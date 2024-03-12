Get To Know Your Community Officer Candidates

Oli Harris, Katie Sullivan, and Harry Chapman

Harry Chapman, Oli Harris, Katie Sullivan, and Hannah Walton-Hughes sat down with this year’s SU Election Full Time Officer Candidates to ask them some fun, get-to-know-you questions! Read on to discover the people behind the candidates…

Josie Fowler:

What is your dream job?

I’m looking at a Masters in educational leadership and events management so, I could go into fundraising and volunteering. I do a lot of volunteering work at the moment and facilitating events. So I would either like to go into that but generally, I’m going be really basic and say; I want to help people. Whether that’s through education systems or charity work I want to help people.

What is your favourite tipple?

I’ve got to say oat milk dirty chai latte from Portland Coffee. Best drink I’ve ever had. You have to get a large because otherwise there’s too much syrup.

What is your favourite spot in Nottingham?

Angel Micro Brewery. I love Wollaton Park, and all the outdoorsy spots near campus. But Angel Micro Brewery does do the best vegan Sunday roast in the city, in my opinion.

Who is your role model?

I would have to say my mother. She is just the most hard-working woman I know. When I was growing up she was working full-time, and she was doing a PhD, and she had four kids under four. I am very much her child. We are so alike, and I love saying that because I think that’s where I get my drive from.

Minjay Wilson:

What is your dream job?

My dream job would be to work in the UN on the United Nations Development Programme, promoting the Sustainable Development Goals in Africa, specifically West Africa, as that’s where I’m from, Ghana, and I’d like to promote education, employment, and free and accessible healthcare.

What is your favourite tipple?

Probably Mimosa

What is your favourite place in Nottingham?

Rock City

Who is your role model?