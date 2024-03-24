Student Friendly Edition of Gifts for Mums Everyday

Ruby Mills

Trying to find the perfect gift for mums can seem like a mountainous task; at least for me, a quick peruse of the internet for presents can quickly turn into having 25 tabs open, full baskets in each one, a missed deadline and an inevitable dip (or dive) into my overdraft. And if that’s not enough to compete with, when asked what she wants for Mother’s Day, Christmas or her birthday, every year my mum responds with ‘an uninterrupted night’s sleep’, ‘world peace’ or some other mildly infuriating, totally unattainable wish list. So for those of you who can relate, I’ve compiled a Gift Guide to give you some inspiration as to what to buy the Mum/Grandma/maternal figure in your life, because after all, we do love them and they deserve something as special as they are!

So as not to break the bank, most of the gifts included in this guide have student discounts available through either the Student Beans or UniDays apps.

Gifts for the Fitness Mum

For the mums who just can’t sit still, I’ve picked out some practical but stylish gifts to keep her looking good and feeling good when she’s at the gym, trying her hand at a new sport or even just taking the dog on a walk…

These sleek and vegan-friendly Asics trainers are sure to put a little extra bounce in your mum’s step. They use PureGEL technology for added comfort and shock absorption while exercising: a great choice for the mum who is serious about her running game, as well as her style!

This Sweaty Betty Yoga Mat is the perfect gift for the mum in her pilates-princess era. Our top pick is the chic ‘Ambient Pink’ colourway to bring a vibrant but sophisticated pop of colour to her workouts (and who doesn’t love pink?!)

Not only is this Lululemon Belt Bag super practical but it looks great too. The 1L option is the perfect size for your mum’s mobile phone, earphones and even some doggy treats for her pampered pooch. The Everywhere Belt Bag has an adjustable strap so whether she’s braving the cold in a big puffer coat or slipping it over the top of her favourite tank top, the bag can be adjusted to fit her outfit perfectly.

Gymshark is the go-to brand for high quality, long-lasting workout wear and equipment, so, for the busy mum who likes to squeeze in a quick home workout during her day, these bands are an easy way to add some resistance into her routine and help her get her burn on.

For me, any excuse to buy another Chilly’s bottle is a good one and this reusable water bottle has so many upselling points, it’s difficult to justify NOT buying it. It’s 100% leak proof and will keep your drink icy cold for up to 24 hours – guaranteed refreshment for after those especially tough workouts.

Gifts For the Mum Who Cooks

For the mum who likes to spend her time experimenting with new dishes or rustling up those good ol’ family favourites, I’ve whipped up a few cookery-inspired gifts that are sure to show her just how much you appreciate her food (which certainly makes a change from the ever-timeless student meal of beans on toast)…

This Papier recipe book is perfect for the mums who like to experiment with their dishes, and with this journal they can preserve those extra special recipes that deserve repeating over and over and over again!

This apron screams ‘I know how to bake a mean victoria sponge’ – so if your mum is the type of person to give Mary Berry a run for her money, then this apron is a perfect way to prevent her clothes from getting messy, which in turn means less time doing laundry and more time baking!

The beautiful Yvonne Ellen ceramic measuring spoons are such a nice gift to add a touch of sparkle and pop of colour to your mum’s baking days.

It was difficult to choose just one product from Delli’s website to put into this gift guide, the whole website is filled with tasty goodies, so if you’re struggling to decide what to get, this hamper is your best bet. The best part: the value of the hamper is £39 but you’re only paying £25!

This Anthropologie delicious Sunday’s cookbook is packed full of laidback recipes, perfect for the mum who wants a break from the Sunday Roasts.

Gifts for the Homebody Mum

For those lazier days, elevate your mum’s space and give her the gift of luxury with a special tea cup for her favourite brew or perhaps a fresh, scented candle to burn while she settles down for a peaceful evening with her favourite book…

These gorgeous Anthropologie Mugs are designed by French Artist Nathalie Lete and they are a great way to add a little luxury to your mum’s morning coffee or midday cup of tea.

The colourful Jeanie Bouquet from Bloom & Wild is a perfect way to welcome Springtime into your mum’s space. It includes 20 fresh stems of Roses, Stocks, spray Carnations amongst other blooming flowers and it will be delivered straight to your door!

This NEOM candle is one of my top picks because of its refreshing but delicate scent of White Neroli, Mimosa and Lemon. And with a 35 hour burn time, your mum’s space will be smelling fresh and spring-like all day long.

These cotton, blue and white pyjamas from H&M are the perfect outfit for your mum to spend the day in while chilling on the sofa or snuggling down for a movie marathon with her loved ones. Plus they’re stylish enough to be worn separately with a pair of jeans or plain t-shirt for a casual daytime look.

Written by Channel 4 News Presenter, Cathy Newman, ‘Bloody Brilliant Women’ is a great gift to give to those special women in your life to celebrate their empowerment and resilience throughout history.

Gifts For the Mum Who Likes to Pampered

For the mum who likes to run up the water bill in the shower (and then blame it on you), listed below are some luxurious goodies that are must-haves for her daily or nightly routine…

It’s important to remember to treat Mum all year round and whatever you’re treating your mum to, big or small, it’s the thought that counts; it’s about appreciating the inspirational women in our lives, so make sure that you hug your mum extra tight all year round and tell her how much she’s appreciated on all days.

