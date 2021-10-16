The Sports Show: Blockbuster Boxing Ep. 1 Fury vs. Wilder III

Bobby Scialla

Welcome to our brand new podcast segment, The Sports Show! Join Bobby Scialla as he discusses the highs and lows of the boxing world, focusing on Fury and Wilder’s fighting history. Keep your ears peeled for plenty more Blockbuster Boxing to come!

Featured image courtesy of Hannah Penny and Impact Podcasts via Canva.

Theme Music: Lazy Day by Jason Shaw, music by audionautix.com.

“audionautix.com/” Creative Commons Music by Jason Shaw on Audionautix.com

