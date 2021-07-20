University Of Nottingham – LTA Tennis University Of The Year 2021

Matthew Cotter

At last month’s LTA awards, the University of Nottingham was crowned the UK’s Tennis University of the Year, defeating the likes of Oxford and Edinburgh to the title.

The LTA spotlighted the University of Nottingham’s Tennis Club’s ‘inspirational work adapting to Covid-19 restrictions and showing sustained innovation through lockdown’.

UoN Tennis has emerged as one of the UK’s leading tennis programmes and has witnessed phenomenal turnout, even throughout the Covid-19 pandemic. The LTA also cited the club’s recent charity work; raising vital funds for the NHS, Kidney Research UK and being an avid supporter of the Black Lives Matter movement.

The club currently provides up to 124 hours per week of indoor court time across all programmes for their beginner, intramural, development, and elite athletes.

Located at the prestigious Nottingham Tennis Centre, UoN has access to one of the leading Tennis facilities in the country and therefore holds a significant pull when it comes to luring some of the nation’s best athletes.

Their mission statement is to ‘deliver the best university tennis programme in the UK’. Consider that mission accomplished! The University of Nottingham truly is the place for students looking to continue Tennis at the university level.

“We are really proud of our work this year creating one of the largest university tennis programmes in the UK while managing to be an inclusive environment for all levels”

The club’s Leadership Academy Coordinator Charles Tajasque stated, “we are really proud of our work this year creating one of the largest university tennis programmes in the UK while managing to be an inclusive environment for all levels”. The LTA have likely recognised Nottingham’s endeavours in creating a balance between elite performance and increasing participation for all.

This year’s award comes as no surprise, however, as recent years have witnessed the University of Nottingham Tennis club excel in regional and national awards.

Last year, the club was awarded the Nottinghamshire Tennis Education Award for 2020 and earlier in 2021 were crowned the Midlands University of the Year for Tennis.

With the excitement of Wimbledon earlier this month still lingering, UoN Tennis will be hoping to capitalise and expand the club’s presence and involvement further

Now at the height of UK University Tennis, the club are showing no signs of slowing down. Consistently, the club is looking to ‘encourage more students to take up the sport’. With the excitement of Wimbledon earlier this month still lingering, UoN Tennis will be hoping to capitalise and expand the club’s presence and involvement further.

Outside of just Tennis, the club prides themselves on giving their members the perfect opportunity to assist their career development. Last month’s Viking Open Nottingham Tennis Tournament, won by British No.1 Johanna Konta, provided an opportunity for those in the club, and the wider University student body, to get involved in both paid and voluntary positions.

Furthermore, the club provides opportunities for work experience in sports coaching, marketing and event management. Unique in this way, the University of Nottingham Tennis provides pivotal career opportunities for members, alongside the development of sporting attributes.

Anyone looking to get involved with the UK’s Tennis University of the Year should visit the club’s website: www.uontennis.com

Alternatively, they can be reached through their social media channels:

Twitter: @UofNTennis

Instagram: @uontennis

Matthew Cotter

Featured image used courtesy of UoN Tennis. No changes were made to this image.

In-article images courtesy of @uontennis via Instagram. No changes were made to these images.

For more content including uni news, reviews, entertainment, lifestyle, features and so much more, follow us on Twitter and Instagram, and like our Facebook page for