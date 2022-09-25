Introducing Impact: Podcasts

As part of Welcome Week 2022, Impact would like to introduce our magazine to newcomers. This series will introduce our 8 main sections giving you an idea of what we do, who we are and how to get involved!

Impact is the University of Nottingham’s official student magazine. We are published by the UoN’s Students’ Union and have been in operation since 1939. Run entirely by volunteers, we publish a free 60-page full colour magazine five times every academic year, as well as this website. Impact’s online magazine runs 24/7, publishing articles from students across a wide range of topics. Our 8 main sections are News, Features, Lifestyle, Entertainment, Reviews, Sport, Podcasts, and Investigations, a new section added this past year.

Podcasts

Impact’s Podcasts section brings another branch into our already vast magazine. As well as covering the usual subjects of a magazine, Podcasts explores alternative multimedia. For anyone already acquainted with podcasts, this section is perfect for you to either take part in pre-existing shows or create your own! For anyone wanting to try something new, why not give it a go?

Take a look at our various podcasts below:

If you’re interested in getting involved in our Podcasts section, feel free to reach out to the team.

Head of Podcasts: Yara Abuyousef

Podcast Editor: Santhana Kanapathippillai

podcasts@impactnottingham

Featured Image courtesy of Tylah Mofford. Permission to use granted to Impact. No changes have been made to this image.

