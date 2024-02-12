Student Fight Nights: “I admit, it’s a very idiotic thing to sign up to”

Eight weeks of high intensity training, your name in flashing lights, a trophy, and five minutes of fame. It’s easy to see the appeal of these student fight nights. But how many really know the risks?

White-collar boxing has been on the rise in the UK since the early 2000s. It’s a form of the sport which takes place outside of regulation by governing bodies, such as the British Boxing Board of Control. But white-collar boxing can be more brutal and bloody than professional fighting because the boxers tend not to undertake many crucial aspects of training.

More recently, fight nights have inundated university cities. Students, with little to no boxing experience, sign up for eight weeks of training before taking to the ring in front of hundreds and sometimes thousands of their peers.

Last academic year, four student fight nights took place in Nottingham, run by two different organisers.

Wilder Boxing was established in 2021 and has run student fight nights in six student ciHes with over 300 fighters in the past two years. Fight nights in Cambridge, Durham, London, Loughborough, Nottingham, and Sheffield all raised over £42,000 in the 2022-2023 academic year. The company held their first Nottingham fight night at Pryzm on the 7th June 2023, and again on the 7th December.

Well Events Ltd was set up in January 2023 by two students. Their first ever event took place at Colwick Hall on the 17th March.

Just over a week later, 23 year old student Jubal Reji Kurian tragically died at Queen’s Medical Centre after taking part in a boxing match organised by Ultra White Collar Boxing. Kurian was seriously injured during the fight. He was taken to hospital where his condition deteriorated, and he sadly passed away.

Both Wilder Boxing and Well Events Ltd are currently advertising for round three.

Two fighters, two trips to A&E

Ben Coombs and Ektor Mitsoli Garcia, students at the University of Nottingham, both boxed in Well Events Ltd’s fight night last March. They both ended up in A&E.

Ben sustained a shoulder dislocation during his match which resulted in four weeks off exercise. He remains unable to throw a ball properly or do similar actions with his right arm. “It’s still affecting me today”, Ben told Impact.