Atkinson to Smith. Then, from the final delivery of the day, Nicholls edged Archer behind. New Zealand closed on 361-4. The scoreboard was still heavily in their favour, but England’s two wickets from the final two balls had at least given them something to build on.

Day two began with New Zealand still in a strong position, but England carried the momentum from the previous evening into the morning session. Stokes led the fightback with the ball, producing a determined spell that helped prevent the visitors from turning a strong score into an overwhelming one.

New Zealand eventually reached 438, a total that was still imposing but far less damaging than it might have been when they were 317 without loss. Their collapse of 10 wickets for 121 runs gave England a route back into the match. Stokes finished with four wickets, while Bashir also played an important role in wrapping up the innings.

There were moments of controversy and frustration for New Zealand, particularly around the dismissals of Daryl Mitchell and Mitchell Santner, both of which were upheld after review. Blair Tickner was also struck on the helmet by Archer while batting and, despite initially continuing, was later withdrawn with concussion and replaced by Zak Foulkes.

That change would later become important. Latham said New Zealand had relied on the whole squad throughout the series, through “injuries during the game” and “concussions”, and described it as “really pleasing” that different players had stood up when required.

England’s reply began badly when Emilio Gay was caught down the leg side for a duck in the second over. They might have been in further trouble soon after, but Duckett was dropped at slip by Nicholls on eight. It proved a costly miss.

Duckett quickly made New Zealand pay. Batting on his home ground, he cut, pulled and drove with fluency, racing to a 40-ball half-century and putting pressure back on the tourists. Alongside Jacob Bethell, he helped England move through the gears after tea.

The pair put on 179 for the second wicket at exactly a run a ball. Duckett was particularly severe on anything loose, while Bethell grew into his innings after a scratchy start against Will O’Rourke and Nathan Smith. Santner struggled to settle, and Ben Sears was also expensive as England moved rapidly into three figures.

Bethell brought up his first half-century in a home Test, while Duckett moved into the 90s and then reached his seventh Test hundred from 88 balls. It was his first international century in more than a year and his fourth score of 50 or more in four innings at Trent Bridge.

Duckett was eventually bowled by Nathan Smith after dragging on, but by then England had dragged themselves properly back into the Test. Root joined Bethell and the pair steered England to 223-2 by the close. After New Zealand’s dominance on the opening day, the match had changed shape.

England began day three with the chance to get close to New Zealand’s first-innings 438, but the opportunity disappeared quickly.

Root fell for 21 without adding to his overnight score, trapped lbw by Nathan Smith with Blundell standing up to the stumps. Bethell, also unable to add to his overnight 74, edged O’Rourke to second slip. Jamie Smith then managed only one, driving loosely at Nathan Smith as England slipped from 223-2 to 234-5 inside the first six overs of the day.

It was a damaging collapse at a crucial stage of the match. England had been well placed to apply pressure to New Zealand, but instead were forced into another recovery.

Brook and Stokes briefly steadied the innings with a partnership of 56. Stokes, batting for the first time since missing the second Test, was warmly received by the crowd but fell to Foulkes, who became an important figure in the match after entering as Tickner’s concussion replacement.

Brook played with more restraint than usual and made a calm 58 from 80 balls. But he too was removed by Foulkes, bowled by a delivery that angled in and then straightened. Atkinson batted for two hours and helped England edge closer, but when Archer fended the second new ball to slip, the innings quickly subsided.

England were eventually bowled out for 354, still 84 runs behind. It was a respectable score, but from 223-2 it felt like a missed chance.

With the pitch beginning to deteriorate after two days of intense heat, England needed early wickets in New Zealand’s second innings. Archer provided them. He pinned Latham lbw with the final ball of the first over and then unsettled Conway with pace and bounce, striking him on the helmet before having him fend to second slip.

New Zealand were 12-2, and for a short period the match felt alive again.

Henry Nicholls was given a difficult time by Josh Tongue and eventually edged Atkinson to Brook, leaving New Zealand 51-3. At that stage, the lead was 135 and England had a route back into the contest.

But Ravindra and Mitchell stopped the slide. Ravindra counter-attacked at first before slowing his scoring as the situation demanded, while Mitchell settled in at the other end. Stokes bowled a six-over spell searching for another breakthrough, and Archer returned late in the day, but New Zealand held firm.

By stumps, the visitors were 120-3, leading by 204. Ravindra was unbeaten on 60, Mitchell on 26, and New Zealand were back in control.

