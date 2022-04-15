The Ballot Box: Ep. 4 The French Election

Felix Hawes and Josh Wright

Welcome back to The Ballot Box. Today Felix is joined by Josh to deep dive into the world of French politics. Felix explains the current French election so that anybody could get to grips with it.

DISCLAIMER: The views and opinions expressed here are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the standing of Impact Magazine or Impact Podcasts.

Felix Hawes and Josh Wright

Featured image courtesy of Hannah Penny and Impact Podcasts via Canva. Permission to use granted to Impact. No changes were made to this image.

Theme Music: Jellyfish by Jason Shaw, music by audionautix.com.

a href=”audionautix.com/” Creative Commons Music by Jason Shaw on Audionautix.com

Did you know we’re now on Spotify? Check out all your fave podcasts here, or catch us on iTunes here.

For more podcast content, as well as uni news, reviews, entertainment articles, lifestyle, features and so much more, follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Like our Facebook page for more articles and information on how to get involved!