UoN’s Graduation Without Borders

University of Nottingham alumni, ambassadors and famous faces are helping to mark the graduation of 10,000 students in a 24-hour virtual celebration on the 24th July.

The Coronavirus pandemic has meant that departing University of Nottingham students have missed out on the normal graduation celebrations they would have had in July.

The University has therefore decided to organise a virtual event to bring the student community together from across the globe.

Professor Shearer West, President and Vice-Chancellor of the University, said: “Over 150 countries are represented by those who study and work with us, and we wish to ensure that our celebrations reflect our global thinking. Many of our international students returned to their home countries as the pandemic broke, and I am delighted that they will be able to join in our graduation without borders on July 24.”

The global celebration will include graduates from all campuses

Alumni who are included in the event are Nottingham-born actress Vicky McClure, explorer Levison Wood and BBC journalist Ben Hunte. Nottingham’s first Young Poet Laureate, alumna Georgina Wilding, has also written a poem titled In Absentia to mark the occasion.

The alumni and University of Nottingham staff will be sharing in messages of celebration, congratulations and offering advice for the future.

The global celebration will include graduates from all campuses meaning that, as well as the UK, the University’s campuses in China and Malaysia will be involved, bringing the total number of graduates taking part to 10,000. Of this year’s departing students, there will be celebrations in the Maldives, Eritrea and Uzbekistan, making this a truly international affair.

Emily Hall, former Head of Features for Impact who is graduating this year, said: “Graduating from home was an interesting experience to say the least, but it hasn’t taken anything away from how proud I am to have obtained a first class honours degree. It has shown that if you’re determined and passionate, then you can achieve what you want, even during a global pandemic.”

More information on the event timings and how students can get involved in the celebrations can be found on the University of Nottingham’s Graduation without Borders page.

Graduating students are encouraged to share pictures of their celebrations on their preferred social media platform using #WeAreUoN.

Lauren McGaun

Featured image courtesy of the University of Nottingham. Image license found here. No changes were made to this Image.

For more content including uni news, reviews, entertainment, lifestyle, features and so much more, follow us on Twitter and Instagram, and like our Facebook page for more articles and information on how to get involved.

To keep up to date with all the latest Impact News, you can also follow us on the Impact News’ Facebook and Twitter page.