Interview: Trip Westerns

When it comes to the music scene in Brighton, one cannot overlook the captivating presence of Trip Westerns. With their recent release of the single False Start, this dynamic band has sparked curiosity and excitement. Impact’s Kayla Sibanda had the pleasure of speaking with Trip Westerns in the hopes of unravelling the layers of their musical journey and gaining deeper insights into their creative process, exploring the influences that shape their artistry.

Whilst the band is based in Brighton, they have played across the country and in other areas of Europe. This includes ‘The Bodega’ – a place that is probably most familiar amongst the Indie loving students at the University of Nottingham. Trip Westerns is comprised of Harrison on vocals, guitar and harmonica (perhaps most notable in False Start). Luciano contributes on guitar, keys and percussion, Rhys is also on guitar and keys, Graham Nunn is on bass and Ellis Dickinson is on drums.

When I asked the band how they would describe their sound, Harrison confidently replied “Rock n Roll, Psych, and Soul.” However, the influences are not strictly limited to these three styles of music. Each member of the band has their own distinct influences, which contribute to the unique sound of Trip Westerns. For instance, Rhys cited “Math Rock” as one of his primary influences – a genre known for its intricate rhythmic patterns, unconventional time signatures, and extended chord progressions.

Indeed, the influence of Math Rock is one of many examples that provide a fascinating insight into Trip Westerns’ eclectic musical landscape. While the band may not be categorised strictly as a Math Rock ensemble, there is still a clear influence – underscoring the diverse influences of sound.

Instead, it encapsulates various aspects of their creative vision

Trip Westerns have garnered the label of ‘Spaghetti Western’, a term that evokes an image reflecting the ambiance and instrumentation reminiscent of Western movie soundtracks. Yet, according to Trip Westerns themselves, this label isn’t solely about musical instrumentation. Instead, it encapsulates various aspects of their creative vision – including the aesthetics of their work. Therefore, the Western influence isn’t just heard; it’s seen and felt. From their choice of attire, often adorned with cowboy hats, Trip Westerns embrace the spirit of the Western period in a way that isn’t just reliant on sound.

Moving beyond the visual influences, I was curious to learn more about the lyricism of the band. Despite Harrison’s primary role in crafting many of the band’s songs, the collaborative nature of the songwriting process was emphasised. Ellis highlighted the “collective effort” involved, noting that each band member isn’t confined to their designated instruments. Instead, the band operates fluidly without rigid constraints. This fluid approach to collaboration extends beyond the band’s musical endeavours, reflecting their versatility as artists outside of Trip Westerns.

Harrison emphasised the importance of offering observations rather than prescribing interpretations

I delved deeper into Harrison’s personal journey as a songwriter and artist. When asked about specific writers who inspire him, Harrison admitted to drawing from a broad array of sources, making his lyricism uniquely his own. He shared that his lyrics have served as a commentary on societal issues in America, exemplified in songs like Blame Charlie which explores the cultural impact of the Charles Manson movement when he says the Hippies were “very much useless”. In discussing his approach, Harrison emphasised the importance of offering observations rather than prescribing interpretations. He acknowledged his journey as a lyricist admitting he started off “rather bad at it” and gradually honing his craft through practice. Even now, he admits that the song writing process is sort of like trial and improvement.

My conversation with Trip Westerns provided a fascinating glimpse into the dynamics of the band. From their diverse musical influences to their collaborative approach to songwriting, Trip Westerns epitomise creativity and innovation in the indie music scene. As they continue to evolve and expand their musical horizons, Trip Westerns undoubtedly stand poised to leave a mark on the indie music landscape.

Featured image courtesy of Natalie Kerr. Permission to use granted to Impact. No changes made to this image.

In-article images courtesy of @trip.westerns via instagram.com. No changes made to these images.

