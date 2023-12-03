A Nottingham Christmas Market Review: The Highs and Lows

Imogen Bayman

Nottingham’s Winter Wonderland has opened for Christmas 2023. With an array of rides, bars, and treats for you to try, it’s almost impossible not to get too carried away. The one downside is the extortionate prices, which, I have to say, really dulled my Christmas sparkle. To ensure that readers don’t overspend on anything too underwhelming, my housemates and I have taken it upon ourselves to do a food review of the Winter Wonderland treats.

German sausage

We began in search of a German sausage for Marina, a Christmas market staple. As you can tell from the look of love on Marina’s face, this really brought the Christmas cheer. She was initially a very happy lady, however as the munching continued, she realised her mistake. Ladies and gentlemen, do not go for a cheesy sausage, you will regret it. Despite Marina’s disappointment with the lack of cheese, a German sausage is a German sausage, so she was happy. In fact, Marina went as far as to say that this was the best part of the whole market, so don’t let the lack of cheese put you off.

Presentation: 4.5/5

Taste: 5/5

Raclette box

The one downside of the Christmas market is the lack of plant-based substitutes. I dragged poor Marina and Asha around these markets for a good hour, before finally settling for something called a Raclette box. The box contained a pile of soft, salty potatoes, several succulent pickles and was topped with a divine layer of melted Raclette cheese from the alps. Whilst it was extremely satisfying watching the lady scrape the cheese off the block, once all piled in the box, it was just a mess. I was initially very happy with the taste, as I like to think the messier the food the tastier. Unfortunately, in these freezing cold conditions, the cheese hardened up quickly and the potatoes were stone cold. Brilliant concept… not so brilliantly executed.

Presentation: 1/5

Taste: Originally 4/5, after five minutes 1/5

Dutch pancakes

These little fellas were the highlight of my evening. Dutch pancakes hold a special place in my heart as I would get them every year from the Manchester Christmas Markets back home. I decided to top mine with Nutella (of course) and a drizzle of white chocolate (a bit rogue). Light and fluffy, these little pancakes melt in the mouth and taste like heaven! I can’t fault them.

Presentation: 3/5

Taste: 5/5

Cadbury’s hot chocolate

Asha has had a hot chocolate on her mind for a few weeks now. What better way to satisfy that craving than at the Christmas market. Hot chocolate in hand, Asha came bouncing back to us to confirm that this was, in fact, a very good hot chocolate. Her one criticism was that it may have been a bit too rich for her as she was defeated. Luckily, me and Marina were there to help her out.

Presentation: 5/5

Taste: 4/5

Bubble waffle

For Marina’s sweet treat, she opted for a bubble waffle with whipped cream and salted caramel. Initially, Marina felt her waffle was a bit dry. However, once the waffle had soaked up the toppings, Marina was very pleased and finished off her bubble waffle with a beaming smile across her face.

Presentation: 2.5/5

Taste: 4.5/5

Three very happy ladies left the Christmas markets with very full bellies, and very empty bank accounts. We would very much recommend you make your way over there, but be warned not to go on an empty stomach, as you will become bankrupt!

