Where Do England Go Next? Bazball Needs Some Boundaries.

Ollie Stevenson

For four years, it has been difficult to discuss English men’s cricket without Bazball entering the conversation. That was, initially, understandable. Coming out of the COVID period, England under Root had become difficult to watch. They were cautious, nervous, and more often than not seemed primarily concerned with not losing rather than trying to win. When Ben Stokes replaced Root as captain and Brendon McCullum arrived as head coach, the change in approach was immediate and the mood shifted accordingly.

Whether that mood shift translated into consistent results is a more complicated question.

From Trent Bridge in June 2022 to Trent Bridge in June 2026, England played 48 Tests under Stokes and McCullum, winning 26, losing 20, and drawing two. Twenty-eight of those matches finished inside four days. On one reading, that is a side that has dragged Test cricket out of its cautious habit and made results happen. On another, it is a side that has been beaten in nearly half its matches and has produced very few draws, including in situations where a draw might have been the sensible thing to want.

The numbers become more revealing when broken down by opposition. Against India and Australia across the same period, England’s record was 7 wins, 12 defeats and 2 draws. Against everyone else, 19 wins and 8 defeats. Bazball has worked well against sides that lack the depth to absorb sustained pressure, and less well against sides that do not.

That is not a damning verdict on its own, most teams have a better record against weaker opposition, but the scale of the gap is key. Against the two best red-ball sides of the era, England have lost nearly twice as often as they have won, and the manner of several of those defeats has suggested something more structural than bad luck or poor form.

The best Bazball cricket was never simply aggressive. The victories that defined the era were built on something more specific than intent alone.

Trent Bridge in 2022 worked because the pitch had flattened, New Zealand’s bowlers were tiring, and England could turn what looked like a difficult chase into a time-pressure problem for the fielding side.

Rawalpindi worked because the surface was so flat that speed of scoring was the only way to manufacture enough time to force a result. Hyderabad worked because England used aggression to disrupt India’s spinners at a point when those spinners were in control, rather than simply attacking by reflex.

Headingley in 2025 was perhaps the most mature version: England were measured early, then decisive when the moment arrived. In each case, the aggression had a clear basis in what was actually happening in the match. It was a response to conditions rather than an expression of general principle.

The failures had a different character. The 2023 Ashes produced moments where England’s commitment to the approach seemed to cost them margins that, in a tight series, proved decisive. The 2024 tour of India demonstrated how permanent attack struggles under sustained spin-bowling pressure across a five-match series. Pakistan in 2024 showed what happens when an opposition constructs conditions specifically to neutralise the things England does well. The 2025-26 Ashes confirmed that pace, bounce and movement punish loose or reflexive aggression quickly.

In each of those cases, the approach was applied in situations that did not suit it.

None of this means the underlying philosophy is wrong. England needed the confidence it gave them. They arrived in the Stokes-McCullum era having won one Test in 17, and the shift in attitude was both genuine and necessary. The problem is not the ambition but the consistency with which it has sometimes been applied regardless of context.

A philosophy built around removing fear and trusting players to read the game has, in practice, occasionally operated more like a checklist: attack the bowling, push the field back, never concede a session. Those instincts are often right. They are not always right, and the better sides England have faced have understood that well enough to use it against them.

India, in particular, have shown across multiple series that they can absorb the first hour and wait. If England’s method is sufficiently predictable, the opposition does not need to neutralise it through superior skill alone; they can simply outlast it. Several of England’s heavier defeats in the period have followed a similar pattern: aggressive starts, a period of control, then a session where the risks stopped being calculated and started being habitual, and the match shifted.

With Stokes now retired, the question of where Bazball goes is no longer abstract. His presence partly held the contradictions of the approach together. An attacking philosophy functions better when the captain is also one of the most experienced match-readers in the side, someone who often knows instinctively when the situation justifies the risk and when it does not.

Whoever succeeds him inherits a set of ideas without the person who understood them most intuitively. Harry Brook is the obvious candidate, and Stokes himself said after Trent Bridge that he saw no reason Brook should not be asked to take the team forward. Whether Brook can manage the tactical dimension of the role as well as the personal one remains to be seen.

What the next England captain probably does not need to do is abandon the approach entirely. Reverting to the pre-2022 model would be a mistake with little justification. The desire to force results, the refusal to let matches drift, the willingness to set attacking fields when the situation warrants them: these are all worth keeping. What would serve England better is treating them as options rather than obligations. The draw is a legitimate outcome in certain circumstances. A conservative first session on a seaming pitch is a good reading of conditions. Holding an attacking field when it is leaking runs is not positive cricket.

Bazball, at its origin, was a reaction against a specific kind of institutional caution that had made England difficult to watch and, by most accounts, difficult to play for. That problem is largely solved. What the next phase probably requires is a willingness to be less consistent about it, to read each match on its own terms rather than through the lens of a set of principles that have begun, in some conditions, to operate more like constraints than freedoms. Whether that counts as an evolution of Bazball or a departure from it may depend on who you ask. It probably does not matter much either way.

Ollie Stevenson

Featured image courtesy of Ollie Stevenson. No changes were made to this image.