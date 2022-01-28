Officers Offline: Ep. 4 Postgraduate Wellbeing Week

Brad Ewles and Alice Kosse

Postgraduate Wellbeing Week begins on 31st January! Being a postgraduate researcher is amazing, but can be tough too. To help lift spirits, your Postgraduate Officer Brad and Welfare Officer Alice, have put together a whole week of events. From Mind Matters Webinars to comedy and film nights, meet like-minded people going through the same things.

Brad Ewles and Alice Kosse

Featured image courtesy of Hannah Penny and Impact Podcasts via Canva. Permission to use granted to Impact. No changes were made to this image.

Theme Music: Trippin Coffee by Jason Shaw, music by audionautix.com.

a href=”audionautix.com/” Creative Commons Music by Jason Shaw on Audionautix.com

Did you know we’re now on Spotify? Check out all your fave podcasts here, or catch us on iTunes here.

For more podcast content, as well as uni news, reviews, entertainment articles, lifestyle, features and so much more, follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Like our Facebook page for more articles and information on how to get involved!