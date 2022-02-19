Girl Talk: Ep. 1 Instagram

Hannah Pegram, Natascha Austin, Córa-Laine Moynihan and Amelia Brookes

Welcome to Girl Talk, a safe space for female and non-binary students at the University of Nottingham to come together and share experiences. This is a place for the light-hearted to the heavy, from music to politics and business to film.

Today, your host Hannah is joined by Natascha, Cora and Amelia. Together they discuss their favourite female artists, whether Instagram is toxic, if influencers should be held responsible for young audiences and all things Molly-Mae.

Featured image courtesy of Charlotte Smith and Impact Podcasts via Canva. Permission to use granted to Impact.

