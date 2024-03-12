Wheelchair Basketball Showcase Provides Well-Deserved Spotlight to UoN Inclusive Sport

Vinay Patel

As part of the university’s Disability Recognition Month in December, Sports For All Week presented students with an opportunity to try out some inclusive sports, ranging from accessible climbing to wheelchair basketball. The latter followed its tryout session with a showcase event that saw our wheelchair basketball side take on the Worcester Wolves and Loughborough Lightning at DRSV. Impact’s Vinay Patel had a chat with players James Hazell, Lewis Evans and head coach Joe Bestwick, about the important work done by the Inclusive Sport team.

Hazell is UoN’s first ever Greenaway (Gold-level) para-scholar and an established player of the GB u-22s wheelchair basketball squad, while Evans is captain of the Green and Gold’s wheelchair basketball squad after previously serving as president.

Not everyone understands that you don’t have to be in a wheelchair to play

Asked about what people should take away from the event, Hazell wanted to raise awareness of the sport, saying that “not everyone understands that you don’t have to be in a wheelchair to play, which is one of our big problems at the moment”. Often faced with questions such as, “Do you have to be in a wheelchair to play?”, Hazell highlighted that “you can play and just have a bit of fun”. Although the showcase played host to wheelchair basketball on a much more competitive level, the main takeaway for this year was for everyone to enjoy themselves and develop as players.

Club captain Evans is keen to remove the stigma surrounding people with disabilities, stressing that “they don’t just have to be in their house feeling sorry for themselves. All of these people are very social and come out to play and train hard.”

Formerly a regular wheelchair tennis player, Evans is no stranger to an unfamiliar environment and has enjoyed training wheelchair basketball over the past two years. “Just to see disabled people in that dynamic environment where it’s not a negative thing to be disabled all the time. It can open doors like this, playing different sports to a high level and will lead to a career for some of these guys out here.”

Without the sport, I wouldn’t be at university

Both Hazell and Evans spoke on how inclusive sport transformed their lives for the better. “Without the sport, I wouldn’t be at university. I wouldn’t have become the player that I am today”, said Hazell. In another vein, Evans has immersed himself in the sport entirely by becoming a Level One coach. In his own words, he has been able to share his experiences with people and “really have an effect in order for them to accept their own disabilities.”

While inclusive sport includes but is not limited to team sports, hearing both players beam about its foundation for an expanding community points to the compelling appeal of wheelchair basketball. Hazell was happy to expand on this, stating that “it’s more about the team atmosphere because I played a lot of individual sports, which I don’t really enjoy. Having friendships on and off the court especially, makes me feel like the community is a family.”

The stigma surrounding those with neurodiverse conditions makes it even more difficult

Similarly, Evans is keen to promote the communal nature of wheelchair basketball to raise awareness for invisible disabilities. He expanded on how the stigma surrounding those with neurodiverse conditions makes it even more difficult for them to accept their own disability. “I guess you’d have a hard time accepting that they’re different from everyone else, so it’s been really beneficial to meet each other and come to a place where the majority of people are disabled. So you really learn to accept yourself, which was definitely a big part of my adolescence, as well as accepting my own disability and that came from sport.”

Asked about the importance of championing mental well-being through sport and physical exercise, Hazell elaborated on his previous battles with anxiety, and depression and how playing sports was a positive outlet. “It enabled me to become a better player and have more confidence to play sports, especially at a competitive level because having a disability evokes the stereotype that you can’t play sports. Having that environment has really helped to develop myself as a person.”

I’m pretty much happier than I’ve ever been and a lot of that is down to being in the club

Sport and physical exercise provide an element of structure in one’s life and is something that Evans can relate to. “It’s massively important for me to keep that structure [of staying active], otherwise I will just spiral and start retreating into myself a bit. I’ve had some issues with confidence and my mental health, especially during the pandemic and getting back into sport has been a massive benefit for me. I’m pretty much happier than I’ve ever been and a lot of that is down to being in the club, being able to improve and really get some positive elements out of basketball.”

Head coach Joe Bestwick also works as Wheelchair Basketball Club Development Officer for the university. Bestwick enjoyed a decorated international career as a wheelchair basketball player, spanning 18 years, winning three medals at the 2005 European Championships with GB men and was a member of the squad that achieved Bronze at Beijing 2008.

Great that the university is highlighting something like this and the opportunities around inclusive sport

Bestwick was full of praise for the Inclusive Sport team and the plethora of opportunities they provide on campus, “it’s great that the university is highlighting something like this and the opportunities around inclusive sport, not just wheelchair basketball. I have my biases, obviously, I love wheelchair basketball but I love the inclusive nature of disabled people, non-disabled people, male or female, as well as the whole spectrum of disability. The opportunity here at the university to do so many inclusive sports [make them] pretty unique in the sector.”

Having played at the pinnacle of competitive sport during his career, Bestwick raised the importance of recognising mental health issues within its often pressurised environment. “There can be issues [around mental health] such as competing under pressure and expectation and things like that.”

He also spoke on how inclusive sport at the university acts as a “safe space” and a chance to play sport in a “less pressurised environment”. “It’s important that we monitor both ends and use it as a safe space for people to engage in physical activity and to feel part of a community, while protecting the mental health of those pushing themselves to their athletic limit. Balance is important.”

Important to understand that even if a disability isn’t visible, that doesn’t mean there isn’t something there

When asked about other ways that could elevate the importance of inclusivity to a larger audience, Bestwick underlined the significance of increasing visibility. “That’s probably one of the biggest impacts of the sport for all week, in that you’re seeing more people in wheelchairs or understanding that there are people with invisible disabilities. It gives you the opportunity to be kind and mindful of people on their journey. I know if you look at me, you don’t necessarily assume I have a disability, despite being an amputee. If I put shorts on, it’s obvious but if I’m wearing trousers, it’s not. It’s important to understand that even if a disability isn’t visible, that doesn’t mean there isn’t something there, so having that patience and understanding is crucial.”

Evans also spoke about his progression in understanding and acknowledging those with invisible disabilities during his time at university. “I’ve become more mindful. I didn’t really understand or know anything about them before I got involved with UoN Sport. So championing invisible disabilities through other initiatives would really elevate the importance of being kind and accepting people’s needs, as well as getting the best out of them in the same way we would with anyone else.”

The Inclusive Sport team at the university have built a tight-knit community that is always expanding, courtesy of initiatives like this and they deserve more recognition for the work that they do in raising awareness for these important issues. The inspiring stories of James Hazell, Lewis Evans and Joe Bestwick merely speak to the larger ambitions of how inclusivity can lead to friendships, development and success at the highest level.

