The Seven Turtle Doves: Ep. 1 Let Us Introduce Ourselves

0 April 4, 2022 15:17
UoN Fashion Society
Hello and welcome to a brand new segment! Brought to you in collaboration with the University of Nottingham’s Fashion Society. The girls discuss their wardrobe staples, fast fashion, and the importance of clothes for culture. Listen along to get to know the committee.
UoN Fashion Society
Featured image courtesy of UoN Fashion Society via canva.com.
Music: StraightyBaby by Jason Shaw by audionautix.com.
