The Sports Show: Football Friday Ep. 1

James Warrell

Welcome back to The Sports Show, we are coming in hot with another brand new segment: Football Friday. Listen along as James gives you the low down on the last fortnight’s games with all the goals and the setbacks.

James Warrell

Featured image courtesy of Hannah Penny and Impact Podcasts via Canva.

Theme Music: Lazy Day by Jason Shaw, music by audionautix.com.

a href=”audionautix.com/” Creative Commons Music by Jason Shaw on Audionautix.com