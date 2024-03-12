Get To Know Your Community Officer Candidates

Oli Harris, Katie Sullivan, and Harry Chapman
Harry Chapman, Oli Harris, Katie Sullivan, and Hannah Walton-Hughes sat down with this year’s SU Election Full Time Officer Candidates to ask them some fun, get-to-know-you questions! Read on to discover the people behind the candidates…
Josie Fowler:
What is your dream job?
I’m looking at a Masters in educational leadership and events management so, I could go into fundraising and volunteering. I do a lot of volunteering work at the moment and facilitating events. So I would either like to go into that but generally, I’m going be really basic and say; I want to help people. Whether that’s through education systems or charity work I want to help people.
Best drink I’ve ever had
What is your favourite tipple?
I’ve got to say oat milk dirty chai latte from Portland Coffee. Best drink I’ve ever had. You have to get a large because otherwise there’s too much syrup.
What is your favourite spot in Nottingham?
Angel Micro Brewery. I love Wollaton Park, and all the outdoorsy spots near campus. But Angel Micro Brewery does do the best vegan Sunday roast in the city, in my opinion.
Who is your role model?
I would have to say my mother. She is just the most hard-working woman I know. When I was growing up she was working full-time, and she was doing a PhD, and she had four kids under four. I am very much her child. We are so alike, and I love saying that because I think that’s where I get my drive from.
Minjay Wilson:
What is your dream job?
My dream job would be to work in the UN on the United Nations Development Programme, promoting the Sustainable Development Goals in Africa, specifically West Africa, as that’s where I’m from, Ghana, and I’d like to promote education, employment, and free and accessible healthcare.
Still be on top of her game
What is your favourite tipple?
Probably Mimosa
What is your favourite place in Nottingham?
Rock City
Who is your role model?
Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce, she is an Olympic athlete for 100, 200m, she’s from Jamaica. Her age is 37 and she still wins gold, and she’s had kids. Most of the time when athletes have kids it’s uncertain whether they’re gonna come back to how they were, but she’s been able to take a break, have kids and come back and still be on top of her game.
Hope Palfrey:
I like the deer, they’re very majestic
What is your dream job?
My dream is not to work, because your dream shouldn’t be to get a job over real life experiences, but if I am going to work, Community Officer is probably one of my dream jobs, as I get to work with people, and building community I think is a really powerful thing, and it makes people’s lives less difficult and less lonely.
What is your favourite tipple?
I wanna say a martini to seem sophisticated, but it’s actually probably a pint of carlsberg, because it’s cheap.
What is your favourite place in Nottingham?
Probably Wollaton park, I like the deer, they’re very majestic, and there’s lots of mushrooms that grow there that are nice to look at.
Who is your role model?
I would probably say Ife, the Liberation Officer from last year. They were really cool, they did a lot on campus, they brought a lot of people together, and really empowered people through what they did, and I would love to be half as good an officer as they were.
Ela Taylor:
What is your favourite place in Nottingham?
In summer I’d say the Downs, but at the moment, probably Savoy Cinema.
If I was to dream a bit bigger than that maybe an MP
Who is your role model?
The first person that came to my mind is my little sister, which probably is a bit backwards, but she’s just a very positive person. She just brings joy to the people around her, and I want to be able to do that on a wider scale.
What is your dream job?
I’ve wanted to be a lawyer for a very long time, but if I was to dream a bit bigger than that then maybe an MP, which I feel like this role would really push me towards. Anything that helps the community and helps people individually.
What is your favourite tipple?
I’m gonna have to say zinfandel, which is a rose, but if the budget stretched a bit further then maybe a fruity cocktail? Anything that isn’t beer!
Yan Yan:
Oli Harris, Katie Sullivan, and Harry Chapman
Featured image courtesy of Snehil Jonathan via Unsplash. Image license found here. No changes were made to this image.
For more content including Uni News, Reviews, Entertainment, Lifestyle, Features and so much more, follow us on Twitter and Instagram, and like our Facebook page for more articles and information on how to get involved.
To keep up to date with all the latest Impact News, you can also follow us on the Impact News’ Facebook, Instagram and Twitter page.