Latham later pointed to that partnership as one of the key moments of the match. He said England had put New Zealand “under a lot of pressure” early in the second innings, but Ravindra and Mitchell were able to absorb it, settle the dressing room and eventually “put the pressure back on England”.

Day four was the decisive day of the match.

New Zealand began with the ball firmly in their court and spent the morning extending their lead. It was not especially dramatic cricket, but it was effective. Ravindra and Mitchell made England work, and the visitors attacked only 13% of deliveries in the morning session, the lowest figure for either side in any session of the series.

That lack of aggression was exactly what New Zealand needed. They had time in the game, runs already on the board, and a pitch becoming increasingly unpredictable, England needed wickets quickly.

Yet it was to be another long morning session for Stokes’ men, taking no wicket until Ravindra eventually fell for 94, lbw to Bashir just before lunch, six short of what would have been a deserved century. England then briefly opened the door after the interval as Stokes and Archer combined for three wickets for two runs in 10 balls.

Latham said afterwards that New Zealand had been prepared to go “a little bit old school” when the situation required it. On a surface beginning to go up and down, their focus was on adapting to what was in front of them, sticking at their method and using the pitch for long periods rather than trying to force the game too early.

But Mitchell remained. His innings became the centre of New Zealand’s second innings, even if it was later overshadowed by events surrounding Stokes. He was hit repeatedly on the helmet, body and hands, but absorbed the punishment and continued to grind England down. On a surface offering uneven bounce and increasing assistance to the bowlers, his unbeaten 100 from 241 balls was one of the defining contributions of the Test.

Latham described Mitchell as someone New Zealand want in difficult situations, saying that when things get tough, he is often the player who “wants to put his hand up”. It was not necessarily a typical Mitchell innings, but it was exactly what the match required.

Then, at 15:25, the day changed completely.

A statement confirmed that this would be Stokes’ final Test. He had told his team-mates in the dressing room that morning, but the news only became public while he was still out in the middle. For an England captain to announce his retirement while on the field was extraordinary, and it immediately gave the rest of the day a different weight.

Speaking afterwards, Stokes said he hoped he would be remembered as someone who understood “what it always meant to wear an England shirt” and as someone who “did everything” he could to win. “I feel like I’ve given as much as I could have done,” he said, adding that he hoped people would say he had “left everything out there” every time he represented England.

The timing of the announcement only added to the theatre. Stokes was in the middle of an 11-over unchanged spell between lunch and tea when the news came through. With his first delivery after the announcement was confirmed, he found the edge of Zak Foulkes, with Brook taking the catch at second slip. The ground rose again. It was almost too neat, even for Ben Stokes, who has produced some of the most dramatic moments in England cricket.

He later pushed back on the idea that the day had been choreographed, joking that if England had the ability to script Test cricket, they would script themselves to win every game. But even he admitted there was a certain inevitability to the moment. “I did have a bit of a laugh,” he said, “like, typical, isn’t it?”

From that point, the cricket and the occasion became impossible to separate. Stokes led England from the field at tea, was given a guard of honour when he captained the side in the field for the final time after the interval, and later received another from New Zealand when he walked out to bat.

New Zealand eventually declared on 288-9 after Mitchell reached his century, setting England 373 to win. By then, Stokes had already become the centre of the match’s final act. His sprint from the field at the end of the innings made it clear he was likely to open the batting, and when he emerged alongside Duckett, Trent Bridge responded accordingly.

Stokes later explained that his promotion up the order was not simply ceremonial. England believed the new ball, while dangerous, also offered the best chance to score quickly before the field spread and the ball softened. “It was a tactical decision,” he said, arguing that England were “never going to not try and chase that total down.”

England explained the move as an attempt to get ahead of the chase rather than a farewell gesture, but it was impossible to view it without the emotion of the moment. Stokes played in the only way he was ever likely to. He charged, swung and attacked.

He ran down the pitch early, tried a reverse-sweep, and made sure his final Test innings would not end without a run. He struck Foulkes over long-off for six, swept Nathan Smith for another, and briefly made the target feel less like a number and more like a dare. His partnership with Duckett reached 50 from 36 balls before he was caught by Mitchell at mid-wicket for 30 from 20.

Latham admitted England’s approach “probably surprised us a little bit”, but added that New Zealand had seen that style from England over a period of time. He said the visitors had to adapt to a “reasonably unique” situation, with the new ball in hand but fielders pushed out rather than slips packed in.

Their response was clear enough to earn four wickets before the close, making the final day “a little bit easier”.

