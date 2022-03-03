Off the Page: Body Horror and Foggy Kingdoms

Creative Writing Society

Welcome back to Off the Page, our collaboration with the University of Nottingham’s creative writing society! For this episode we are delving into all things sci-fi, horror, fantasy, curry and fog. Listen along to some incredible original pieces written by Alex, Ella, Tom, Alex T. and Sarah.

Some content warnings have been provided within the episode, feel free to stop listening at any point and check out a different episode.

If you are interested in joining the society, they can be emailed at: creative-writing@uonsu.com

Creative Writing Society

Featured image courtesy of Kit Sinclair and Impact Podcasts via Canva.

Theme Music: Zigzag by Kevin MacLeod Link: incompetech.filmmusic.io/song/5020-zigzag

License: filmmusic.io/standard-license

