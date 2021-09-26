Society Spotlight – The Mic

Gemma Cockrell

You may be unaware, but Impact is not the only magazine society that UoN has. There is also The Mic, which focuses solely on music. Yes, Impact does already have a music section, but if you just can’t get enough of writing about music and want even more opportunities to interview artists and review albums, then The Mic is the place to go. Their Features Editor, Gemma Cockrell, tells us a bit more about what they do.

You can attend your favourite artist’s gigs for FREE

The Mic is the best place to go if you are a University of Nottingham student and you love music. They run some exciting weekly feature opportunities, for example The Mic Recommends, where you can write 100-200 words on a song that has been released that week, or Classics Revisited, where you can review an album from the past that means a lot to you. They have also recently started their A Ten Song Introduction series, where you can pick a genre and write about ten songs that you would recommend to a new fan.

The Mic also covers a wide range of new albums in their Releases section, run by Elliot Fox, where you can review any album that has recently been released. You may even be sent the album prior to the official release, or be offered free guestlist to gigs in Nottingham, at venues such as The Bodega, Rock City and Rescue Rooms. This means that you can attend your favourite artist’s gigs for FREE – and review them for The Mic’s Live section, managed by Amrit Virdi.

There will also be frequent interview opportunities, posted on our contributors Facebook page by Communications Secretary (and former Acting Managing Director) Louis Griffin. These will give you the opportunity to meet and chat to your favourite band members, whilst getting the inside scoop on the inspiration behind their lyrics.

The Mic’s ethos is one of inclusivity and accessibility

However, if writing isn’t your thing, then don’t stress. The Mic is a social society, and will be running multiple events throughout the year at venues such as Stealth, Rescue Rooms and The Bodega. Feel free to come along to those and be a social member of the society, as well as joining their Facebook group chats to talk about your love of music with fellow like-minded people.

Above all, The Mic’s ethos is one of inclusivity and accessibility. To be offered any of these amazing opportunities, you don’t have to have any experience in journalism or music writing, or want to pursue it as a career in the future. It’s simple, all you need is a passion for music!

And of course, none of this would be possible without The Mic’s Managing Director, Hattie Kilner. She steers the ship, she keeps everything in order, and she is the best point of contact if you have any questions about The Mic at all.

If you’d like to get involved or find out more, you can visit The Mic’s SU page here, where you can also purchase a membership. You can also follow The Mic on Instagram and Twitter for updates on their latest articles, as well as checking out playlists made by their very own writers on their Spotify.