Stokes left the field with his bat and helmet raised, receiving a standing ovation and handshakes from the New Zealand players. He departed Test cricket with 7,273 runs and 252 wickets, one of only two players, alongside Jacques Kallis, to complete the double of 7,000 runs and 250 wickets.

Asked about leaving the field for the final time at Trent Bridge, Stokes said he felt “quite lucky” that this was where his last walk-off as an England player came. “I’ve absolutely loved playing on this ground,” he said, pointing to memories including his first first-class hundred, winning the Ashes at the venue, and the atmosphere created by the Nottingham crowd.

But the match itself refused to bend around the farewell.

England’s chase began to unravel. Bethell was lbw playing no shot, Brook made 21 before holing out, and Duckett was removed by a vicious rising delivery from Sears that he could only fend to slip. By the close, England were 103-4, still requiring another 270 runs.

The final day began with England needing something extraordinary. Root and Gay resumed with the target still distant, but if they could survive the opening hour, there was at least a chance of bringing pressure back onto New Zealand.

Instead, the match was effectively settled within minutes.

Gay edged Nathan Smith behind to Blundell for 10. Four balls later, Root was run out for 18 by Henry Nicholls. It was a disastrous passage for England: two wickets in the same over, their most experienced batter gone, and any lingering hope of a remarkable chase almost entirely extinguished.

Root’s dismissal was also rare. It was his ninth run-out in Test cricket, the most by any England batter, but his first in the format since January 2021 against Sri Lanka in Galle.

Jamie Smith and Atkinson provided some resistance. Smith, who had struggled for runs after such an impressive start to his Test career, played with more control than most around him. Atkinson also battled hard, helping England avoid a complete collapse and frustrating New Zealand for a period.

But the target was always too large. Atkinson was eventually lbw to a clever Santner arm ball for 19, ending England’s most meaningful partnership of the morning. With Archer joining Smith and only the tail to follow, New Zealand were closing in.

There was some concern for the tourists when O’Rourke pulled up with a hamstring issue and left the field, leaving New Zealand short on bowling resources. But they maintained control. Nathan Smith continued to hit awkward areas, Santner found increasing assistance from the surface, and the fielders remained sharp.

Smith reached his half-century from 87 balls, offering England’s only real resistance on the final day. His 60 was a reminder of his quality, even in a losing cause, and gave England something positive to take from an otherwise disappointing finish.

Archer went cheaply, edging Nathan Smith behind to Blundell. Tongue was then brilliantly run out by Santner, before Smith, looking to attack, was caught by Nathan Smith to end the innings.

England were all out for 212. New Zealand had won by 160 runs and taken the series 2-1.

It was a deserved result. New Zealand had built the match on the opening stand between Conway and Latham, recovered from moments of pressure, and then closed the game out with discipline. Mitchell’s second-innings century pushed the target out of England’s reach, while their bowlers repeatedly found important wickets whenever the hosts threatened to build momentum.

Latham called it a “whole squad effort”, pointing to the way different players had contributed through injuries, concussion changes and difficult passages of play. He praised Foulkes for coming into the match in rare circumstances and producing important wickets, and also highlighted Nathan Smith’s workload and ability to strike at crucial moments.

England had their moments. Stokes took four wickets in the first innings, Duckett made a superb century, Bethell contributed 74, Archer produced hostile spells, and Jamie Smith fought hard on the final day. But across five days, New Zealand were the more complete side.

They batted longer, bowled with greater consistency, fielded better, and handled the key passages of the match with more composure. England, by contrast, were left to regret missed chances, dropped catches, and collapses at crucial moments.

Latham said New Zealand’s focus had been to keep their attention on themselves and “stick to that as much as we can”, regardless of the noise around the series. That, ultimately, was the difference. England had the louder story, especially once Stokes’ retirement became public. New Zealand had the clearer cricket.

The result confirmed New Zealand’s fourth Test series victory on English soil and their first in a three-match series in England since 1999. For England, it was a painful end to a series that had already carried plenty of pressure, made even more significant by the retirement of their captain.

Stokes insisted afterwards that he still had “absolute confidence” in the players left behind and backed Harry Brook as a natural successor, saying there was “absolutely no reason” why he should not be asked to take the team forward. He also made clear that, while he no longer had to worry about those decisions himself, his interest in England would remain. “I love English cricket,” he said, adding that his passion for seeing the team do well would not change simply because he was no longer in the dressing room.

At Trent Bridge, England produced flashes of quality but not enough sustained control. New Zealand did not need to be spectacular for all five days. They simply needed to be better for longer.

Ollie Stevenson

Featured image courtesy of Ollie Stevenson. No changes were made to this image.